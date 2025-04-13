Sorry Carbon Carney, ya got it all wrong, we see through all your DEI, ESG smoke and mirrors. I do like your hockey reference though…because Universal Ostrich Farm is facing off with the Canadian Government.

For anyone who missed it please watch the video at the end of this article as Carney is exposed for the fraud he is.

On April 15 and 16 , 2025 we face a turning point in Canadian history. We need every set of eyes and every voice to stand up and bear witness.

The case? A small family-run ostrich farm in Edgewood, BC, is taking the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to court after the agency ordered the destruction of their entire flock, hundreds of healthy, rare birds based on PCR results from just two carcasses, with no live virus confirmed, and no tissue samples taken. When the farm tried to do more testing? CFIA threatened them with huge fines and jail.

This is not about bird flu anymore.

It’s about scientific due process, property rights, transparency, and who gets to control the future of food in this country.

Why This Matters to Everyone …Not Just Farmers

This hearing is about how far unelected bureaucrats can go, even without clear legal authority. If CFIA wins, they’ll have the precedent to:

Destroy livestock based on suspicion , not scientific confirmation.

Deny farmers the right to independent testing

Refuse to recognize the legal right to treat or defend one’s animals .

Exert unaccountable power over all animal agriculture in Canada including food sovereignty, biosecurity, and pandemic controls.

This is about much more than ostriches.

It’s about whether we the people can stand up to bureaucratic overreach, or whether our silence gives them the power to rewrite law by enforcement.

What You Can Do Now

If you’re in BC attend in person:

701 West Georgia Street, Vancouver BC V7Y 1B6

If not in the area then Join virtually via Zoom …click image below to register or copy and paste this into a browser

https://cas-satj.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_40CPTqOGTYC03EKIEkla6A

Share this post and tag friends, farmers, activists, food freedom fighters

Write to your MP or MLA ask why healthy, rare animals are being culled without evidence

Let’s Fill the Room, both In-Person and Online

We don’t get many chances to shine a spotlight this bright.

They are trying to make an example out of this farm, let’s make an example out of ourselves.

A public that’s paying attention,

That will not be silent,

And that knows: When government abuses its power, people must show up.

Let’s flood the court with support.

Let’s flood the Zoom room with witnesses.

Let’s make history.

#SaveOurOstriches, #StandWithUOF, #FoodFreedomIsFreedom

A Universal Prayer for the Ostriches, for Freedom, and for Reason

In this moment, we pause to reflect and to stand together for what is right.

We lift our voices for the animals entrusted to our care, for the ostriches whose lives now symbolize something far greater: the balance between fear and wisdom, between control and compassion.

May those in positions of power act with integrity, guided not by pressure or pride, but by reason, truth, and a deep respect for life.

We ask for discernment for the judges, the lawmakers, and those in authority, that they would act not out of control or conformity, but from truth, compassion, and common sense.

May those who speak out, the farmers, the families, the protectors, be fortified with courage and clarity, knowing they are not alone.

May the systems meant to serve and protect do no harm.

We pray for all of us, that we would never forget how easily freedom is lost when good people remain silent… and how powerful it is when even the smallest voice rises in faith.

Let this case not only be a trial of law, but a trial of conscience and let the outcome be a victory for truth, for creation, and for liberty.

And may this moment awaken in all of us a renewed commitment to freedom, to common sense, and to standing up, peacefully and firmly , for those who cannot speak for themselves.

Let this trial not be one of destruction, but of revelation…

May compassion prevail.

May reason return.

May freedom rise…

as promised please watch this video as Carney is exposed