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Love him or hate him, Wab Kinew just said something that took courage. While politicians across North America are tripping over themselves to attract AI data centres, Kinew said NO.

Not because he is anti-technology. Not because he is anti-business. But because he questioned whether the benefits justified the costs. Then he went a step further and said:

“I reject the idea that we have to be slaves to surveillance capitalism.”

That takes a set of balls in today’s political climate, balls and common sense. When he said, “I reject the idea that we have to be slaves to surveillance capitalism,” he wasn’t talking about left or right.

He was talking about power.

It takes courage to stand up and question an industry being sold as the future of prosperity. It takes even more courage to acknowledge that the systems being built today may eventually control the very people building them.

Perhaps Kinew has realized something many politicians have not.

The digital cage being constructed won’t just hold ordinary citizens. It will hold politicians. It will hold governments. It will hold corporations. It will hold anyone who becomes dependent on it.

The promise is convenience. The product is dependence.

The question is not whether AI can help humanity. Of course it can. The question is who controls the infrastructure? Who owns the data? Who owns the algorithms? Who decides what is acceptable? Who decides who gets access?Who decides who gets excluded?

After all the internet itself emerged from military-funded research. Today, many of the largest AI initiatives are being openly discussed in connection with military, intelligence, and national security objectives. Whether one views that as necessary, beneficial, or concerning, it is a reality that deserves public discussion.

Before you dismiss this as a Canadian or an American issue, take a hard look at the legislation being quietly introduced in your own country. In Canada, examine Bills C-26 and C-22. In the United States, look into FISA Section 702, the Patriot Act, and the National Defense Authorization Acts that increasingly intertwine AI, surveillance, cybersecurity, and national security.

The names may differ from country to country, but the pattern is remarkably similar. Across the globe, governments are expanding digital infrastructure, data collection, AI capabilities, and security powers under various justifications. This is not simply a local issue … it is a global shift that deserves careful scrutiny by every citizen, regardless of political affiliation.

Maybe it’s time to shake the jar.

Maybe it’s time to stop arguing about whether AI is good or bad and start asking who benefits from building an infrastructure so powerful that future generations may never be able to opt out.

Because once the cage is finished, the door may still look open.

That doesn’t mean you’re free

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