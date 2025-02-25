click the image above

Canada’s Gain-of-Function Labs and the Avian Influenza Crisis: A Biosecurity Red Flag

The recent escalation of avian influenza (H5N1) outbreaks in Canada is raising serious questions, not just about public health but about the role of gain-of-function (GoF) research and biosecurity risks in our own backyard. While the government pushes for mass culling of livestock and poultry, few are questioning whether the very labs entrusted with "preventing pandemics" might be inadvertently (or deliberately) fueling them.

Where Are Canada’s Gain-of-Function Labs you ask?

Well, Canada operates several high-level containment labs that work with genetically modified viruses, including avian influenza, here is a list of the ones I could find…let me know in the comments if I missed some…

National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) – Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada’s only BSL-4 lab, handling the world’s deadliest pathogens.

Known for its secretive collaborations with China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Two Chinese scientists, Dr. Xiangguo Qiu and Dr. Keding Cheng, were expelled in 2019 for illegally transferring viruses to China.

The Trudeau government blocked the release of key documents related to this scandal

____________________________________________________________________________

Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

A BSL-3 lab conducting GoF research on zoonotic diseases, including coronaviruses and avian flu strains.

Expanding toward BSL-4 capabilities.

__________________________________________________________________________

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) & National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease (NCFAD) – Winnipeg, Manitoba

Focus on avian influenza, swine flu, and other zoonotic diseases.

Research involves genetic manipulation of viruses under WHO, FAO, and OIE biosecurity partnerships.

____________________________________________________________________________

BSL-3 University Labs

McGill, University of Toronto, and UBC conduct viral engineering and GoF experiments in collaboration with international partners.

___________________________________________________________________________

While the Canadian government mandates mass killings of poultry and livestock under the pretext of preventing avian influenza outbreaks, it is conveniently ignoring its own role in handling, modifying, and potentially enhancing these viruses.

GoF research has a history of creating more dangerous viral strains. Could these manipulated viruses have escaped from a lab? Canada’s lack of transparency makes it impossible to rule out.

Mass culling of food sources…without exploring natural immunity or alternative measures, sets a dangerous precedent for future pandemics.

Canada’s research institutions are deeply tied to global biosecurity networks, including the WHO, UN, and private pharmaceutical interests that stand to profit from pandemic responses and future vaccine rollouts.

Avian influenza outbreaks provide justification for expanding vaccine programs, biocontainment labs, and government overreach .

The CFIA, which is ordering the cull, works directly with pharmaceutical and agribusiness giants that benefit from tighter controls on food production…yup now I’m no lawyer but I‘d say that is a conflict of interest wouldn’t you?

If Canada’s biosecurity labs are involved in genetic manipulation of avian flu strains, then the mass culling of poultry isn’t just about stopping an outbreak…it’s about controlling the food supply, OR WORSE. This follows the same playbook we saw during COVID-19, where lockdowns, mandates, and fear campaigns were used to consolidate power while silencing alternative solutions.

It’s time to demand transparency from the Canadian government on its biosecurity research and to question the real agenda behind these mass animal slaughters.

OK I am stuck on the conflict of interest theory…let’s do some digging …

Oh dear maybe we need a lawyer now…ANY LAWYERS reading this, please comment below

The Pharmaceutical-Agribusiness Link and A Possible Conflict of Interest in CFIA’s Mass Culling Orders, stay with me…I do have a ladder to get out of this rabbit hole

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has ordered the culling of 400 healthy ostriches as part of its avian influenza containment measures. However, there is strong scientific and ethical concern that these birds may be producing natural antibodies to H5N1, which could provide a critical research breakthrough in combating the virus. SO Ask Yourself Who Benefits from the Mass Culling? Let’s take a closer look

Considering CFIA’s actions and bullying tactics one would have to conclude there is way more to this story.

Key Concerns:

CFIA has denied the owners the right to conduct any treatment or any additional testing, THREATENING them with fines and jail time if they attempted to.

Instead insisting that the birds be destroyed without proof of active infection. There has been no illness or deaths in close to 2 months. This goes against basic principles of disease control and animal welfare.

Unnecessary Economic Harm – The loss of the flock would not only destroy years of investment and livelihood but also set a dangerous precedent for other livestock producers in Canada.

Lack of Due Process – The agency’s refusal to allow alternative risk-based solutions, such as targeted culling or vaccination, raises serious concerns about fairness and regulatory overreach.

Food Security at Risk – These birds are not part of the food industry nor are they for trade purposes however allowing the killing of this flock opens the door for attack on Canada's food producers, who are already facing immense pressure from regulatory constraints, market instability, and supply chain disruptions. The destruction of healthy livestock based on rigid bureaucratic policies only exacerbates the problem.

Incubation Period & Transmission

Most avian diseases (e.g., Avian Influenza, Newcastle Disease) have known incubation periods far shorter than 30 days.

If no new cases have emerged, this suggests that the outbreak has naturally run its course or that existing containment measures were effective.

WHY is this important? Well it appears that maybe JUST maybe it is NOT Public Health that benefits from this massive slaughter…

Let’s go back to the days when critical thinking was allowed…if these ostriches are naturally developing antibodies to avian influenza, then culling them could eliminate a valuable natural immunity resource while directly benefiting pharmaceutical companies producing synthetic vaccines. Hmmmm, oddly enough it appears that the Canadian Government may have got caught with their

The pharmaceutical and agribusiness industries stand to profit from CFIA’s decision in multiple ways…

Several pharmaceutical giants are heavily invested in avian flu vaccines and treatments, positioning themselves as the sole solution to outbreaks…have a familiar ring? If these ostriches possess natural antibodies against avian influenza, they could offer valuable insights for developing natural immunity solutions. However, culling them eliminates this potential, possibly favoring pharmaceutical companies invested in vaccine development.​ Zoetis, Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Ceva Santé Animale are the companies that dominate the animal vaccine market and are actively producing avian flu vaccines.

If ostriches naturally develop immunity, that undermines the need for mass vaccination programs, which clearly is a financial threat to these companies.

A controlled outbreak model (where animals are culled instead of studied) ensures that only pharmaceutical solutions remain viable.

AND YES I ALSO MENTIONED AGRIBUSINESS

Large agribusiness corporations may benefit from stricter controls and culling policies that could reduce competition from smaller or independent producers.

It happens that The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), a Canadian Crown corporation managing pension funds for public sector employees, holds shares in Zoetis Inc

These investments by Canadian government-managed pension funds in Zoetis highlight a financial connection between public sector pensions and the pharmaceutical industry. This relationship underscores the importance of transparency and scrutiny in regulatory decisions, especially when actions like the culling of livestock could potentially benefit companies in which public funds are invested. BUT WAIT THERE’S MORE

The Canadian government's investment arms have financial interests in several major pharmaceutical companies involved in animal health:​

Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments):

Ceva Santé Animale: In 2020, PSP Investments became a significant shareholder in Ceva Santé Animale, a leading global animal health company. This investment was part of Ceva's strategy to maintain its independence by partnering with long-term investors. ​investpsp.com

Antelliq Group (acquired by Merck & Co.): PSP Investments, along with other co-investors, held a stake in Antelliq Group, a company specializing in animal intelligence and monitoring solutions. In 2018, Antelliq was sold to Merck & Co., integrating it into Merck's animal health division. ​investpsp.com

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB):

Merck & Co.: As of the latest available data, CPPIB's portfolio includes holdings in Merck & Co., a global pharmaceutical company with a significant animal health division. ​

Hold the phone why stop at animal vaccines when the new operation warp speed is for human Avian Flu vaccines…probably one of the 500 novel vaccines to be added the childhood schedule by 2030

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and PSP also are invested in the following:

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK): CPPIB's public equity holdings include investments in both Sanofi and GSK, two pharmaceutical giants actively engaged in avian influenza vaccine research and production.​

AstraZeneca: CPPIB also holds shares in AstraZeneca, a company that, through its subsidiary MedImmune, has been involved in avian flu vaccine development.​

Novavax: While specific data on CPPIB's investments in Novavax is not publicly detailed, CPPIB maintains a broad investment strategy that may encompass emerging biotech firms.

Time to Consult with my boyfriend, BYTE ME :

Q: Can you define conflict of interest?

A: conflict of interest occurs when an individual or organization has competing interests or loyalties that could compromise their decision-making or actions. This can happen when:

Financial Interests – A person or entity stands to benefit financially from a decision they have influence over. Regulatory Overlap – A government body enforces rules that benefit corporations it has financial ties to. Dual Roles – A person or organization holds multiple positions that create competing priorities. Preferential Treatment – Policies or actions disproportionately benefit certain stakeholders due to hidden relationships.

Well then in the case of the CFIA culling ostriches while the Canadian government has investments in animal pharmaceutical companies, there is a potential conflict of interest because:

The cull benefits companies producing avian flu vaccines and treatments.

The government has financial stakes in some of these companies.

CFIA's decision-making may not be entirely impartial if those benefiting financially are linked to government investment funds.

This raises concerns about regulatory capture, where public agencies serve corporate interests over the public good.

Q: What is Regulatory Capture?

A: Regulatory capture occurs when a government agency that is supposed to regulate an industry instead serves the interests of the very corporations it oversees. This happens when powerful industries exert influence, through lobbying, funding, or revolving-door employment, causing regulators to act in ways that benefit corporations rather than the public.

Key Features of Regulatory Capture:

Conflicts of Interest – Regulators have financial ties to the industry they are supposed to regulate. Revolving Door – Officials move between government positions and high-paying industry jobs, blurring lines of accountability. Policy Favoritism – Rules and enforcement actions benefit corporations rather than consumers or the public. Suppressed Competition – Regulations protect large firms while making it harder for smaller competitors to operate.

Thanks Byte me ya kinda confirmed for me what I was thinkin…

How This Relates to CFIA and the Ostrich Cull:

CFIA enforces policies that directly benefit pharmaceutical and agribusiness giants involved in animal health.

The Canadian government holds financial interests in companies like Zoetis and possibly Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Ceva Santé Animale, all of which produce avian flu vaccines and treatments.

By ordering the cull of 400 healthy ostriches, CFIA may be increasing demand for pharmaceutical interventions instead of allowing natural immunity research.

From what I can tell, if CFIA’s decision aligns with the interests of corporations rather than the best available science, this could be a textbook case of regulatory capture.

While down this rabbit hole i stumbled on something …why have we not heard so much as a whisper about the The Bunge-Viterra $34 billion merger. This merger and the ostrich culling case are both symptoms of regulatory capture in Canada’s food and agriculture system, where government policies benefit multinational agribusiness giants at the expense of independent farmers.

Corporate Influence Over Government Actions, just as the Bunge-Viterra merger consolidates the grain industry under corporate control, the CFIA’s culling of research ostriches ensures that disease research remains in the hands of pharmaceutical companies rather than independent scientists.

Is CFIA protecting Pharma’s Monopoly on Disease Solutions, these ostriches may very well be developing natural immunity to H5N1, which could be a threat to pharmaceutical companies that want to profit from vaccines or treatments. (in fact research from the partners in Japan shows just that). By culling these birds, the government is eliminating an opportunity for independent research that could challenge pharma’s narrative on how to control H5N1. Keep in mind this herd has been on the farm for 35+ years, it would be decades of research lost and NOT replaceable no matter what monetary amount they want to offer for the slaying (if they offer compensation).

Government-Backed Industry Takeovers, in the grain industry, Bunge and Viterra are taking control away from independent farmers, while in the biotech and research world, the CFIA is taking control away from independent scientists, ensuring that pharmaceutical giants like Zoetis, Merck, and Ceva Santé Animale maintain a monopoly on disease control strategies.

The bottom line is even though this ostrich farm is not a food producer, the same corporate-government collusion that is consolidating agriculture is also working to eliminate independent disease research. By culling healthy research ostriches, the CFIA is protecting pharmaceutical interests at the expense of scientific discovery.

Share

