Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Taylor's avatar
Carol Taylor
1d

This is the WEF Agenda. Canada is now following the agenda of the WEF, where you will own nothing and be happy! Trudeau and Carney are members.

Reply
Share
Serena Winterburn's avatar
Serena Winterburn
1d

Would love to reconnect and share a round table

Reply
Share
1 reply by Connie Shields
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Connie Shields · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture