Ian Bell
4d

Everyone is talking but no one is listening.

The reason we cannot get our message out to the general public is because each of us works alone with no numbers, no resources, no reach and no muscle. In Canada, there are thousands of us and we compete against each other, each trying to get our own voice heard over the noise of all of us talking at the same time. The effect is we drown each other out and none of our voices are heard.

Everyone is talking but no one is listening.

We...must...unite. But, we are not united and we are not uniting. If we can't or don't unite then we lose this global war.

Ian Bell

www.virusfraud.org

Shirleen C
4d

I cannot fathom how human beings who have children and grandchildren could possibly even think of doing this to their own flesh & blood.

Surely these people are possessed or terribly broken because no way on God's given earth could a well balanced individual inflict this dark and doomed future upon their offspring.

Even if our governments didn't come up with these evil ideas and are simply under instruction, they must know that by doing the bidding of these psychopathic monsters it doesn't exempt them from being seen by us and judged by God as being just as evil.

