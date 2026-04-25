Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

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EK MtnTime's avatar
EK MtnTime
2d

This is 100% truth you are presenting, Connie. It’s coordination culminating since before the turn of the 20th century. In my estimation, all the puzzle pieces started to gin up in the early 2000s and went kinetic during “Covid”. Too many countries are at the precipice of the tipping point. Either the common man wakes up in short order and starts making a stand against the stranglehold of the tyranny befalling him or it’s a quick slip into the abyss of total subjugation and control.

Despite the USA having a reprieve and a clawback from the chaos that was the previous administration, we may only have until the midterms for some sense of normalcy. Should the Dems win control of Congress the havoc they will employ will make Trump 1.0 look like a game of tic-tac-toe.

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
1d

John 14:5 “Lord,” said Thomas, “we do not know where You are going, so how can we know the way?” 6 Jesus answered, “I am the way and THE TRUTH and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me. --- The truth not only can be known but wants to be known. But there is only One Truth.

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