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Connie’s Substack

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Barbara Bond
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I honestly believe parents are too cowardly to stand up for anything in my opinion I’ve seen Bull 💩 happening in schools but hear nothing from parents!! To busy making a living but that opportunity will be taken away from the sheeple in this country when there’s no jobs!! Stand up now ffs 😤 I’m sick of people telling me I’m nuts that’s not going to happen!! I’ll come and stand beside you if you want!! They’re going to kill us anyway!

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