In a world where we are inundated with disturbing news, today brings something to celebrate. After years behind bars, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich has received a favourable ruling from a German judge paving the way for his release.

While the prosecution still has one week to respond, this is a significant turning point in a case that has attracted international attention and raised serious questions about the administration of justice.

To everyone who has tirelessly raised awareness, written letters, conducted interviews and refused to allow Reiner’s story to be forgotten, today is a reminder of why we must never underestimate the power of collective voices.

Never underestimate the power of a population that refuses to remain silent.

For the second time this month, we have reason to celebrate a significant development in the courts.

First, in the Netherlands, we heard the lawyer acknowledge that public pressure played a role in reversing the judge’s decision not to hear from the expert witnesses in the case involving Bill Gates, Pfizer’s CEO and other defendants.

Now, today, November 24, we receive encouraging news from Germany. A judge in Lingen has ruled in favour of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s release after more than three years behind bars.

The story is unfolding as I write this, so rather than speculate on the details, I want to bring you directly to the source.

Below are links to live interviews with Reiner’s lawyer. Hear the developments firsthand TONIGHT !!!

Today, we celebrate. Tomorrow, we continue demanding accountability.

Rumble Live Event Join here :

https://rumble.com/v7itym4-breaking-news-on-reiner-fuellmich.html

Celebrate these victories, but do not lay down your sword. This is not the time to take the pressure off … it is the time to put the pedal to the metal! Let these developments fuel our determination, renew our energy and inspire those who have yet to find their voices. We still have a long road ahead, keep asking questioKeep asking questions, keep exposing injustices, keep demanding accountability and, above all, keep standing together.

Let these victories be the fuel for our momentum, not the reason we become complacent. Never underestimate the power of the people. EVERY VOICE MATTERS!Keep asking questions, keep exposing injustices, keep demanding accountability and refuse to be silenced.

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