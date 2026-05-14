At first glance, Alberta’s Bill 25 sounds like something many parents would immediately support. The title itself is politically powerful: “An Act to Remove Politics and Ideology from Classrooms.” After years of growing frustration over activism, divisive social issues, and ideological battles entering schools, many Albertans are understandably ready for a return to stronger academics and less political influence in the classroom.

But whenever governments introduce legislation wrapped in emotionally appealing language, citizens should slow down and read the actual text carefully. Because hidden beneath the reassuring headlines are not just cultural changes, but significant expansions of centralized authority over Alberta’s education system

The Alberta government presents Bill 25 as a move toward neutrality, critical thinking, stronger academics, and greater parental involvement. Some sections will absolutely resonate with families. The bill states that courses and instructional materials must encourage “a wide range of perspectives and ideas,” foster “critical thinking,” and promote understanding and respect for others. It also says boards must ensure educational programming is “impartial, fair, neutral and free of personal bias.” Many Albertans will read those lines and feel relief.

However, the deeper question is not whether some of these goals sound reasonable. The deeper question is: who decides what counts as “neutral”? Who determines what perspectives are acceptable? And who ultimately gains more control over the system itself?

As you move through the bill, a pattern begins to emerge. Again and again, authority shifts upward toward the Minister and Cabinet.

One of the most important additions is the creation of “provincial strategic priorities” for the education system. Bill 25 allows Cabinet, through the Lieutenant Governor in Council , to establish these priorities and later define them through regulations. That may sound administrative, but regulations often receive far less public scrutiny than legislation itself. They can also be broad or highly specific. In practical terms, this creates a mechanism for future governments to steer education priorities from the top down.

That is the thing many people miss when discussing centralized authority. Today’s government may use these powers one way, but future governments inherit the exact same machinery.

The bill also increases ministerial influence over school boards themselves. Boards are required to continuously monitor educational delivery to ensure students receive “high-quality and academically challenging instruction” and that programs focus on “academic rigor, intellectual integrity and essential knowledge.” Again, many parents will agree with those goals. But the bill also states that boards must refrain from taking “political, social or ideological positions” unrelated to their obligations under the Act.

The obvious question then becomes: who decides what is “relevant” and what is not? Governments? Ministers? Bureaucrats? Courts? That wording may appear narrow today, but broad language in legislation often expands over time through interpretation and precedent.

Perhaps the most significant and least discussed section of Bill 25 is Section 187.2 concerning school property. Under this section, if the Minister determines that board-owned property meets criteria set out in regulations, ownership of that property can be transferred to the Crown after written notice is issued. The transfer can occur after only 45 days. Even more striking, the bill explicitly states that such a transfer “is not to be treated as an expropriation” and is “not grounds for any cause of action.”

That is not a minor administrative adjustment. That is a major concentration of power.

Bill 25 also places superintendent hiring under greater ministerial oversight. School boards would now require written approval from the Minister before entering into employment contracts with superintendents. If the Minister refuses approval, the board must begin the process again. In other words, local autonomy over leadership decisions becomes increasingly dependent on provincial approval.

Even symbolic decisions are pulled upward. Under the bill, school boards must obtain ministerial approval before naming or renaming school buildings. On its own, that may seem insignificant. But when combined with centralized authority over curriculum priorities, property transfers, hiring approvals, and policy direction, a broader trend becomes difficult to ignore.

Many Albertans will support portions of this legislation because they are genuinely concerned about ideology in schools. That concern is real and understandable. But citizens should be careful not to confuse the removal of one form of ideological influence with the reduction of centralized control itself.

Those are not the same thing.

A government can claim to remove ideology while simultaneously building a much more centralized administrative structure. And once those structures exist, future governments, regardless of political stripe, inherit the same powers.

That may ultimately be the most important question Bill 25 raises.

Not whether today’s government can be trusted.

But whether Albertans are comfortable continuing to build systems where more and more authority over education flows upward into the hands of fewer and fewer decision-makers.

Because history repeatedly shows that once governments acquire powers, they rarely NEVER surrender them willingly.

As Albertans debate sovereignty, independence, and freedom from centralized control, Bill 25 raises a question that cannot simply be brushed aside. How can a movement built on the language of decentralization, self-governance, and local autonomy simultaneously support legislation that expands Crown authority over property, staffing, and educational direction? Section 187.2 is not a minor administrative clause buried in technical language. It grants the Minister the power to transfer school board property to the Crown by notice, declares that transfer is not considered expropriation, and limits legal recourse. Whether one supports or opposes the broader goals of Bill 25, Albertans should at least recognize the contradiction. Real independence is not simply about shifting power from Ottawa to Edmonton. It is about asking whether power is actually moving closer to the people … or whether authority is simply being consolidated under a different banner. Because you cannot build a movement around freedom, local control, and independence while quietly constructing mechanisms that centralize more authority in the hands of the Crown. At the very moment Albertans are being told to rally behind an independence movement and a referendum now tied up in the courts, this bill moves power in the opposite direction.

George Carlin once said, “It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it.” Looking at Bill 25, many Albertans are beginning to ask whether independence itself is becoming just another slogan used to keep people emotionally invested while more authority quietly flows upward into the hands of the Crown. Because if freedom means anything at all, it must mean power moving closer to the people … not farther away from them.

So I ask: what is it, Danielle?

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