Dependence, Demographics, and the Death of the Nation-State
Let me know when you feel the pinch...
Connie’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Connie’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No posts
💯 https://open.substack.com/pub/ldcanada/p/canada-is-right-where-god-wants-us?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=15jmkx