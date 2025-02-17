Coming from CNN:

“Passengers and crew on a plane involved in a landing incident at Canada’s Toronto Pearson Airport have all been “accounted for,” the airport said. The incident involved a Delta Air Lines plane that was arriving from Minneapolis, it said on social media.

“Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for,” the airport said in a statement on X.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said it it is also responding to the landing incident, which it said involved a flight operated by Endeavor Air, a wholly owned subsidiary and regional airline for Delta.”What weather was like in Toronto at time of plane landing incident

From CNN Meteorologist Taylor Ward

“Strong winds have been impacting Toronto all day. Winds are currently sustained at 32 mph with gusts of 40 mph at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

Blowing snow has been reported over the past several hours as well. This is not new snow, but snow already on the ground from the weekend being blown by the strong winds.

Despite the blowing snow, visibility at the airport is still 5 miles.”

Toronto Pearson Plane Incident: Weather Modification, Strong Winds, and the UN Agenda

Fortunately, all passengers and crew were accounted for, but the event raises serious questions about the broader environmental factors at play. Was this merely an unfortunate consequence of strong winds and blowing snow—or is there a deeper issue at hand?

Weather Conditions at the Time

CNN reports indicate that Pearson Airport was experiencing sustained winds of 32 mph, with gusts reaching 40 mph. Blowing snow reduced visibility, though it remained at five miles. While these conditions are challenging, commercial aircraft are designed to handle turbulent landings. What, then, contributed to this incident? And why are we seeing increasingly erratic and extreme weather patterns?

Weather Modification: A Contributing Factor?

For decades, governments and global agencies have explored and implemented weather modification programs. Whether through cloud seeding, ionospheric manipulation (HAARP), or aerosol spraying, weather control is no longer a conspiracy theory, it’s openly discussed in scientific and governmental circles, making it a full on CONSPIRACY. The question is: How does this tie into what happened in Toronto today?

Geoengineering and Jet Stream Disruptions: Many have noticed the uptick in severe storms, unusual wind patterns, and unpredictable weather events. Could artificial climate interventions be amplifying these extreme conditions? Electromagnetic Influence on Flight Navigation: There have been discussions on how electromagnetic manipulation, whether via HAARP or other systems, could interfere with aviation safety. Was this aircraft caught in an artificially induced turbulence pocket? Blowing Snow from Past Storms: Reports clarify that this wasn’t fresh snowfall but pre-existing snow being stirred up by the winds. If globalist-backed climate programs are altering precipitation patterns, what role does this play in ground-level aviation hazards? Share

The UN’s Agenda and the War on Natural Weather

As we navigate through the chaos of modern climate policies, it’s impossible to ignore the influence of the United Nations and its Agenda 2030 goals. The relentless push for climate “solutions” often comes at the expense of transparency and real scientific debate. Are we witnessing the unintended consequences of reckless climate intervention, or is this part of a larger plan to normalize extreme weather events as justification for greater control?

The world is upside down, truth is demonized, and manufactured narratives dictate policy. This plane incident serves as a stark reminder that the forces influencing our environment are not just natural but, in many cases, engineered.

Some are asking was there a medical event with the pilot…this also has been well documented, the increase in cardiac events since “warp speed”…just putting it our there.

Final Thoughts

Share

While investigations will likely attribute this landing incident to poor weather conditions, the public must remain vigilant. The more we understand about weather modification and its globalist ties, the closer we get to exposing the full truth behind today’s increasingly chaotic climate.

What do you think? Coincidence, or a symptom of a much larger issue?

We need to take action now to put this world back on its axis. The longer we allow these forces to dictate our reality, the harder it will be to reclaim the natural order. Awareness is the first step, bold action must follow. The future depends on it.

Click here to take action, whether you are in the USA or Canada or anywhere in world there is an action for you…DO IT NOW

For a little motivation click below:

Praying everyone on the plane is ok