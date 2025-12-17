Bill C-9 is being sold as a harmless update to “hate crimes” and “protecting access to cultural and religious spaces.”

But the government’s own Charter Statement reveals the truth:

This bill quietly expands state surveillance, criminalizes dissent, and introduces life-sentence penalties based on ideology, motive, and interpretation — not actions.

This is why the Stop C-293 Committee launched the Bill C-9 Interview Series on X and Rumble: to break down what Ottawa is trying to pass in silence.

What Bill C-9 Really Does, The Short Version

1. Criminalizes subjective “fear” and “interference”

C-9 creates new offences for “intimidation” and “obstruction” around religious, cultural, educational, and seniors’ facilities.

Maximum: 10 years in prison.

Fear is subjective, meaning peaceful protest can now be reframed as “intimidation” based on someone’s emotional reaction.

2. Creates a new hate-crime offence punishable by LIFE in prison

Any Criminal Code offence, even minor ones, becomes a hate crime if the government decides it was “motivated by hatred.”

As Lawyer Lisa Miron warns, this becomes a “backdoor form of capital punishment”:

We don’t execute people, we just lock them up for life based on what the government thinks they were thinking.

This shifts Canada from punishing actions to punishing motives and beliefs, this is thought-crime territory.

3. Expands wiretaps, DNA collection, ankle bracelets, movement bans, and speech bans

Because the new offences plug into Canada’s surveillance and bail system, an accusation can justify:

Wiretapping

Forced DNA collection

Electronic monitoring

Bans from large areas

Restrictions on who you can speak to

Limits on public expression

This is pre-crime policing, before guilt is proven.

4. Outlaws “hate symbols,” including any symbol that resembles banned ones

The government will decide what symbols count, what contexts are “legitimate,” and what counts as “public interest.”

That’s not about safety, that’s about narrative control.

Why Does This Matter You Ask

Bill C-9 violates or threatens:

Freedom of expression

Freedom of assembly

Freedom of religion

Liberty

Privacy

Reasonable bail

Ottawa claims all of this is justified under Section 1 … remember, that is the same clause used to rationalize lockdowns, mandates, and suspending civil rights.

This bill is not about hate.

It is about control.

Want the Real Breakdown? Watch the Bill C-9 Interview Series

They explain exactly how Bill C-9 fits into the larger pattern of:

C-5

C-2

Sustainable Development Act

One Health architecture

Criminal Code restructuring

Dissent suppression

You will not get this analysis from the CBC, the government, or the legal establishment.

Watch the Full Series on X

Don’t miss tomorrow with Leighton Grey…

Final Word

Bill C-9 is not about protecting vulnerable communities.

It is about creating the legal machinery to punish political, ideological, and religious dissent.

If Canadians don’t understand this bill, they won’t notice what we lose next.

Watch the series. Share the series.

Protect your freedoms while we still have them.

