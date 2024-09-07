There is no time for candy coating anymore, the bottom line is if you DO NOT stand up and fight this Bill with everything in you then the answer is YOU voted to live under a Communist Regime. For you Canadians who don’t know what that means it is time for a history lesson.

We are on the verge of a catastrophe. Bill C-293, set to return to the Senate on September 17, is a ticking time bomb that could destroy the freedoms and rights we hold dear. This bill is being cloaked in the language of “pandemic preparedness”, but make no mistake, it opens the door to the kind of government overreach we’ve seen in totalitarian regimes.

This is a wake-up call. It is time to stand up, speak out, and stop Bill C-293 before it becomes law. History has shown us the devastating effects of unchecked government power. From the Soviet Union to Mao’s China, and more recently in Venezuela, authoritarian control often starts with well-meaning laws, gradually morphing into systems of repression that destroy individual freedoms.

The take over of Chestermere, Alberta city council was a glimpse into where we are headed.

Bill C-293 claims to be about safeguarding Canadians from future pandemics. Sounds reasonable, right? But it’s not. The bill’s vague language allows for sweeping powers to be placed in the hands of the government under the guise of “pandemic preparedness.” The bill grants the government the authority to regulate ANY imaginable risk (undefined), which means our rights could be trampled at the whim of bureaucrats.

This is not about protecting Canadians from another pandemic. This is about control.

If you think it can’t happen here, think again. The very mechanics of Bill C-293 mirror tactics used by authoritarian governments throughout history to tighten their grip on the population. Need a few examples? Well that’s easy you see I have lived thru 7 decades which means that was before they started hiding history from us.

Fasten your seatbelt and that means you too Greta;

In the Soviet Union, any emergency could be declared, and the government could seize complete control of the country’s resources, industry, and the people’s lives under the guise of protecting national security. C-293 similarly allows the government to regulate anything they deem a risk under the vague pretext of “pandemic preparedness.” The lack of transparency in what constitutes a pandemic risk could see the government seize control over all aspects of life in Canada, people places and things.

Under Mao Zedong, China used crises to pass sweeping laws that destroyed cultural, political, and individual freedoms. They used the premise of preventing “counter-revolutionary elements” to enact policies that controlled people’s thoughts, actions, and movements. Bill C-293 could allow a similar form of social control, extending the government’s powers beyond the health sector into education, business, environmental, and personal freedoms under the guise of “risk management.”

In Venezuela, the government used emergency powers to control the economy, eroding freedoms until democracy collapsed. What started as an attempt to regulate industries and ensure economic stability during crises turned into authoritarian control over every facet of the economy. Bill C-293 could similarly give the Canadian government the ability to regulate almost any aspect of life during a declared emergency, under the guise of protecting public health.

The most insidious part of laws like Bill C-293 is that they start small, creeping into our lives slowly. A little regulation here, an emergency measure there, until suddenly you wake up one day in a country you no longer recognize.

Fellow Canadians, we are at a critical juncture. Once these types of laws are passed, they are rarely rolled back. Do not think that Canada is immune to the forces of authoritarianism. We’ve already seen how governments can take drastic steps during emergencies, curbing our freedoms in the name of “safety.” Bill C-293 is the next step in that process.

Once Bill C-293 is passed, it will be too late to undo the damage. We must act now to protect our freedoms, our sovereignty, and our way of life. History is full of examples of citizens who did nothing as their governments slowly chipped away at their freedoms, only to realize too late that they were living in a dictatorship.

This is not alarmism, this is reality. It’s up to us, as Canadians, to stand up and stop Bill C-293 from becoming the law that signals the end of our democracy.

Will you answer the call? Or will you stand by and let history repeat itself?

Watch the Catalytic Conversation with Lawyer Lisa as she explains the dark side of this bill:

https://rumble.com/v5dt9nh-canada-has-placed-a-911-call.htm

What can you do? Well Plenty

START TALKING ABOUT IT ORGANIZE RALLIES, MARCHES, & OR CONVOYS. We have triggered a 911 call- Organize in your community on Sept 11, 2024 . Let your ELECTED officials know you DEMAND they stand with you. RIGHT NOW send message to your Representatives, click here: https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=23066 Go to Prevent Genocide 2030 https://preventgenocide2030.org/

The choice is yours, (for now)but the question remains:

Did you say you want to live under a Communist regime?

