It’s a date 12:00 noon tomorrow Sept 17, 2024 at your local courthouse

This is your invitation to an important gathering happening at noon tomorrow – and it's more than just a lunch date.

Grab your coffee, pack your lunch, and join us at the courthouse as part of a nationwide rally to raise awareness about Bill C-293. The federal government is trying to sneak this bill through the Senate and into law, and we need to stand together to stop it.

What’s at stake?

If passed, Bill C-293 could have far-reaching consequences, potentially eroding our freedoms and putting Canadians at risk of policies that could lead to serious restrictions on movement and rights. Some are even calling it a step towards a UN-style detainment system that no one asked for and no one wants. But the government is moving fast and hoping no one notices and we almost didn’t.

Here’s how you can help:

When : Tomorrow at 12 PM (Noon) Sept. 17, 2024

Where : Your local courthouse

What to bring: Your coffee, lunch, signs but most important your voice!

This peaceful, lunchtime rally is happening across the country. It’s our chance to show the government that we’re paying attention and we won’t stand for policies that threaten our liberties.

Together, we can make sure Bill C-293 doesn’t fly under the radar. Spread the word, invite your friends, and come prepared for a conversation that matters. Let's show them that Canadians won't back down when it comes to defending our rights.

Looking forward to seeing you at the courthouse at noon!

Go to preventgenocide2030.org and watch the videos, read the documents, share the site and take ACTION NOW!!! or scan the code below to go directly to the action page

#StopBillC293 | #NationwideRally | #ProtectOurRights