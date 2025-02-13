Everyone must hear this..

click here to hear leaked call

click here for Odessa's X post

Thank you Odessa Orlewicz

Seems CFIA is a little concerned that their narrative is falling apart…

But the fight is far from over, this is the One Health approach and they have backdoors, side doors and they even left windows open. We must stay vigilant in this fight

SHARE SHARE SHARE to everyone you know, friend or foe

Join Save Our Ostriches on Facebook.

Click here to Donate to Save Our Ostriches

visit Dr. Rima’s substack

Click her to take action Click here to take action

Share