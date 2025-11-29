Carbon Capture, Smart Cities, and the Great Alberta Double-Cross
How Our Taxes, Utilities, and Pensions Are Building the Blueprint for a Modern-Day Enslavement Grid.
For years, many of us have been warning that Alberta’s carbon-capture agenda, CO₂ pipeline expansion, and smart-infrastructure rollout were not about “saving the environment.” They were constructing the blueprint for a new kind of industrial and digital control grid, a system that will shape, monitor, and ultimately restrict every aspect of daily life.
Now the evidence is no longer theoretical. It is in public documents, provincial budgets, investment portfolios, and legislative statements. Between Danielle Smith’s push to massively expand Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS), the coordinated build-out of CO₂ pipelines, Alberta’s commitment to grow the population to 10 million by 2050, and the deep investment of AIMCo and CPP into carbon, graphene, telecom, and smart-city systems, Albertans are being positioned inside a new kind of enclosure.
And the most disturbing part is this:
We are being forced to pay for the very system that will
later soon regulate us.
What CCUS Really Is, And Why They’re Pushing It
CCUS = Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage.
The public hears “capture and storage,” imagining that CO₂ disappears underground to fight “climate change”.
But the real engine is the U - Utilization.
Captured CO₂ becomes a raw industrial input for:
graphene
carbon nanotubes
smart-city sensors
5G/6G antennas
microchips
EV batteries
robotics
plastics
cement
enhanced oil recovery
This is not environmentalism. This is a carbon-based industrial economic transition. And it is one that needs massive public subsidy to get off the ground.
CO₂ is becoming the new oil. And Alberta is being turned into the world’s carbon-pipeline hub.
CO₂ Pipelines: The Backbone of the New Extraction System
Danielle Smith’s government is aggressively expanding CCUS through:
the Alberta Carbon Capture Incentive Program (ACCIP)
billions in public subsidies
regulatory fast-tracking
land access corridors
integration with federal Net Zero systems
The Alberta Carbon Trunk Line (ACTL) is already operational, and expanding. It was funded with public money but owned and operated by Wolf Midstream, backed by CPP Investments.
$223 million from the Alberta government
more than $1.2 billion in public/private financing
federal subsidies
carbon tax-generated incentives
CO₂ pipelines are not harmless.
They do not behave like natural gas or oil lines.
CO₂ is:
colourless
odorless
heavier than air
oxygen-displacing
instantly suffocating
engine-stopping
A major rupture can kill hundreds in minutes, as the Satartia, Mississippi disaster made clear.
But hey, I’m sure CO₂ pipelines are ‘safe and effective,’ right? Because that phrase has never misled the public before
Yet Alberta has:
no plume modeling requirements
no CO₂-specific safety legislation
no responder training
no mandatory Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA)protocols
no community consent triggers
no transparency
And this is a province where the slogan is Safety First…
The Carbon Tax → CCUS Pipeline Loop: Paying for Our Own Peril
Here is the truth the government will never tell you:
This is the first time in history that a population has been forced to finance its own containment infrastructure.
The Smart-City Grid: The Other Half of the Trap
Across Alberta, quietly and without public debate, the following systems are being deployed:
smart grids
IoT sensors
traffic analytics
utility digitization
5G/6G telecom density
automatic enforcement systems
AI-driven surveillance
digital ID integrations
15-minute zoning frameworks
autonomous transport corridors
All of these require graphene, carbon materials, chips, and sensors… the exact industries CCUS supports.
This is why the CO₂ pipeline network and the smart-city network are being built together.
They are two halves of the same whole.
The climate pipeline becomes the digital pipeline which becomes the control pipeline.
Danielle Smith Is Not “Blind” She Is Aligned
Smith’s defenders say she doesn’t know, can’t know, or is fighting a hidden battle behind the scenes.
The public record says otherwise:
She openly supports CCUS expansion
She promotes CO₂ pipelines as “Alberta’s future”
She publicly endorsed doubling Alberta’s population
She participates in global Net Zero alignment
Her government advances smart-infrastructure partnerships
Her ministers coordinate with Ottawa’s climate-transition frameworks
Alberta’s budget reflects deep integration with ESG markets
This is not a Premier fighting the system.
This is a Premier managing Alberta’s role within it.
She speaks two dialects:
Public dialect: “Protect Alberta’s future.”
Investor dialect: “CCUS unlocks new revenue streams, innovation corridors, and Net Zero competitiveness.”
She is not confused, ya might say she is bilingual.
The Quiet Bombshell: Alberta Public Pensions Are Funding the Control Grid
This is the one detail that cracks the entire system open:
AIMCo and CPP Investments, the pension funds for teachers, nurses, judges, police, firefighters, and provincial employees, are major investors in:
Wolf Midstream (CO₂ pipelines)
carbon-tech companies
smart-infrastructure firms
telecom expansion
renewable energy surveillance systems
ESG-linked green finance
carbon compliance technologies
Meaning:
Your pension is financing the CO₂ pipelines, the smart-city systems, the surveillance grid, and the digital ID infrastructure.
Albertans are:
funding it with taxes
investing in it with pensions
risking their lives living next to it
and will one day be governed by it
This is the new extraction economy:
Albertans supply the money and absorb the risk.
Corporations, investors, and politicians collect the profit.
The Final Truth: Alberta Is Not Transitioning to Net Zero, It’s Transitioning to Net Control
Everything comes together when you follow the incentives:
CO₂ pipelines = carbon commodity highways
carbon materials = smart-city components
smart cities = infrastructure for digital governance
carbon tax = funding mechanism
CCUS subsidies = corporate welfare
global investors = architects of the system
Alberta taxpayers = the financiers
rural Albertans = the risk zone
This is the new extraction economy:
When you fit the pieces together, the picture is unmistakable:
CCUS → carbon commodity economy
CO₂ pipelines → transport corridors
graphene/carbon tech → smart-city infrastructure
smart cities → digital governance
utility digitization → behavioural regulation
carbon tax → public funding mechanism
AIMCo/CPP → capital engine
immigration targets → labour and population scaling
Net Zero → justification framework
This is not an environmental agenda.
This is systems engineering, using climate as the pretext.
The resource: carbon
The commodity: data
The infrastructure: digital
The risk: public
The profit: private
The endgame: control
Wake Up Alberta
Albertans must snap out of the trance.
Stop worshipping politicians.
Stop letting slogans replace sovereignty.
And stop mistaking Danielle Smith’s folksy podcast charm for real resistance.
If we don’t call this out now, the CCUS pipelines, the carbon-capture scams, the carbon-tax feedback loop, the smart-city cage being built around us… we will be the last generation to live in a “free “ Alberta.
Stand up. Pull the curtain back.
Because if we wait for a politician to save us,
we will die waiting.
This is not an Alberta thing, but it starts here. If we don’t stop the carbon-control grid now, the rest of Canada won’t stand a chance.
Alberta has always been the frontline and this time, we either draw the line for the nation… or we let the global machine redraw it for us
Connie's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"Smart meters" are a big part of the "spy network". They have also been proven to be detrimental to people's health - especially those with pacemakers and other electronic attached devices.
How people treat farm animals and other animals for experimenting, clothes, and other product, is exactly how those with more power and more money are treating humans without.
Unfortunately, many freedom people have yet to see the connection on what they do to animals, or allow with their wallet, to be done to them, returns like a boomerang "on them."
I will be unsubscribing from this substack for the many insults received in attempting to impart being kind to animals and the connection. I will continue speaking out, but will do it with a more receptive audience.
I leave you with this book, which you may wish to read the excerpt, from long time Dr. Will Tuttle, Ph.D. titled: FOOD FOR FREEDOM: RECLAIMING OUR HEALTH AND RESCUING OUR WORLD.
Please read the description: https://amazon.com/Food-Freedom-Reclaiming-Health-Rescuing-ebook/dp/B0D21DM142.
I wish you the wisdom that at some point the veil will be lifted, and you will cease to disregard people, who bring this message.
As you tell Alberta in this article, I tell all those, who has allowed what has incurred on this substack towards my stance, the same, "Wake up!!!"
At this time, I wish to remove myself from the disregarding energy I feel when engaging on this page the majority of the time, less several aware kindred souls.
Nonetheless, I thank you for the good content you have produced. I realize it's quite a time commitment.