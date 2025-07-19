Click on the image above:
In this episode of Beak Beats, Frank, Lulu, and the gang break down a powerful truth: you don't need to own land to have property rights in Canada. Discover how property rights are protected under Section 1(a) and Section 2(e) of the Canadian Bill of Rights — including the right to enjoy your property and the right to a fair hearing.
Beak Beats is a terrific education method. Instead of Canadians groveling before criminal agencies and their hired guns (lawyers) it is crucial to demand lawful hearings where pertinent evidence is presented. This puts evil doers in a choke hold as they do not want their malfaesance exposed, nor the liability associated.