BIRD FLU, HAVE MERCY

My post today originates from Edgewood, British Columbia, where Universal Ostrich Farms faces a Canadian government assault on their 300 healthy ostriches. Farm owner Katie Pasitney and her friend and sleuth Connie Shields have quite a tragic story. I've had two lengthy conversations with them and here is a synopsis of their plight.

The 400-ostrich farm switched from meat and eggs three years ago to a research facility collaborating with a Japanese scientist trying to develop covid 19 antigens. Their experiments yielded robust antigens in the egg yolks that were processed into nutraceuticals administered as a pill, lozenge, or nasal spray. It totally neutralized covid 19 without any injection. One week after the discovery, the Japanese lab was purchased and everything shut down. Interesting.

In 2022 the farm lost about 60 ostriches to a rare bacterial infection. But an amazing thing happened: they stopped dying and within a month, nothing was dying and all the droopy birds looked robust and healthy. Tissue samples confirmed that it was njot bird flu. Some 300 wild mallard ducks virtually live at the farm.

This past December, two ostriches died and an "anonymous informant" called the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to report a possible bird flu situation. Officials came, ran a PCR test on the carcasses that were 48 hours old, and discovered bird flu. Immediately the government put the farm under quarantine and demanded extermination of all the remaining 300 ostriches.

Because this farm has connections in the research community, it sent blood samples of the birds to a lab. Guess what? All the birds had antigens to bird flu. In fact, Katie, the farm owner, is carrying bird flu antigens in HER blood. The government didn't like this testing, and threatened a $200,000 fine if they tested any more animals.

An extermination order Dec. 27, demanding that the farm kill all the antigen-carrying, healthy birds, demanded immediate responses. One option was to qualify for a "distinct unit exemption package." Because the paperwork was written for commercial poultry operations, none of it applied to this special ostrich place. A "no" in any box meant automatic denial.

Right now Katie and Connie and friends are desperate to save their birds. They've filed an injunction in the courts that will be heard April 15 and 16. The Judicial Review will determine if the Dec. 27 cull order can be overturned and to determine if an exemption request has merit.

A tidbit that's too strange to omit is that the main CFIA agent in charge of the case is "Case Worker 007." You can't make this stuff up.

Connie's sleuthing has turned up an interesting thing about the one Canadian farm that has received the unique exemption, meaning even with bird flu, they don't have to kill the surviving healthy birds. Only one farm has ever been granted an exemption from bird flu extermination: Hybrid Turkey Farms on Mar. 27, 2022. It's owned by Hendrix Genetics from the Netherlands. Remember my post from a few days ago noting that the Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands was one of the 3 labs doing gain-of-function research on bird flu, according to Dr. Peter McCullough.

Who owns Hendrix? Paine Schwartz Partnership, which lists the Canadian Government as a partner. This outfit is doing Turkey Trac development, which injects trackers into eggs so a bird can be monitored for its whole life. Some 90 percent of turkeys eaten on Canadian tables come from Hendrix. What happens when you eat these tracking devices? Can someone track you?

CFIA officials have told Katie, the ostrich farmer "every outdoor animal poses a risk because it's exposed to migratory birds." The ostrich farm has been completely bird flu symptom free now for 90 days and counting. The birds have the antigens. They're healthy. But the government agents have one goal: kill everything.

On the zoom calls with me, Katie sobs for her birds and the stress she's under. What's crazy is that as soon as all their birds are killed, they can repopulate with new birds, according to the government. "What are they going to do about the 300 mallard ducks?" Katie asks. Nothing, of course. The CFIA agents laugh at the question, she notes.

Folks, this is outrageous. Here we have documented examples of immunological adaptation and nature's antigen wisdom, but government agents show positive symptoms for insanity. I'm relaying this story to the best of my ability the way Katie the farmer told it to me. My heart breaks for her and I told her I would try to get her story out to a wider audience. Have mercy.

If you want to help Katie hang onto her birds and farm, you can do it by going to www.saveourostriches.com.

What would you do if government agents told you to kill your healthy birds?

Thank you so much Joel, the Lunatic Farmer

Thank you John Catsimatidis !!!

So CFIA you see we won’t go quietly…WE STAND FOR COMMON SENSE..We are proud to be a part of the small subset of people who hold certain beliefs on Herd Immunity!!

Can you see the difference?