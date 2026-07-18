Building the Global Digital Ecosystem just another United Nations Global Policy
If you live in Sturgeon County, you’ve likely received an urgent notice from the municipal office. The Director of Transportation & Engineering Services, Maximus Adu-Safo, sent out a letter telling you that the deadline to submit your voluntary Broadband Phase 2 Access Agreement has been extended. Please watch the video below before you sign ANYTHING!
The boots on the ground might belong to Sturgeon County contractors, but the architecture pulling the strings is entirely global. What we are witnessing in rural Alberta is a localized skirmish in a much larger, coordinated international campaign. From the United Nations’ Global Digital Compact to the World Economic Forum’s smart-grid initiatives, the building blocks are being laid in identical fashion across the Western world.
Step one is the deployment of localized broadband networks to establish permanent physical access pipelines across private land. Step two is fast-tracking massive, multi-gigawatt hyperscale processing hubs that devour regional power grids and siphon local aquifers.
This is not a story of technological mismanagement; it is a calculated blueprint for manufactured scarcity. By intentionally overloading domestic utility grids and drawing down regional water tables to feed un-containable, autonomous AI networks, the ultimate goal is to render independent, self-sufficient rural life economically and practically impossible. When private wells collapse, domestic electricity rates skyrocket, and traditional heating choices are restricted under automated environmental quotas, the land is systematically cleared. This engineered depletion is designed to break the independence of rural populations and drive them off the land, funneling humanity into highly controlled, smart-metered, 15-minute urban zones where every aspect of your life, transaction, and resource consumption is monitored, rationed, and managed by the digital panopticon.
Watch the full video above to see exactly how they are using a “free internet” loop-hole to anchor this grid right into your dirt and how our own locked gates can stop it.
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Yup been reading about this for years. But when the Covid shit show hit, the Rabbit hole went deeper. The WEF is out to destroy humanity. Carney is their Canadian puppet. Sturgeon County Municipal Council is slowly selling us out. They are selling out Agriculture Land to Developers & pushing the County closer to Edmonton & St Albert. Turning them into 15 minute cities. The conflict of interest is that Deanna Stang is Councillor & her husband is a real estate guy. She votes for all these Sub-Divisions, He gets to work with the developers to sell. So much corruption inside this current council.
The Mayor & Deanna Stang (Division 5 councillor) my division. I know for sure went to Ottawa, to as she told me when she met with me trying to get my vote. But didn’t. They met with the Carney Liberal cult & made Sturgeon County part of the (FCM.) Federation of Canadian Municipalities. They signed us on.
Timeline of the Sturgeon County Meta Data Centre
2022
The County approved the development permits for the site.
2022
:Sturgeon County adopted land-use regulations that recognized Data Processing Facilities as a land use in certain industrial areas. This established the planning framework before any specific Meta project was announced.
We must ban together to fight & stop this data center. We own our farm in Sturgeon County. We got to stop this madness!
Important message I will share widely. I had 2 recipients write me a comment after your first broadband piece. They were shocked at the deviousness of the free internet and the responsibility to the property owner for the company's equipment. I enjoyed the appropriate "twighlight zone" type music in the background. Thank you!