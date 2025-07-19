Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
12h

Beak Beats is a terrific education method. Instead of Canadians groveling before criminal agencies and their hired guns (lawyers) it is crucial to demand lawful hearings where pertinent evidence is presented. This puts evil doers in a choke hold as they do not want their malfaesance exposed, nor the liability associated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Connie Shields
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture