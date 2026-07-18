If you live in Sturgeon County, you’ve likely received an urgent notice from the municipal office. The Director of Transportation & Engineering Services, Maximus Adu-Safo, sent out a letter telling you that the deadline to submit your voluntary Broadband Phase 2 Access Agreement has been extended. Please watch the video below before you sign ANYTHING!

The boots on the ground might belong to Sturgeon County contractors, but the architecture pulling the strings is entirely global. What we are witnessing in rural Alberta is a localized skirmish in a much larger, coordinated international campaign. From the United Nations’ Global Digital Compact to the World Economic Forum’s smart-grid initiatives, the building blocks are being laid in identical fashion across the Western world.

Step one is the deployment of localized broadband networks to establish permanent physical access pipelines across private land. Step two is fast-tracking massive, multi-gigawatt hyperscale processing hubs that devour regional power grids and siphon local aquifers.

This is not a story of technological mismanagement; it is a calculated blueprint for manufactured scarcity. By intentionally overloading domestic utility grids and drawing down regional water tables to feed un-containable, autonomous AI networks, the ultimate goal is to render independent, self-sufficient rural life economically and practically impossible. When private wells collapse, domestic electricity rates skyrocket, and traditional heating choices are restricted under automated environmental quotas, the land is systematically cleared. This engineered depletion is designed to break the independence of rural populations and drive them off the land, funneling humanity into highly controlled, smart-metered, 15-minute urban zones where every aspect of your life, transaction, and resource consumption is monitored, rationed, and managed by the digital panopticon.

Watch the full video above to see exactly how they are using a “free internet” loop-hole to anchor this grid right into your dirt and how our own locked gates can stop it.