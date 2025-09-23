Breaking: UOF Owner Pleads from the Pen as CFIA Convoy Descends
How is this happening in Canada?
Call this company let them know what their trucks are being used for and ask them to recall them…1-800-665-2800.
Sept 23, 2025 9:50 am Karen Esperson, owner of Universal Ostrich Farm, has issued a desperate plea from inside the ostrich pen as a CFIA convoy descends on the property.
This is pure evil
If they can do this and get away with it, then they can do anything. My heart breaks for these animals and for everyone there at the farm. My heart breaks for Canada and the world as this is the evil that we all face.