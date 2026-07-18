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Toni's avatar
Toni
2d

Yup been reading about this for years. But when the Covid shit show hit, the Rabbit hole went deeper. The WEF is out to destroy humanity. Carney is their Canadian puppet. Sturgeon County Municipal Council is slowly selling us out. They are selling out Agriculture Land to Developers & pushing the County closer to Edmonton & St Albert. Turning them into 15 minute cities. The conflict of interest is that Deanna Stang is Councillor & her husband is a real estate guy. She votes for all these Sub-Divisions, He gets to work with the developers to sell. So much corruption inside this current council.

The Mayor & Deanna Stang (Division 5 councillor) my division. I know for sure went to Ottawa, to as she told me when she met with me trying to get my vote. But didn’t. They met with the Carney Liberal cult & made Sturgeon County part of the (FCM.) Federation of Canadian Municipalities. They signed us on.

Timeline of the Sturgeon County Meta Data Centre

2022

The County approved the development permits for the site.

2022

:Sturgeon County adopted land-use regulations that recognized Data Processing Facilities as a land use in certain industrial areas. This established the planning framework before any specific Meta project was announced.

We must ban together to fight & stop this data center. We own our farm in Sturgeon County. We got to stop this madness!

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Vivian's avatar
Vivian
2d

Important message I will share widely. I had 2 recipients write me a comment after your first broadband piece. They were shocked at the deviousness of the free internet and the responsibility to the property owner for the company's equipment. I enjoyed the appropriate "twighlight zone" type music in the background. Thank you!

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