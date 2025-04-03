The tide is turning, Informed Consent Is a Legal Requirement. In Canada, medical professionals are legally required to obtain informed consent before administering any treatment, including vaccinations, EVEN COVID 19 !!!

Informed consent must include:

The nature and purpose of the treatment

The potential risks and side effects

Alternatives (if any)

The right to refuse

If any of these elements were omitted or downplayed, especially under coercion or incomplete data, the person who administered the shot may be held liable.

Canada’s Quiet Military Rollout

While Canada didn't publicly name a military-led operation like the US’s "Warp Speed," key features of the vaccine rollout do show government-level coordination that bypassed normal health procedures:

Centralized Procurement & Distribution

All vaccines were procured federally through Public Services and Procurement Canada , bypassing traditional approval safeguards.

Doses were distributed via national logistics networks, often with military planning partners involved (CAF worked with PHAC for logistics).

But what about the Mandates? Well that was via Enforcement Networks like the following:

As an Albertan I tend to focus on my backyard so let’s start at the top with Alberta Health Services, Canada’s largest integrated provincial health authority, responsible for delivering publicly funded health care (point of interest check out the $$$), on behalf of the Government of Alberta.

Reports to the Minister of Health . (see attached open letter I sent to Minister Jason Copping in Jan. 2022 )

Operates hospitals, public health programs, emergency services, long-term care, etc.

Government Health Authority such as AHS

Employers via Employment policies

Licensing boards (e.g., College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta)

Colleges and Universities

Unions

Police, schools, and transport authorities

This removed the appearance of coercion from government and outsourced it to institutions, making the “mandate” look like a professional consensus.

Liability Shielding for Pharma, but Not for Enforcers

Just like in the U.S., Big Pharma in Canada received indemnity.

During the COVID-19 era, Alberta’s health system was weaponized through a layered network of institutions , each playing a role in enforcing, pressuring, and silencing. To understand who’s liable now, we must understand who did what then.

Doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and institutions were left holding the legal bag …exactly what’s happening to farmers now under CFIA directives. I will dig deeper into that it a bit.

Each layer reinforced the one above and below it.

The CPSA controlled doctors.

AHS controlled institutions.

Alberta Health issued guidance framed as law.

The Premier(s) hid behind “the experts.”

And workplaces and schools punished anyone who didn’t comply.

It was not just one mandate. It was a coordinated machinery of coercion.

Oh let’s not forget about restaurants, event venues, and private businesses that set up testing stations or “mobile labs” to control public access based on vaccination status. They crossed a serious ethical and potentially legal line and it's time we call it what it was: private-sector bio-surveillance and discrimination, often done without proper legal authority and under false pretenses of health protection. If I owned one of those restaurants I would consider doubling down on my insurance…especially ones like Earls in Fort McMurray who had a trailer set up in their parking lot shoving unapproved rapid test sticks up the noses of those who wanted to buy a meal.

Now What…As truth breaks through the fog of lies, we now see clearly:

Doctors, nurses, hospital CEOs, public health officers, educators,and elected officials may all be liable for the trauma inflicted under the banner of “public safety.”

Lawsuits are coming.

Careers will end.

Institutions will crumble.

Trust is gone.

But the next question is the most dangerous of all … because no one wants to answer it: What happens when they’re all gone?

If the System Collapses Under Its Own Weight...

Who will care for the injured when the doctors are sued into silence?

Who will deliver the babies when hospitals shutter from liability?

Who will run the emergency rooms when nurses walk away, not from burnout, but disgrace?

Who will govern when the entire political class is exposed as complicit in global, profit-driven harm?

The reckoning is real.

But so is the void it will leave behind.

Justice Without a Plan is Just MORE Chaos

We were lied to.

Coerced.

Segregated.

Injured.

Abandoned.

Yes, they must be held accountable.

But justice is not about vengeance. It is about transformation.

If we only destroy, without rebuilding, we become victims of our own awakening.

STAY TUNED FOR PART TWO…After the Reckoning, Who Heals the Healers?

But before I sign off I feel compelled to point out the similarities to what is being labelled Covid 2.0, the attack on Universal Ostrich Farm.

And just as the dust begins to settle from the last global “health emergency,” a new chapter begins, same script, different target.

This time, it's not our bodies, well not directly… it's our food sovereignty.

The CFIA is now doing to farmers what the CPSA and public health bureaucrats did to doctors and nurses: issuing orders without evidence, silencing dissent, punishing non-compliance, and calling it "public safety." All under the guise of Avian Flu…which in reality poses NO public health risk!!!. Universal Ostrich Farms is fighting the same beast, just in a different uniform.

400 Ostriches, not only with immunity, but with antibodies they can share with other species, are marked for death. Families with solutions are threatened into silence. Truth is ignored, and international guidelines are followed blindly YET again.

We haven’t learned from our mistakes.

But maybe that’s because we haven’t fully admitted they were mistakes at all.

Until we do, the system will keep repeating itself and next time, the cost may not just be our health or our food, bill C-293 lays it out in plain English that it will be…EVERYTHING

A Warning to CFIA Employees, Inspectors, and Executives:

To those working within the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Ask yourselves honestly:

Are you the next hero they’ll clap for today…only to become the next defendant they’ll abandon tomorrow?

You are being asked to enforce policies that may lack legal grounding, scientific validity, and moral standing.

You are being asked to destroy family farms, kill healthy animals, and dismiss alternative science, all under the banner of "international standards" and "public health."

But when the court cases begin , when the documents are unsealed, and the truth breaks through …you won’t have the same immunity as the international bodies you’re following.

The politicians will say “we followed the science.”

The agencies will say “we followed global guidance.”

And you will be left holding the scalpel and ALL the Liability.

You have a choice RIGHT NOW.

Speak up. Refuse unlawful orders. Protect what’s right.

Because the public is watching, and history is recording.

And when the dust settles, you don’t want to be on the wrong side of the ledger YET again.

Questions for CFIA Employees, Inspectors, Executives, and Scientists:

During the court hearing on March 27, 2025, CFIA’s lawyer said:

“There is a small subset of the population that holds certain beliefs about herd immunity and disagrees with the overwhelming consensus…”

Echoing Justin Trudeau’s now infamous words — “a small fringe minority with unacceptable views”, your agency has now publicly aligned itself with a narrative that dismissed critical thinking and punished peaceful dissent.

So now my top 10 questions I implore you to answer for YOURSELF:

Am I enforcing a policy, or participating in a program of destruction that I’ll regret for the rest of my life? If the birds are healthy, the farm is clean, and the science isn’t settled, why am I still ordered to kill? Would I be doing this if the farm belonged to my family? Do I understand the genotype I’m enforcing policy over? or am I just following a directive I didn’t write and don’t fully understand? What legal protections do I actually have if this turns out to be wrong ? or challenged in court years from now? Why is natural immunity in birds being ignored, just like it was in people during Covid? Who benefits from this destruction? Who profits? And where does that leave me? What if this “small subset of people with unacceptable views”… is actually right AGAIN? Am I willing to stand before a judge, the media, or my grandchildren and say, “I was just doing my job”? What happens to me , not my agency, me , when the lawsuits come, and the public turns?

You are not just an inspector. You are not just a scientist. You are not just a bureaucrat.

You are a human being with a conscience, and you are responsible for what you choose to carry out.

This is not about birds.

This is not about public health.

This is about whether you will obey again …or finally say, “No.”

Please share this with every farmer, politician, CFIA worker you know… the clock is ticking

