Oh I think Canadians are starting to understand the threats to Canada and exactly what you are doing…define safe, oh nevermind I get it, we are still using the 2022 dictionary safe and effective.

Reports show that Canadians by the thousands who have lived in Brampton, Ontario for decades are seeking to settle elsewhere, why one might ask? Well it seems they are tired of feeling like strangers in their own country. Oddly enough even the Indians are saying there are too many Indians…

Enter Stage left: Danielle Smith

Many in Alberta hail Danielle Smith as the saviour who rode in on a white horse to rescue the province. Yet, upon closer inspection, her arrival seems more like a Trojan horse—a facade hiding deeper, more troubling implications.

Blinders are often placed on horses in parades to prevent them from getting distracted by their surroundings. Similarly, Smith’s proponents have metaphorically fitted their followers with blinders, obscuring the full picture of her policies and intentions. This strategic maneuvering has allowed her to garner significant support without scrutiny.

Like Trudeau, Danielle is all in for mass immigration she wants to see Alberta split at the seams.

“In the premier's televised address and throne speech last fall, her government said it will prepare to more than double Alberta's population by 2050 to 10 million people — which is three million past where provincial officials have predicted the province would get by mid-century.” www.cbc.ca/news/canada

Smith’s ambition to expand Red Deer’s population to one million is major point of concern for many Albertans. She justifies this goal as a strategy to gain more votes. However, comparing this to cities like Brampton, which has seen significant demographic shifts due to immigration, reveals a more complex and potentially divisive picture. Many long-time residents of such cities feel alienated and displaced.

The underlying reason for this population boom becomes clearer when considering Red Deer’s inclusion on UNESCO’s list for 15-minute cities. These cities are part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which while they are wrapped in in fancy words and hocus pocus they are the very enslavement of our country.

So really what side of the fence is this saviour really on?

And I will just leave ya with a little Injection of Truth

you be the judge …this was a meeting with the Fort McMurray Constituency Board after she disqualified their duly elected Candidate, Zulkifl Mujahid, using tactics akin to Al Capone.