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Vivian's avatar
Vivian
2d

Good for him for identifying the literal elephant in the room. You are right, this is global. A lot of this was in the Epstein files with Epstein leading the charge for programmable money using AI algorithms. Digital ID is needed for the programming and the oligarchy are trying to get people to sign up in any way they can. The US congress just passed biometrics for social media users to "protect the children."(same as UK, Australia and coming here soon). How ironic that the oligarchy want to protect children. Recently when I asked my GP for my bloodwork results she told me to sign up for the app.(NS) I wasn't going to do it, but just checked out the site and sure enough they want to connect health records with your drivers license. Nope! Thank you Connie for your great articles and valuable information.

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
2d

"Thomas J. DiLorenzo -- planned Capitalism Lives On

When people hear the word “fascism” they naturally think of its ugly racism and anti-Semitism as practiced by the totalitarian regimes of Mussolini and Hitler. But there was also an economic policy component of fascism, known in Europe during the 1920s and ‘30s as “corporatism,” that was an essential ingredient of economic totalitarianism as practiced by Mussolini and Hitler. So-called corporatism was adopted in Italy and Germany during the 1930s and was held up as a “model” by quite a few intellectuals and policy makers in the United States and Europe. A version of economic fascism was in fact adopted in the United States in the 1930s and SURVIVES TO THIS DAY. In the United States these policies were not called “fascism” but “planned capitalism.” The word fascism may no longer be politically acceptable, but its synonym “industrial policy” is as popular as ever.

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