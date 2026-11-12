Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynda Craig's avatar
Lynda Craig
3h

I don’t see a link to register, just a link to join the meeting.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Connie Shields · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.