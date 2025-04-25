Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ross S's avatar
Ross S
12hEdited

The sheer stupidity of bureaucracy and its inability to pivot towards a commonsensical solution is legendary. People who must follow the rules and are willing to foolishly destroy others in their way - because “The Science”!!! - will be treated in exactly the same way if there is any justice. I feel for the bird owners frustration as I’ve dealt with Federal bureaucracy for decades with my job. It’s wearing to the soul! 🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Connie Shields
Barbara Bond's avatar
Barbara Bond
4h

What’s really scary this one health approach what if your child is in school or daycare and someone has “bird flu” do they take all the children to a facility? What if your dog is sick and you bring it to a vet can they now kill all animals associated with this pet?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Connie Shields and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Connie Shields
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture