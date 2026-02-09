At the exact moment farmers across Canada are protesting CFIA expansion, a federal tribunal has quietly ruled that CFIA failed to properly establish a violation against a BC farm, raising serious questions about enforcement practices nationwide.

When Process Fails, Everyone Pays

What the Universal Ostrich Farms Tribunal Decision Means for Farmers Across Canada

For more than a year, the fate of over 300 ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms (UOF) has been the subject of intense legal, public, and emotional scrutiny. Much has been written about the science, the cull order, and the heartbreak suffered by one farming family.

Far less attention has been paid to a quieter, but arguably more important issue: whether the most basic requirements of due process were followed before enforcement powers were exercised.

A recent decision of the Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal brings that issue into sharp focus.

A $10,000 Violation, and a Fundamental Question

On April 4, 2025, Universal Ostrich Farms was issued a Notice of Violation by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA, File No. 2425WA0246). The notice alleged that UOF had breached a quarantine order between February 6 and February 26, 2025, and imposed a $10,000 administrative monetary penalty.

UOF, exercising its legal rights, and notably without legal counsel, filed a formal dispute.

At the heart of that dispute was a simple but critical question:

Was the quarantine order ever properly served, as required by law?

What the Tribunal Found

In its decision, the Tribunal did not rule on animal health policy, avian influenza science, or whether CFIA generally has authority under the Health of Animals Act.

Instead, it focused on process.

The Tribunal found that CFIA failed to establish that the quarantine notice was properly served in accordance with the statutory requirements of the Act.

That finding matters … why? … because a quarantine order is not merely informational. It is the legal foundation upon which extraordinary enforcement powers rest.

Without proper service, there can be no lawful expectation of compliance, and no lawful penalty for non-compliance.

As a result, the violation could not stand.

Why This Matters Beyond One Farm

For UOF, the Tribunal decision came 3 months too late to save more than 300 ostriches.

But for farmers across Canada, the implications are immediate and far-reaching.

Quarantine authority is among the most intrusive regulatory powers available to the state. It can restrict movement, override normal farm operations, authorize searches, and trigger penalties … all before a court ever hears the merits of a case.

That is precisely why Parliament embedded procedural safeguards into the Health of Animals Act, including clear requirements for service and notice.

When those safeguards are not followed, enforcement may continue, but legality does not automatically follow with it.

Why Farmers Are Speaking Up Right Now

This Tribunal decision arrives at a moment when farmers across Canada are already raising alarms.

In January 2026, hundreds of farmers gathered at packed town halls across Alberta to protest proposed CFIA changes to animal traceability and reporting requirements. Even mainstream coverage, including a recent CBC News report, documented widespread concern over increased bureaucracy, shortened reporting timelines, digital mandates, and the risk of punitive fines, particularly for small and family-run operations.

The federal government has since paused implementation of those proposed rules.

What farmers are saying is not that biosecurity doesn’t matter.

They are saying that process matters .

That consultation matters.

That practicality matters.

And that enforcement without clarity, notice, or proportionality erodes trust, not compliance.

The UOF case puts a real-world example behind those concerns.

Due Process Is Not a Technicality

The Canadian Bill of Rights guarantees the right to the enjoyment of property and the right not to be deprived of it except by due process of law. The Charter reinforces principles of fundamental justice where state power is exercised coercively.

Due process is not an obstacle to public safety.

It is what makes public safety legitimate.

When notice is unclear, informal, or never properly explained … when enforcement proceeds anyway, the damage is not confined to one farm or one species.

It ripples outward.

A Moment to Pause and Correct Course

The Tribunal decision should not be read as an attack on animal health regulation. It should be read as a reminder.

A reminder that:

enforcement power has legal preconditions

procedure protects both farmers and regulators

and once harm is done, no ruling can undo it

For Universal Ostrich Farms, justice arrived after irreversible loss. For the rest of Canadian agriculture, the hope is that this decision arrives in time.

“This case shows that even in the most emotionally charged and high-stakes situations, the rule of law still matters. Due process is not optional, it is the foundation that protects every farmer in this country.”

