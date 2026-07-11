Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

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Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
2d

Totalitarianism.

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Sean O'Dalaigh's avatar
Sean O'Dalaigh
1d

Totally agree -I would go one step further and state that AI Data Centers also serve a more nefarious purpose which is to not only store our personal data but use this data to build personal digital prisons around us all; no Digital ID, then no participation in day to day living be it banking, loans, health, education, renewing that new drivers license. If we remember, it was the intelligence agencies that invented Twitter, Facebook etc ; this is just a continuation, but now they have AI to run the holy show.

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