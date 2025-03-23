It started with a flock of ostriches in Edgewood B.C. Canada

It ends with the future of food…digitized, patented, and controlled.

This is the story of a small family-run operation now caught in the crosshairs of a global push to transform agriculture into something unrecognizable, a biodigital system where livestock are no longer bred, but programmed. A system where food is not raised, it is licensed.

And it’s all happening in real time. RIGHT NOW!

The Ostrich Farm That Threatened the System

The Universal Ostrich Farm (UOF) is fighting for its life and for the future of real farming and a whole lot more.

Something Foul in Edgewood: The Ostrich Farm Battle That Could Expose a Bigger Agenda

What began as a quiet, off-the-grid ostrich farm in Edgewood, BC has now become ground zero for a story the public was never meant to hear. The Universal Ostrich Farm, known not only for its rare genetics but also for groundbreaking research potential, faced an aggressive crackdown after about 20% of the flock became sick and some died. Two PCR tests, (taken on 2 dead carcasses) useful in research but widely discredited as unreliable for diagnosing infections in live animals, came back positive for H5N1. Worth noting is The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has refused to release crucial data, including the number of amplification cycles used in the test.

What the CFIA also failed to acknowledge is perhaps the most important detail of all: ostriches produce powerful antibodies against a wide range of viruses and bacteria, including what global health agencies ominously refer to as “pathogens of pandemic potential.” These birds are not only rare BUT they may hold the key to advancing human and animal health in ways pharmaceutical companies can’t patent or control.

Instead of working with the farm to explore safe containment or preservation of this vital genetic resource, the CFIA allegedly coerced the owners into filling out forms incorrectly, then denied all exemption requests and ordered the entire flock to be culled by February 1.

The owners pushed back, filing for a judicial review and in a surprising last minute twist, a judge granted it. Since then, reports have surfaced of intimidation tactics, surveillance, and institutional silence. Why? What are they trying so hard to erase?

A quick dive into the CFIA’s so-called “expert witnesses” led this writer into a deep rabbit hole…and what I uncovered raises far more questions than it answers. This isn't just about ostriches. This is about who controls the narrative, the science, and ultimately, the future of health.

One of The “Experts” Behind the Edgewood Culling: What Dr. Harchaoui Actually Said

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) wants the public to trust its “expert testimony” justifying the forced mass culling of genetically rare ostriches in Edgewood, BC. But when you dig into the affidavit of Dr. Abed Harchaoui , one of the CFIA’s chosen voices, you find a trail of contradictions, shaky logic, and policy built more on optics and bureaucracy than science.

Here are his own admissions, pulled directly from his sworn Affidavit:

1. His "Expertise" Includes Backyard Chickens

“I have owned my own small backyard flock of chickens for the past 10 years.” (Para 3) Let that sink in. The expert tasked with eradicating a flock with global medical potential cites his backyard hobby as part of his credentials.

2. CFIA Policy Was Built on Past Mistakes

“The version of the NAI Hazard Specific Plan I updated in 2013 was significantly different... Lessons learned from prior outbreaks.” (Paras 11–16)

He admits earlier responses were flawed and the agency had to evolve. Yet today, CFIA is once again enforcing a rigid, destructive policy , even while he admits that policy was created to fix past overreactions.

3. Ostriches Were Included Because... South Africa Did It?

“I was aware that South Africa employed a stamping out policy with respect to detections of Avian Influenza in ostriches.” (Para 25)

That’s it. No legal definition, no scientific classification. Just the fact that South Africa did it , which proves nothing about CFIA’s obligations, and certainly not about international law. SIDENOTE: Much of what’s presented in the affidavit (e.g. the 2022 ERP, stamping out rationale, exemption criteria) is internal CFIA policy…NOT law. Policies are subject to judicial scrutiny, especially when they result in disproportionate or irreversible harm.

He Cites the WOAH to Justify the Culling - But Ostriches Aren’t Clearly Defined as Poultry

He repeatedly references WOAH (World Organisation for Animal Health) guidelines but doesn’t quote them or prove ostriches are even included under WOAH’s “poultry” definition.

In reality, WOAH documentation often treats ostriches separately due to their distinct biology. Harchaoui’s blanket assumption is misleading at best, dishonest at worst.

5. Culling Policy Could Be Skipped… If CFIA Lacked Staff

“The burning out option was included… where CFIA did not have adequate staff and other resources to implement stamping out…” (Para 28)

Translation: CFIA has previously allowed infected birds to live not because it was safer, but because they didn’t have enough manpower. But now, when a viable, healthy, rare flock might survive, they suddenly have all the resources they need and zero flexibility.

6. Rare Genetic Exemptions Exist… but Good Luck Getting One

“To my knowledge, an exemption has only been granted in one case during the current outbreak.” (Para 49)

So while CFIA technically offers exemptions for rare or valuable genetics, they almost never approve them. And in this case, they allegedly misled the Edgewood farm into making clerical errors and then used that to deny the exemption outright.

7. Industry Lobbyists Were Consulted …Not Independent Scientists

-CFIA consulted “Chicken Farmers of Canada, Egg Farmers of Canada… processors, provincial CVOs…” (Paras 18, 33)

Missing from that list? Immunologists. Veterinarians specialized in ostriches. Human health experts. Anyone who might argue in favor of preserving natural immunity and antibody production.

8. He Claims the U.S. Supports This - But That’s Changing Fast

“The U.S. is our largest trading partner and supports stamping out...” (Para 26)

But as of early 2025, the U.S. is actively reviewing and moving away from mass culling policies, especially under leaders like President Trump. Harchaoui either doesn’t know that, or is hoping you don’t.

Bottom Line:

This is the man CFIA chose to defend its decision to kill a flock of Ostriches that may hold the key to future pandemic prevention. His affidavit shows:

Arbitrary rules

Outdated thinking

Conflicts of interest

A complete disregard for scientific nuance

And maybe worst of all, it reveals a system where bureaucrats and lobbyists are more concerned with trade deals and red tape than with truth, science, or common sense.

OK ENOUGH OF WHAT HE SAID…it is what he didn’t say that sparked my attention.

Exempt but Anonymous: When the Rules Only Apply to Some

Dr. Harchaoui, redacted CFIA documentation of the only granted exemption…but the trail leads straight to corporate genetics, private equity, and the digital food agenda.

If you haven’t buckled up you might want to now… I am not an investigative journalist. If you are, I invited you to do some serious dot connecting and share it with me in the comments.

He did not redact the dates so I went back on the Government of Canada website and searched for March 27, 2022, the date mentioned in Exhibit “D” of the good doctors affidavit. My lucky day there was only one. From the map associated with the entry it would appear that this is Hybrid Turkey Farms. Worth noting the CFIA form says “This premises contains high value pedigree birds that are the genetic cornerstone for the further production of commercial turkeys.” SIDENOTE: is this the same Hybrid Turkey Farm that made national news back in 2014 when an undercover activist filmed from the inside for 2 months and reported her findings? The Trouble with Turkeys, (click the link)

So now I ask; What makes these high value pedigree birds?…well let’s take a look at Hybrid Turkey Farms…owned by Hendrix Genetics and who is Hendrix Genetics?

P.S. that image comes from their website…Just when ya thought it was all about chickens…nope

Date: January 14, 2025

Boxmeer, Netherlands – Hendrix Genetics proudly announces the successful closing of the merger between Hypor, its swine genetics division, and Danish Genetics. This strategic combination unites two industry-leading swine genetics organizations under the Hendrix Genetics umbrella, creating a value proposition that sets a new benchmark for the swine industry. Together, Hypor and Danish Genetics, supported by Hendrix Genetics' multispecies expertise and cutting-edge R&D capabilities, are committed to delivering unmatched value and innovation to the pork value chain.

But wait that’s just the start

Meet Owen Willems, he just left Hybrid Turkeys to take his seat at the helm of Hendrix Genetics…be sure to look into the University of Guelph for more dots to connect, but while checking him out make note of his top voices and companies.

But who controls Hendrix one might ask:

Well that my friends is Paine Schwartz Partners and you really must visit their website. But just so that it all makes sense to you and to bring it back to Canada let’s have a look at the Government of Canada website…

Policy Horizons Canada

Ya’all remember the old song “the hip bones connected to the …bone”, well this is the same idea…who else is connected you ask…how long do ya have?

Which brings us right back to Bill C-293. Tucked beneath layers of public health jargon and legislative ambiguity, Bill C-293 quietly advances a sweeping new framework to prepare for what it calls “pathogens of pandemic potential.” But who defines what qualifies as a pathogen of concern and more importantly, who profits from that designation? As governments lean into One Health, Biodigital Convergence, and global biosecurity standards, the same network of corporate and international players…Gates Foundation, WHO, WEF, FAO, and companies like Hendrix Genetics and TARGAN Inc. are simultaneously building the digital infrastructure to monitor, tag, and control biological life. The Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, BC, stands in stark contrast: holding a natural immune asset with antibodies proven effective against a broad spectrum of diseases. Yet it was ordered to destroy its flock while genetically modified turkey farms, aligned with corporate networks, were spared. This raises a haunting question: Have we ever truly faced a pathogen of pandemic potential… or have we simply been conditioned to fear one, in order to justify a biodigital merger no one voted for?

Before dismissing this as coincidence or conspiracy, take a moment to research the web of players involved: Paine Schwartz Partners, Hendrix Genetics, Verdesian Life Sciences, TARGAN Inc., the Gates Foundation, WHO, WEF, FAO, World Bank and the agencies pushing Canada's Bill C-293. Trace their funding, partnerships, and patents. Look at who’s exempt from government mandates and who’s being crushed by them. Then ask yourself: Is this really about public health? Or are we witnessing the quiet construction of a digitally-governed food and health system, steered by global actors under the guise of “preparedness”?

I invite you to share your thoughts in the comments. Let’s connect the dots together. Your mission should you choose to accept it is…dig into each one of these dark corners and come back to me a let me know if you will EVER AGAIN fall for these “public health measures”

What can you do? Well plenty…go to SaveOurOstriches.com they need your help NOW…legal bills are already over $100,000.00 . The Government has a printing machine and they are working hard to bankrupt the family both financially and emotionally with their insane tactics. The other day they issued a $10,000 fine. March 21, 2025 Sweet Sarah, a mature laying hen was shot in the head by an unidentified sniper. See tribute to Sarah below.

You can also go to TheyWantMeDead.com to send emails demanding an end to this and while there go take the action to help get the US out of the UN…after all that is where all this is coming from…go to PreventGenocide2030.org

Click on the image below: