For years, many of us have been warning that Alberta’s carbon-capture agenda, CO₂ pipeline expansion, and smart-infrastructure rollout were not about “saving the environment.” They were constructing the blueprint for a new kind of industrial and digital control grid, a system that will shape, monitor, and ultimately restrict every aspect of daily life.

Now the evidence is no longer theoretical. It is in public documents, provincial budgets, investment portfolios, and legislative statements. Between Danielle Smith’s push to massively expand Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS), the coordinated build-out of CO₂ pipelines, Alberta’s commitment to grow the population to 10 million by 2050, and the deep investment of AIMCo and CPP into carbon, graphene, telecom, and smart-city systems, Albertans are being positioned inside a new kind of enclosure.

And the most disturbing part is this:

We are being forced to pay for the very system that will later soon regulate us.

What CCUS Really Is, And Why They’re Pushing It

CCUS = Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage.

The public hears “capture and storage,” imagining that CO₂ disappears underground to fight “climate change”.

But the real engine is the U - Utilization.

Captured CO₂ becomes a raw industrial input for:

graphene

carbon nanotubes

smart-city sensors

5G/6G antennas

microchips

EV batteries

robotics

plastics

cement

enhanced oil recovery

This is not environmentalism. This is a carbon-based industrial economic transition. And it is one that needs massive public subsidy to get off the ground.

CO₂ is becoming the new oil. And Alberta is being turned into the world’s carbon-pipeline hub.

CO₂ Pipelines: The Backbone of the New Extraction System

Danielle Smith’s government is aggressively expanding CCUS through:

the Alberta Carbon Capture Incentive Program (ACCIP)

billions in public subsidies

regulatory fast-tracking

land access corridors

integration with federal Net Zero systems

The Alberta Carbon Trunk Line (ACTL) is already operational, and expanding. It was funded with public money but owned and operated by Wolf Midstream, backed by CPP Investments.

$223 million from the Alberta government

more than $1.2 billion in public/private financing

federal subsidies

carbon tax-generated incentives CO₂ pipelines are not harmless.

They do not behave like natural gas or oil lines.

CO₂ is:

colourless

odorless

heavier than air

oxygen-displacing

instantly suffocating

engine-stopping

A major rupture can kill hundreds in minutes, as the Satartia, Mississippi disaster made clear.

But hey, I’m sure CO₂ pipelines are ‘safe and effective,’ right? Because that phrase has never misled the public before

Yet Alberta has:

no plume modeling requirements

no CO₂-specific safety legislation

no responder training

no mandatory Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA)protocols

no community consent triggers

no transparency

And this is a province where the slogan is Safety First…

The Carbon Tax → CCUS Pipeline Loop: Paying for Our Own Peril

Here is the truth the government will never tell you:

This is the first time in history that a population has been forced to finance its own containment infrastructure.

The Smart-City Grid: The Other Half of the Trap

Across Alberta, quietly and without public debate, the following systems are being deployed:

smart grids

IoT sensors

traffic analytics

utility digitization

5G/6G telecom density

automatic enforcement systems

AI-driven surveillance

digital ID integrations

15-minute zoning frameworks

autonomous transport corridors

All of these require graphene, carbon materials, chips, and sensors… the exact industries CCUS supports.

This is why the CO₂ pipeline network and the smart-city network are being built together.

They are two halves of the same whole.

The climate pipeline becomes the digital pipeline which becomes the control pipeline.

Danielle Smith Is Not “Blind” She Is Aligned

Smith’s defenders say she doesn’t know, can’t know, or is fighting a hidden battle behind the scenes.

The public record says otherwise:

She openly supports CCUS expansion

She promotes CO₂ pipelines as “Alberta’s future”

She publicly endorsed doubling Alberta’s population

She participates in global Net Zero alignment

Her government advances smart-infrastructure partnerships

Her ministers coordinate with Ottawa’s climate-transition frameworks

Alberta’s budget reflects deep integration with ESG markets

This is not a Premier fighting the system.

This is a Premier managing Alberta’s role within it.

She speaks two dialects:

Public dialect: “Protect Alberta’s future.”

Investor dialect: “CCUS unlocks new revenue streams, innovation corridors, and Net Zero competitiveness.”

She is not confused, ya might say she is bilingual.

The Quiet Bombshell: Alberta Public Pensions Are Funding the Control Grid

This is the one detail that cracks the entire system open:

AIMCo and CPP Investments, the pension funds for teachers, nurses, judges, police, firefighters, and provincial employees, are major investors in:

Wolf Midstream (CO₂ pipelines)

carbon-tech companies

smart-infrastructure firms

telecom expansion

renewable energy surveillance systems

ESG-linked green finance

carbon compliance technologies

Meaning:

Your pension is financing the CO₂ pipelines, the smart-city systems, the surveillance grid, and the digital ID infrastructure.

Albertans are:

funding it with taxes

investing in it with pensions

risking their lives living next to it

and will one day be governed by it

This is the new extraction economy:

Albertans supply the money and absorb the risk.

Corporations, investors, and politicians collect the profit.

The Final Truth: Alberta Is Not Transitioning to Net Zero, It’s Transitioning to Net Control

Everything comes together when you follow the incentives:

CO₂ pipelines = carbon commodity highways

carbon materials = smart-city components

smart cities = infrastructure for digital governance

carbon tax = funding mechanism

CCUS subsidies = corporate welfare

global investors = architects of the system

Alberta taxpayers = the financiers

rural Albertans = the risk zone

This is the new extraction economy:

When you fit the pieces together, the picture is unmistakable:

CCUS → carbon commodity economy

CO₂ pipelines → transport corridors

graphene/carbon tech → smart-city infrastructure

smart cities → digital governance

utility digitization → behavioural regulation

carbon tax → public funding mechanism

AIMCo/CPP → capital engine

immigration targets → labour and population scaling

Net Zero → justification framework

This is not an environmental agenda.

This is systems engineering, using climate as the pretext.

The resource: carbon

The commodity: data

The infrastructure: digital

The risk: public

The profit: private

The endgame: control

Wake Up Alberta

Albertans must snap out of the trance.

Stop worshipping politicians.

Stop letting slogans replace sovereignty.

And stop mistaking Danielle Smith’s folksy podcast charm for real resistance.

If we don’t call this out now, the CCUS pipelines, the carbon-capture scams, the carbon-tax feedback loop, the smart-city cage being built around us… we will be the last generation to live in a “free “ Alberta.

Stand up. Pull the curtain back.

Because if we wait for a politician to save us,

we will die waiting.

This is not an Alberta thing, but it starts here. If we don’t stop the carbon-control grid now, the rest of Canada won’t stand a chance.

Alberta has always been the frontline and this time, we either draw the line for the nation… or we let the global machine redraw it for us

