How Big Tech and Government are Gaslighting Us on AI Data Centers

Go back and listen to the Press Release and all the follow up interviews…they portray the massive AI data center expansion sweeping across our rural landscape as nothing to worry about. They wrap these multi-billion-dollar infrastructure overhauls in comforting, everyday language.

This entire process depends on creating a cognitive dissonance loop in the public mind.

They all talk in numbers the average Jane and John Doe can’t comprehend, making it all sound like the province will prosper…truth is the stakeholder ( that is NOT you and me) certainly will. Then listen to Danielle Smith tell us these facilities are being built so you can store your family vacation photos, send WhatsApp messages, or scroll through Instagram. They tell us it's about "rural broadband" and "connecting the North."

It is a brilliant PR stunt, a coordinated distraction…AND IT IS ALL FALSE!!!

Good thing they are all wearing knee high boots… somewhere under all the Bulls*#it the truth is buried.

In the world of magic they call this SLEIGHT of HAND

The corporate media and political class use the terms “data center” and “AI data center” interchangeably to manage public perception. By using thirty seconds of fluff about consumer convenience, they mask a completely different class of industrial development. Let’s break it down shall we.

Traditionally, data centres have been used for things like the following:

email, websites, online banking, cloud storage, business applications, streaming services

Their primary function is to store, process, and transmit data. This is where your family photos that Smith referred to are. And when the public hears “It’s just another data centre.” they may picture something similar to facilities that have existed for years.

To be crystal clear, contrary to the impression left at the press conference, this isn't about making sure Albertans can keep watching Netflix without buffering. We managed that just fine before anyone uttered the phrase "AI data centre." Traditional data centres already handle your streaming, email, banking, and cat videos. And do you really think Meta is investing billions so you can share your photos. Think again…The entire “family photos” story is designed as a psychological anchor. It focuses public attention on personal convenience, preventing anyone from questioning why massive, heavy industrial infrastructure is being integrated directly into the local environment and the legislative framework.

AI data centres are built for something entirely different from the traditional data centre, they are feeding the insatiable appetite of artificial intelligence for computing power. That's not a minor technical detail … it's the whole point.

AND THEY ALL KNOW IT!!!

They sure are not being built primarily so you can binge-watch another season of your favourite show. It is specialized infrastructure designed to provide the massive computational power required to train and operate artificial intelligence systems. That's an important distinction, and one that received surprisingly little attention during Alberta's announcement.

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said the company expects to spend at least $600 billion on U.S. data centers and related infrastructure by 2028. The commitment underscores how leading U.S. tech firms are accelerating spending to secure AI capacity, with Meta already targeting the deployment of more than one million GPUs to support its next-generation AI models.

Meta plans to invest “hundreds of billions of dollars” in data center infrastructure to support its growing AI ambitions, Zuckerberg previously said.

https://www.rcrwireless.com/20250908/ai-infrastructure/meta-infrastructure

To put that in perspective $600 billion is more than the GDP of most developed nations. They are locking down raw, dispatchable fossil-fuel power years in advance because their global multi-hundred-billion-dollar buildout is entirely bottlenecked by physical electricity. Nate Glubish and others have repeatedly said they had to rewrite policies to make the glove fit…When governments boast about “cutting red tape” or “rewriting regulations” to move at the speed of Big Tech, they are rarely creating efficiency out of thin air. Instead, they are systematically shifting risk, cost, and legal protections away from the public and handing them over to private corporations.

DO YOU UNDERSTAND WHAT THAT MEANS?

https://www.blakes.com/insights/connecting-data-centres-to-the-grid-alberta-s-new-regulatory-framework-and-emerging-canadian-trends/

READ THIS PARAGRAPH OUT LOUD… “In another departure from well-understood regulatory principles, when approving a new rule made under the Regulation, the Alberta Utilities Commission must not consider what is traditionally viewed to be the overarching legislative requirement to support the fair, efficient and openly competitive (FEOC) operation of the electricity market [Regulation, s 11]. This may be a source of criticism from existing market participants that are bound by FEOC requirements, depending on the nature of any new or amended rules.”

Across the province, from Sturgeon County to small towns like Olds, municipal planning policies are being altered to fit these mega-projects.

THIS IS TEXTBOOK REGULATORY CAPTURE

When a government explicitly writes into law that the regulatory agency, in this case, the Alberta Utilities Commission, must not consider the foundational principle of a "Fair, Efficient, and Openly Competitive" (FEOC) market when approving rules for Big Tech, the mask is completely off.

Mark Zuckerberg has publicly confirmed Meta is exploring an AI cloud business, saying selling compute “makes sense”, putting his name to the earlier-reported “Meta Compute” plan. It would pit Meta against AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud and threaten neoclouds like CoreWeave, Nebius, and IREN, which fell on the news, even as Meta remains one of their biggest customers. The move aims to monetise Meta’s $100bn-plus AI capex, though cloud is a lower-margin service business Meta has never run. https://thenextweb.com/news/meta-zuckerberg-ai-cloud-business-makes-sense

The Bottom Line

They are not building digital warehouses to store your family photos. They are spending hundreds of billions of dollars to build “Meta Compute” a global, heavy-industrial processing grid designed to capture the infrastructure of the digital economy, achieve cognitive superintelligence, and monetize the behavioral data of billions of human beings.

Please watch Agenda 2030, their vision, your future …click below

The policy rewrites, the regulatory capture, and the resource redirection are all happening so that a private, global monopoly can control the digital engine of the next century, leaving the local community to host the physical pollution and pay the environmental tab.

This article was never about opposing technology. It was about demanding honesty.

Albertans deserve more than carefully crafted sound bites, photo opportunities with shiny shovels, and promises of jobs and prosperity. We deserve an honest conversation about what is actually being built, why it is being built, and how it fits into the Province’s long-term vision.

Words matter.

Over the past several years, Alberta has announced broadband expansion, AI research, AI education, AI workforce development, AI adoption in government, and now one of the largest AI infrastructure investments in Canadian history. Whether you support or oppose that direction is not the point.

The point is Albertans deserve to see the complete roadmap.

If this project is truly “the first of many,” then show us where “many” leads. Show us how broadband, AI, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, data centres, and digital government fit together. Explain the long-term vision, the risks, the trade-offs, and the safeguards.

Trust isn’t built through slogans. It is built through transparency.

And until that transparency exists, Albertans should continue asking questions, not because we fear the future, but because we have a right to understand the one that is being built in our name.

IT IS YOU AND YOUR KIDS FUTURE, MAKE INFORMED CHOICES!!!

THANK YOU STEVE, I THINK EVERYONE NEEDS TO SEE THIS VIDEO

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