For over six months, the ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farm have remained healthy. No new cases. No symptoms. No further testing allowed. And yet, CFIA insists on killing over 400 birds, citing a need to maintain "disease-free status" for international trade.

But here's the kicker: Canada's number one trading partner, the United States, just passed a major bill that dismantles this entire narrative.

Enter: The "One Big Beautiful Bill Act"

Click image above…

Signed into law by the Trump administration July 4, 2025, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is a sweeping reversal of globalist-aligned policies. Among hundreds of reforms, it takes direct aim at the kind of extreme pandemic and environmental control mechanisms being used to justify the culling of perfectly healthy animals in Canada.

Here's what the bill makes crystal clear:

The U.S. is no longer pushing culls

Section 10507 creates a Poultry Insurance Pilot Program , favoring insurance over extermination.

It assumes some risk is acceptable in agriculture, especially when disease is unconfirmed or not actively spreading.

The U.S. is stepping away from climate panic policies

Sections 60001–60024 eliminate funding for: Greenhouse gas animal tracking Methane surveillance systems Environmental data grants Emission-based agriculture penalties

These programs resemble the UN-style, One Health justification CFIA is hiding behind. The U.S. just tossed them.

Trade Status Excuse? Null and Void

The U.S. has rejected mass surveillance and destruction in agriculture. Why, then, is CFIA still claiming we must maintain trade status by sacrificing our livestock?

If the U.S. is no longer demanding scorched-earth culling and biosecurity hysteria, Canada’s actions are not only outdated—they're unjustified.

Share

Clearly This Isn't About Science Anymore and Really Never Was ... It's About Control.

CFIA is enforcing a playbook even our trading partners have discarded. There is no live animal testing. No water or soil testing. Only two PCRs from decomposed carcasses. And now they want to exterminate 400 ostriches that have shown zero illness for half a year.

The law matters. Precedent matters. Trade logic matters.

And right now, none of it is on CFIA's side.

Share This With:

Your lawyer

Your MP, MLA, local Government

Veterinarian

Farmer Association

Egg Producers

Agriculture schools

Any journalist covering agriculture, food security, or trade

Everyone who still believes common sense belongs in public policy

The full U.S. bill proves one thing:

CFIA's excuse is dead. Now it's time to stop the slaughter.

Let the birds live. Let the truth spread.

Now lets help the US get out of the UN…and let’s watch the house of cards tumble down. Click image below and take action

Remember When We Stand Up it’s Game Over

All Stand Please