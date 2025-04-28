Share this postConnie’s SubstackDo You See The Difference? Is There A Difference?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDo You See The Difference? Is There A Difference?Connie ShieldsApr 28, 20255Share this postConnie’s SubstackDo You See The Difference? Is There A Difference?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore13ShareSubscribe Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe5Share this postConnie’s SubstackDo You See The Difference? Is There A Difference?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore13Share
ELON MUSK mimics NAZI SALUTE during TRUMP'S inauguration https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=joV-9FFoA3Q