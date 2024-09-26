In his recent fiery speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Argentine President Javier Milei issued a stern warning against the growing influence of what he described as a "socialist-style supranational government." He directly criticized the UN's 2030 Agenda, arguing that it seeks to impose collectivist policies that undermine the sovereignty of individual nations and infringe upon fundamental rights like life, liberty, and property. His condemnation was sharp, as he labeled these global initiatives as failed attempts to solve modern problems with outdated socialist solutions​ https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/great-reset/milei-stands-alone-against-united-nations/

Milei's speech resonates deeply in the current geopolitical climate, especially when compared to legislative movements like Canada's Bill C-293. This bill is perceived by many as steering Canada towards alignment with the UN’s long-term goals, particularly regarding global governance structures and sustainable development initiatives. Critics of Bill C-293 argue that it reflects an increasing entanglement with the very supranational government model that Milei warned about—a model that threatens national autonomy and personal freedoms under the guise of addressing global challenges like climate change and poverty​. https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/44-1/bill/C-293/first-reading

Milei’s remarks at the UN serve as a rallying cry for nations and individuals who value sovereignty and freedom.

His call to resist supranational governance and his vision of a "new agenda of liberty" echoes a growing sentiment worldwide. Those concerned about Bill C-293's implications in Canada should heed Milei’s message: once we relinquish control to a global entity, reclaiming sovereignty becomes an uphill battle. It’s time for Canadians to unite against this bill and preserve national independence from globalist overreach​

As more countries appear to be succumbing to these collectivist ideologies, it's essential to ask: Is this really in the best interest of citizens, or are we being pushed into a system that serves global elites?

The time to stand up for freedom and resist these forces is now.

Go to stopc-293.ca take action today

Tomorrow could be too late!!!! As this Bill has passed 3 readings in the House of Commons and 1 reading in the Senate. You may or may not know that Trudeau has stacked the Senate to the point that it is basically just a formality aka rubber stamp.

WE MUST RING THE EMERGENCY ALARM BELLS ALL DAY LONG UNTIL IT IS STOPPED

Go to stopc-293.ca for many resources: