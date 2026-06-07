Connie’s Substack

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Kelly's avatar
Kelly
1d

A necessary wake-up call

Thank you for this. Truly.

I came here expecting another familiar debate about equalization, pipelines, or Ottawa’s latest sin. Instead, you made me put down my phone and just sit with what you wrote.

You are right. We have been fighting yesterday’s battle. Left vs. right. Alberta vs. Ottawa. Past vs. past. And while we argue, the ground beneath us is being prepared for something none of us voted on.

What makes your piece so valuable is not that you oppose independence. You don’t. You share the frustration. You’re “pure Alberta Beef,” born here seven decades ago. That gives you credibility to ask the harder question:

What if the same political class that sold us the first lie is now selling us the second?

That line stopped me cold. Because it’s not rhetorical. It’s a genuine risk.

You are absolutely right to draw attention to AI data centres not as a tech story, but as a power story. Traditional data centres store information. AI data centres act on it—analyze, predict, automate, decide. That is a different order of magnitude entirely.

And your central warning is one that every Albertan who cares about freedom should hear:

What good is political independence if every transaction is tracked? What good is sovereignty if every movement is monitored?

That is not fearmongering. That is foresight.

I especially appreciated that you did not simply say “China bad” or “technology evil.” You made a more subtle and honest argument: the technology exists, the capability is real, and history teaches us that governments rarely refuse powers that become available to them. That is not paranoia. That is prudence.

Your call to action is refreshingly concrete:

· Stop looking only at Ottawa.

· Look at what is being built right now in Alberta.

· Ask who is approving, subsidizing, and profiting from AI infrastructure.

· Ask whether “smart infrastructure” serves us or manages us.

That shifts the independence debate from a nostalgic fight about Confederation to a genuinely future-oriented question: What kind of Alberta do we want to live in—whether inside Canada or outside it?

If I could offer one small friendly addition: It might help to include specific Alberta-based AI data centre proposals (locations, companies, government incentives) so readers can verify and act locally. But even without that, your essay succeeds as a philosophical fire alarm.

Thank you for having the courage to look down.

I will be sharing this widely.

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Lullybird's avatar
Lullybird
1d

Many of us feel this way and have stopped listening, watching or tapping on all of this crap. Daniel sold Alberta to data centres for an MOU which will amount to nada, zero, zilch in years to come. It's a grift!!

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