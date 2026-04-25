We didn’t get here overnight. Over the past few weeks, I’ve been digging into a series of conversations, documents, and government reports that, at first glance, seem completely unrelated. A 1991 global think tank publication. Modern municipal planning language. A philosophical book about identity and the human body. And more recently, Canadian government foresight reports exploring the future of society.

Individually, each one can be explained away. But when you line them up side by side, something starts to feel different. Not proof of anything definitive, but enough to make you stop and ask a few uncomfortable questions.

Back in 1991, the Club of Rome described the world as facing what they called a “problematique”, a complex web of interconnected global issues spanning economics, environment, politics, and society. Their conclusion was straightforward: if problems are global and interconnected, then solutions must be as well. Coordination, not isolation, becomes the answer.

Fast forward to today, and that same way of thinking shows up in the language of governance. Terms like “public interest,” “greater good,” “managing growth,” and “long-term planning” are now standard across policy documents. These aren’t just buzzwords … they are the foundation used to guide decisions, justify restrictions, and balance individual rights with collective outcomes. But those words are not fixed. They are interpreted, expanded, and redefined over time.

So the question becomes: who defines the “public interest”… and how much does that definition shift depending on who is in control?

Alongside this, a broader worldview has taken hold, one rooted in systems thinking. The idea that everything is interconnected, that problems must be addressed holistically, and that individual actions must align with broader societal goals. You see this across environmental policy, economic planning, and global governance discussions. It’s not hidden. It’s openly discussed.

But when everything becomes part of a system, another question naturally follows: who decides how that system should be shaped?

At the same time, a separate conversation has been unfolding, one that, on the surface, seems unrelated. In Martine Rothblatt’s book (2011), Transgender to Transhuman, identity itself is described as fluid, not fixed. Categories like sex and gender are framed as social constructs, and the concept of “freedom of form” is introduced, the idea that human identity may one day extend beyond biology altogether.

That might sound abstract or philosophical, until you read what Canada’s own foresight agency is exploring. Policy Horizons Canada has published work discussing the merging of biological and digital systems, the potential to influence human bodies and behaviours, and even the possibility that our definition of what it means to be human could change. When ideas about redefining humanity move from philosophy…

into government foresight…are they still just ideas?

These aren’t fringe ideas. They are being studied, discussed, and modeled within government frameworks.

In 2024, Policy Horizons released a report identifying 35 potential disruptions Canada may need to prepare for. Among them: a future where people cannot tell what is true and what is not, where billionaires exert outsized influence over policy, where democratic systems begin to break down, where biodata becomes widely monetized, and where artificial intelligence evolves faster than society can keep up with.

The report describes a world of overlapping crises … interconnected disruptions that can cascade into what they call a “perfect storm.” It’s a familiar pattern. The same language of interconnection, system-level thinking, and large-scale transformation appears again.

So it’s worth asking: when governments model futures where truth becomes uncertain, institutions weaken, and power concentrates, are they simply preparing for possibilities, recognizing patterns already in motion… or sounding a warning we should be paying closer attention to?

Step back and look at it all together. Global frameworks describing interconnected crises. Policy language centered on collective outcomes. Philosophical ideas redefining identity. Government foresight exploring technological and societal transformation. Each piece on its own is explainable. Together, they form something that at the very least deserves scrutiny.

And this is where the conversation moves from theory into something far more tangible: regulatory capture.

This isn’t speculative. It’s a well-documented phenomenon. Regulatory capture occurs when the industries or institutions being regulated begin to influence, shape, or even control the very rules meant to govern them. It can happen through expertise, partnerships, or simply the revolving door between public and private roles.

Now consider that in the context of everything else.

If emerging systems … AI, biotechnology, data infrastructure, are being developed by private actors, and governments rely on those same actors for expertise, and policy is shaped within those overlapping networks, then the question becomes difficult to ignore:

Who is regulating who?

And perhaps more importantly, can a system truly act in the “public interest” if the same groups influencing its direction also stand to benefit from it?

There are, of course, different ways to interpret all of this. One view is that ideas spread naturally. That academics influence policy, governments adopt similar frameworks, and global challenges lead to similar solutions. That convergence is simply the result of shared problems and shared thinking.

Another view is that alignment across institutions, language, and direction is not accidental, that it reflects something more coordinated, more intentional.

If you know me, I think you know what my view is, but I will ask this:

When the same ideas appear across decades…

When the same language shows up across institutions…

When the same future scenarios are modeled by those shaping policy…

At what point does influence become coordination?

To be fair, Policy Horizons is clear that these are not predictions or official policy. They are plausible futures tools meant to help decision-makers prepare. And that matters.

But it also raises another question. Who decides which futures are “plausible”… and which ones we prepare for? Because we are often told these are just ideas. Just frameworks. Just possibilities. But when those ideas move from think tanks… to policy… to implementation… At what point do they stop being theoretical, and start becoming reality?

You be the judge.

If these patterns raise questions for you, then you’re not alone. That’s exactly why we have launched the Council for Concerned Citizens (C3), a people’s think tank built not on institutional influence, but on lived experience, critical thinking, and open dialogue. In a world increasingly shaped by complex systems, digital frameworks, and decisions made far from public view, the path forward isn’t fear, it’s participation.

How do we claw our way out of what can feel like a digital prison?

By understanding the systems, questioning the language, rebuilding local resilience, and refusing to outsource our voice. C3 is about bringing people together to ask better questions, share knowledge, and explore real solutions, because if the future is being shaped, then we all deserve a hand in shaping it.

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