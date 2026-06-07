My heart is with the Alberta independence movement, I am pure Alberta Beef, born here 7 decades ago. I understand the frustration. I understand why so many Albertans feel betrayed by Ottawa. I understand why people are searching for answers.

But my soul tells me I need to say something that many of you may not want to hear.

What if the same people who sold us the first lie are now selling us the second, kind of a Bogo sale? What if the same political class that spent decades convincing Albertans they were powerless is now offering independence as the solution to a problem they helped create? Before you throw rocks at me, hear me out.

Over the past few months I have been looking into our constitutional history, following the work of people like Timm Stein and the late Doug Force. Material that challenges much of what Canadians have been taught about Confederation, sovereignty, and the true status of the provinces. Whether you agree with every conclusion or not, one thing became painfully clear to me:

We have been encouraged to look backward. To fight over the past. To argue about Ottawa. To debate transfer payments. To rage about equalization. To obsess over separation.

Meanwhile, something entirely different is being built.

AI data centres. Not traditional data centres. AI data centres, a more accurate term would be AI surveillance centres

The distinction matters.

Traditional data centres store information. AI data centres (surveillance centres) are designed to collect, process, analyze, predict, automate, and increasingly make decisions. They are the brains of a new digital infrastructure. The same infrastructure that will power autonomous systems, robotics, predictive analytics, behavioural monitoring, smart infrastructure, digital identity systems, and technologies that most Albertans have never even heard of.

While we argue about whether Alberta should separate from Ottawa, the foundations of a new system are quietly being poured beneath our feet.

And here’s the question nobody seems willing to ask:

Who is approving these projects? Who is subsidizing them? Who is changing regulations to accommodate them? Who is telling us they are necessary? Who is profiting from them? More importantly... Why are so many of the same politicians who claim to support freedom, sovereignty, and Alberta independence simultaneously championing the infrastructure that could ultimately make freedom meaningless?

Look no further than China to understand what becomes possible when artificial intelligence, facial recognition, digital payments, centralized databases, behavioural analytics, and predictive algorithms are integrated into one system.

I am not saying Alberta is China. I am saying the technology exists. The infrastructure is being built. The capability is real. And history teaches us that governments rarely refuse powers that become available to them.

That is why I worry that many freedom-loving Albertans are fighting yesterday’s battle.

What good is political independence if every transaction is tracked? What good is sovereignty if every movement is monitored? What good is a new Alberta flag if the people living beneath it exist inside an open-air digital prison?

An independent Alberta governed by artificial intelligence, behavioural monitoring, predictive systems, and centralized digital infrastructure is not freedom.

It is simply a different manager overseeing the same cage. The hardest truth I have come to accept is this: The people who convinced us that Ottawa held all the power may have been serving us from the same Kool-Aid jug that is now being passed around the independence movement.

The labels have changed. The slogans have changed. The marketing has changed.

But the result is the same.

Keep the people focused on the horizon while the foundations are poured beneath their feet. Keep them looking left. Keep them looking right. Keep them fighting each other. Just don’t let them look down.

Because if Albertans ever stop and examine what is being built in the name of AI, smart infrastructure, security, convenience, and economic development, they may discover that the greatest threat to their freedom is not coming from Ottawa.

It is being constructed right here in Alberta.

And once that infrastructure is complete, separation may no longer matter.

The prison walls will already be standing.

So here’s my challenge to the Alberta independence movement.

Take that passion. Take that frustration. Take that energy. Take the thousands of hours, the rallies, the petitions, the town halls, the endless debates about Ottawa and separation, and direct it toward something where Albertans can still make an immediate difference.

Look around you.

Massive AI data centres are being proposed across this province. Not ten years from now. Not in some distant future. Right now.

These projects are being presented as economic development, innovation, and prosperity. But very few Albertans have been told what they are, what they are designed to do, what infrastructure they require, or what kind of future they are helping to build.

Premier Danielle Smith has spoken of Alberta becoming a leader in AI Data Centres. Some have even described Alberta as being positioned to become a ruler in this new technological age. But before we rush to wear that crown, perhaps we should ask a more important question:

Who will rule whom? Will Albertans rule the technology? Or will the technology ultimately rule Albertans?

The greatest threat to our freedom may not be a politician in Ottawa. It may not be a bureaucrat in Brussels. It may not even be a global institution.

It may be the silent construction of the digital infrastructure that will allow governments, corporations, and artificial intelligence systems to monitor, analyze, predict, and influence human behaviour on a scale never before possible.

If Albertans truly believe in freedom, sovereignty, self-determination, and the right to control their own future, then this is the battle that deserves our attention.

Because once these systems are built, once the infrastructure is in place, once the dependency is created, it will be far harder to stop.

The window for action is now. Not after separation. Not after the next election.

Now!

The question is no longer whether Alberta should be independent. The question is whether Albertans themselves will remain free.

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UNDERSTAND ONE THING: Without AI Data Centres Agenda 2030 can not advance…Click on the image below

Please take the time to watch the documentary above

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On a final note: Don’t think for a minute this is limited to Alberta this is rolling out around the world..look up where you live and connect the dots