This isn’t just about 400 ostriches. It’s about the future of farming, food security, and our very right to natural health.

We need to exposed the horrifying overreach of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), a government agency that, under the guise of “public health,” is trying to wipe out an entire flock of research ostriches.

These aren’t just any birds. They hold the key to natural immunity…antibodies that could revolutionize human and animal health.

We must fight back, not just for these ostriches, but for what they represent: a future where food, farming, and real health are no longer controlled by corporate and globalist agendas.

The Most Important Court Case in Canada And Why It Affects YOU

What’s happening at Universal Ostrich Farms in British Columbia is one of the most critical legal battles in Canada’s history. If CFIA succeeds, the consequences will be devastating:

A legal precedent for mass culling of livestock, justified under “biosecurity” laws, which according to One Health

Total government control over food and farming under the UN’s One Health agenda

The elimination of natural immunity solutions in favor of Big Pharma’s synthetic alternatives

A future where we are forced to rely on corporate-controlled, patented lab-grown "food"

This is NOT just about ostriches. It is about the war on natural food, NATURAL IMMUNITY and health sovereignty.

If you thought COVID lockdowns were bad, wait until you understand One Health.

This is a UN-driven policy that merges human, animal, and environmental health into one centralized global system, allowing governments to declare health emergencies not just for pandemics, but for animal disease and even climate risks.

Bill C-293 in Canada is a direct extension of this plan. It would give the government unlimited power to declare pandemics, wipe out farms, and control food production, all in the name of “public health.” ( PLEASE take the time to read your Municipal Development Plans )

CFIA is already using this playbook to justify wiping out 400 healthy ostriches. If we don’t stop this now, what’s next? Cattle? Pets? Backyard gardens? They have already slaughtered millions of chickens in this country FOR NO REASON. BY THE WAY YOU ARE ACTUALLY PAYING THEM TO DO IT MILLIONS OF DOLLARS…that is an entire story on it’s own.

This is not about health. This is about control.

The Truth About the Ostrich Cull And What They Don’t Want You to Know

CFIA has refused to provide transparency on its test results. Their cull order is based on PCR testing from just two birds and they refused to test the healthy ones.

But here’s what they don’t want you to know:

These ostriches may hold the key to fighting disease naturally.

Universal Ostrich Farms has been working with Dr. Yasuhiro Tsukamoto in Japan ("Dr. Ostrich") , who has been researching ostrich-derived antibodies that could neutralize viruses and bacteria, potentially eliminating the need for pharmaceutical interventions.

If a natural alternative to vaccines exists, who stands to lose billions? So let’s ask the real question:

Is this cull really about stopping a disease?

Or is it about stopping a breakthrough that threatens the pharmaceutical industry?

We Need the Best Legal Team in Canada And We Need Your Help

We need funding to secure top legal experts who will stand up to CFIA in court.

We need lawyers and scientific experts willing to fight this case pro bono, because this fight is bigger than any one farm.

We need mass awareness, because once the truth is exposed, we WIN.

If CFIA wins, this precedent will spread worldwide.

This is Canada’s most important legal battle and the world is watching.

Please donate, share, and help us find the legal warriors who will take this fight all the way.

The clock is ticking. If we don’t fight for these ostriches today, tomorrow it will be your food, your farm, and your freedom on the chopping block…and there is NO rewind.

