Democracy Still Works (At Least Here): White Wins
Last week, I did something that feels increasingly rare.
I asked you what you wanted and then I listened.
We ran a simple poll about the Substack background. Black or white. No algorithms, no manipulation, no spin. Just a straight vote.
The result?
55% chose white.
So, we’ve switched it back.
Thank you for taking the time to let me know …
Great article an even greater graphic!