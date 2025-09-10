CLICK IMAGE ABOVE

This Thursday, September 11th, we’re taking the conversation live on X Spaces .

W hat have we sacrificed for our freedom, and why?

Because every personal sacrifice, large or small, leaves an impact on the future we are building together.

We are honored to have Kris Eriksen hosting this conversation, joined by voices from across the movement. This is one you won’t want to miss.

Date: Thursday, September 11th

Time: 5 PM PDT | 6 PM MST | 8 PM EST

Where: Join the live X Space here

Why This Matters

We talk a lot about freedom in the abstract — but what about the real sacrifices people make every day to protect it? From livelihoods to reputations, from standing up in our communities to choosing a different path for our families, these choices come with a cost.

This X Space is about naming those sacrifices, understanding their weight, and recognizing that they are not in vain. Together, they add up to something far bigger … a movement.

Next Stop: Calgary, Alberta

Click the image above and get your tickets to the conference Sept. 19-21

This discussion leads directly into our Reclaiming Conference, happening September 19–21st at the Calgary BMO Centre. It’s your chance to step out of the digital space and join us in person for three days of connection, vision, and courage.

Reserve your tickets now at weunify.ca

Your voice matters.

Mark your calendar. Join the X Space. Bring your story. Bring your friends,

See you Thursday.