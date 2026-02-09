Breaking News: As Farmers Revolt, a Tribunal Quietly Raises Red Flags About CFIA Enforcement
What Happens When Bureaucracy Moves Faster Than Due Process
At the exact moment farmers across Canada are protesting CFIA expansion, a federal tribunal has quietly ruled that CFIA failed to properly establish a violation against a BC farm, raising serious questions about enforcement practices nationwide.
When Process Fails, Everyone Pays
What the Universal Ostrich Farms Tribunal Decision Means for Farmers Across Canada
For more than a year, the fate of over 300 ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms (UOF) has been the subject of intense legal, public, and emotional scrutiny. Much has been written about the science, the cull order, and the heartbreak suffered by one farming family.
Far less attention has been paid to a quieter, but arguably more important issue: whether the most basic requirements of due process were followed before enforcement powers were exercised.
A recent decision of the Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal brings that issue into sharp focus.
A $10,000 Violation, and a Fundamental Question
On April 4, 2025, Universal Ostrich Farms was issued a Notice of Violation by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA, File No. 2425WA0246). The notice alleged that UOF had breached a quarantine order between February 6 and February 26, 2025, and imposed a $10,000 administrative monetary penalty.
UOF, exercising its legal rights, and notably without legal counsel, filed a formal dispute.
At the heart of that dispute was a simple but critical question:
Was the quarantine order ever properly served, as required by law?
What the Tribunal Found
In its decision, the Tribunal did not rule on animal health policy, avian influenza science, or whether CFIA generally has authority under the Health of Animals Act.
Instead, it focused on process.
The Tribunal found that CFIA failed to establish that the quarantine notice was properly served in accordance with the statutory requirements of the Act.
That finding matters … why? … because a quarantine order is not merely informational. It is the legal foundation upon which extraordinary enforcement powers rest.
Without proper service, there can be no lawful expectation of compliance, and no lawful penalty for non-compliance.
As a result, the violation could not stand.
Why This Matters Beyond One Farm
For UOF, the Tribunal decision came 3 months too late to save more than 300 ostriches.
But for farmers across Canada, the implications are immediate and far-reaching.
Quarantine authority is among the most intrusive regulatory powers available to the state. It can restrict movement, override normal farm operations, authorize searches, and trigger penalties … all before a court ever hears the merits of a case.
That is precisely why Parliament embedded procedural safeguards into the Health of Animals Act, including clear requirements for service and notice.
When those safeguards are not followed, enforcement may continue, but legality does not automatically follow with it.
Why Farmers Are Speaking Up Right Now
This Tribunal decision arrives at a moment when farmers across Canada are already raising alarms.
In January 2026, hundreds of farmers gathered at packed town halls across Alberta to protest proposed CFIA changes to animal traceability and reporting requirements. Even mainstream coverage, including a recent CBC News report, documented widespread concern over increased bureaucracy, shortened reporting timelines, digital mandates, and the risk of punitive fines, particularly for small and family-run operations.
The federal government has since paused implementation of those proposed rules.
What farmers are saying is not that biosecurity doesn’t matter.
They are saying that process matters.
That consultation matters.
That practicality matters.
And that enforcement without clarity, notice, or proportionality erodes trust, not compliance.
The UOF case puts a real-world example behind those concerns.
Due Process Is Not a Technicality
The Canadian Bill of Rights guarantees the right to the enjoyment of property and the right not to be deprived of it except by due process of law. The Charter reinforces principles of fundamental justice where state power is exercised coercively.
Due process is not an obstacle to public safety.
It is what makes public safety legitimate.
When notice is unclear, informal, or never properly explained … when enforcement proceeds anyway, the damage is not confined to one farm or one species.
It ripples outward.
A Moment to Pause and Correct Course
The Tribunal decision should not be read as an attack on animal health regulation. It should be read as a reminder.
A reminder that:
enforcement power has legal preconditions
procedure protects both farmers and regulators
and once harm is done, no ruling can undo it
For Universal Ostrich Farms, justice arrived after irreversible loss. For the rest of Canadian agriculture, the hope is that this decision arrives in time.
“This case shows that even in the most emotionally charged and high-stakes situations, the rule of law still matters. Due process is not optional, it is the foundation that protects every farmer in this country.”
Like you say, Connie, this is coming 3 months too late. That is not right, and makes the slaughter of the ostriches even more egregious. I trust and hope this gives the UOF even further legal recourse to pursue their case with the CFIA to seek full compensation and damages for the horrific crime perpetuated against this farm owner.
Thank you, Connie, for providing clarity on the bureaucratic process. Yes, little too late indeed. However, the CFIA MUST also be investigated for their less than professional attitudes and abject cruel behaviours towards the UFO and the ostriches. From the head of the organization to veterinarians to those hired to murder the birds to the RCMP, ALL MUST be subjected to severe public scrutiny and held accountable for, what I am calling disreputable behaviour. To this day, many are questioning the twisted methodology of the CFIA in having caused overwhelming trauma incurred by not only the farm owners and those of us paying attention, but moreso to the sickening abuse towards those ostriches. What's been fascinating in all this has been reading some horrific comments by observers, which proved just how psychologically damaged many our society are, as in lacking in empathy and compassion, ESPECIALLY a certain veterinarian in Saskatchewan. Such a shameful display of animal cruelty.