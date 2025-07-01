Well folks, we made it. July 1st, 2025.

158 years of maple syrup, moose, and mildly apologetic nationalism…

…laid to rest on a float, in a parade, being pulled by Mark Carney himself.

Yes, today we don’t just celebrate Canada.

We mourn it.

Don’t worry though!

For those who did buy into "you will own nothing and be happy" — congratulations!

You got the full package:

Your weekly booster (don’t forget to scan your ID to unlock your medication)

Your Digital ID , linking every breath you take to a carbon ledger

And if Bill S-206 passes, you'll get $2,000/month in Universal Basic Income (UBI)

as long as you don’t say anything naughty online, eat too much meat, or leave your 15-minute zone without permission.

Behind the wheel of it all is our economic undertaker in chief — Mr. Mark “Values-Based” Carney —

who’s kindly ushered us into a post-nation state, where rights are conditional and freedom is programmable. In case you missed it, Bill C-5 sailed through in an unprecedented blitz — Carney’s way of pulling up the drawbridge and announcing: I’m the king of the castle, and you’re the dirty rascals.

But hey — the flags are still waving.

The crowd still cheers.

And the coffin?

Well… it’s got a nice finish on it. Real maple.

We draped it in what’s left of the Canadian flag.

Shoved in a few relics:

The Charter (shredded) The Canadian Bill of Rights (with hoof prints)

A broken beaver statue

An empty Timmy’s cup

And black roses… lots of them.

So if you're feeling confused today — maybe even a little mourning-sick — you're not alone.

We’re not celebrating the nation we were.

We’re commemorating what we've become.

R.I.P. Canada — 1867–2025

Gone, but not yet digitally forgotten.

Canada Day 2025 — brought to you by the WEF, UN, and your friendly neighborhood Freemasons.

Let me know in the comments: What are YOU doing to revive what’s left of this country? Or have you already applied for your Climate Compliance Credits?