This isn’t speculation. It isn’t conspiracy. It’s on camera.

During a formal bilateral meeting in Beijing, aired by CPAC … Mark Carney said the quiet part out loud:

“… the progress that we have made in the partnership sets us up well for the new world order.”

Those words were spoken deliberately, in a scripted diplomatic setting, before Chinese leadership, with translators present, flags behind him, and a permanent public record. This was not a slip. This was framing.

And seated on his side, (one might say right hand man), on camera was who?… that’s right, Scott Moe, nodding in agreement. WTF?

Did you hear it for yourself? Canada is not insulated

What unfolded in Beijing was not a trade mission. It was alignment language, the vocabulary of governance, not canola.

Listen to the words used:

“ New strategic partnership ”

“ Enhance political mutual trust ”

“ Steady and upward growth ”

“ New world order ”

“Stability, security, sustainability”

This is not the language of tariffs or farmers. It is the language of long-range coordination.

To be precise and fair:

There may well be additional meetings during this visit where canola, agriculture, or tariffs are discussed behind closed doors or in sector-specific sessions.

However, in the formal bilateral meeting aired by CPAC, and in the official opening exchange between Mark Carney and Chinese leadership:

Canola was not raised

Tariffs were not addressed

Agricultural retaliation was not mentioned

No demands or red lines were stated publicly

What was discussed on camera and on record was:

a “new strategic partnership”

enhanced political mutual trust

and Canada’s positioning within a “new world order.”

That contrast is the point.

If agriculture was a priority, it would have been named.

Instead, governance language took center stage.

In my mind it is what was not said matters more than what was

There was no public demand for:

lifting canola tariffs,

accountability for foreign interference,

human rights,

rule-of-law assurances,

national security guardrails.

Instead, Canadians were offered MOUs (non-binding memorandums), photo ops, and a soothing narrative while the Prime Minister spoke openly about a new world order.

That contrast is the story.

The optics were intentional … and optics are evidence

In high-level diplomacy, posture is policy. A nod on camera in a room like that is not casual. It signals unity, federal and provincial, to the host country and to anyone reviewing the footage later. Whether intended or not, the message transmitted was simple:

Canada is aligned. The provinces are aligned. The direction is set. That is how geopolitics works.

Scott Moe, was that your intent?

The “Knight in Shining Armour” Illusion, Scott Moe and the Manufactured Divide

There is another layer Canadians need to confront and I get it, it’s uncomfortable.

Just as Danielle Smith has been elevated by many as a protector of the people, Scott Moe has been placed on a similar pedestal:

the prairie defender, the straight shooter, the man standing between his province and federal overreach.

That image matters because it shapes trust.

And trust is exactly what allows optics like Beijing to pass without scrutiny.

BUT Heroes don’t get free passes

Democracy depends on scrutiny, especially of leaders we like.

Putting any premier on a pedestal, wrapping them in the language of saviours and shields, only guarantees one thing:

we stop watching when it matters most .

The Beijing footage matters.

The words matter.

The nods matter.

And the growing push to divide Canadians along provincial lines matters.

This is not about left vs. right.

It is not about Alberta/Saskatchewan vs. Canada

It is not even about separation vs. unity.

It is about whether Canadians are being steered into fragmentation while global alignment accelerates quietly above our heads.

A knight in shining armour is only useful if he’s facing the dragon, not sitting beside it while telling the crowd everything is under control… and set up for the New World Order