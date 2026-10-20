Something remarkable happened in British Columbia on October 17, 2026.

Across the province, voters replaced numerous incumbent mayors. In other communities, longtime mayors had chosen not to seek another term, opening the door to new leadership.

Vancouver, Surrey, New Westminster, Langley Township, Kamloops, Prince George, West Vancouver, Port Moody, Delta and Penticton were among the municipalities preparing for changes at the mayor’s desk.

In Vancouver, the change went even further. Ken Sim lost the mayoralty to Pete Fry, while ABC Vancouver, which had secured seven of ten council seats in 2022, was reduced to just one.

These are significant election results.

And as I watched them unfold, I kept thinking about a question I had posed just days earlier.

Why do we keep changing our elected officials, yet so often nothing really changes?

The Question at the Heart of Cage of Consent

When Shelagh McFarlane and I presented Cage of Consent, we approached municipal government from two different but closely connected directions.

I examined the influence of international policy frameworks, including Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030, and the organizations, associations, funding arrangements and administrative processes through which broader policy objectives can find their way into local government.

Shelagh focused on something equally important: teaching municipal candidates to understand the responsibilities of the offices they were seeking.

What authority does an elected councillor actually have? What is the relationship between council and administration? Who is accountable to whom? And what happens when elected representatives fail to exercise the authority entrusted to them?

We hoped that candidates watching our presentations would enter these elections better informed, better prepared and more willing to ask difficult questions.

Now British Columbia has elected a substantial number of new municipal leaders.

But will anything really change?

We Change the Politicians. The Administration Remains.

This is the part of municipal government that I believe deserves far more public attention. When an election takes place, mayors and councillors may lose their seats.

The unelected municipal administration generally remains.

The chief administrative officer, department managers, planners, consultants and other professional staff may continue working under the same organizational structures, long-term plans and established procedures.

They prepare the reports.

They develop the recommendations.

They administer the contracts.

They manage the departments.

And they often possess years of institutional knowledge that newly elected representatives do not.

There is nothing inherently wrong with having a professional municipal administration. Communities need continuity, expertise and competent management.

But there is a fundamental question that must be asked:

Is the administration carrying out the direction of elected council, or is council simply approving the direction recommended by its administration?

Those are two very different arrangements.

Municipal administrators have significant influence over the information councillors receive, the options presented to them and the implementation of council decisions. That influence is real, even when everyone involved is acting lawfully. And when councillors lack the knowledge, confidence or willingness to critically examine what is put before them, administrative recommendations can become the default direction of the municipality.

The elected faces may change. The direction may not.

Who Holds the Hammer?

In Cage of Consent, I argued that we have spent far too much time focusing on the people elected to council without examining the administrative machinery that continues operating between elections. That is where I believe much of the continuity comes from.

A newly elected mayor can promise a different approach to development, infrastructure, spending or public consultation. But that mayor inherits an existing municipal organization.

There may already be multiyear contracts, adopted strategic plans, funding agreements, regional commitments and projects in various stages of development. Some can be changed relatively easily. Others involve legal obligations, financial penalties or statutory requirements. And much of the information explaining those arrangements comes from the same administration that helped develop or implement them.

This is why I believe the relationship between council and administration is so important.

Council must be prepared to question the recommendations it receives, not simply approve them because they come from professional staff.

That is not an argument for dismissing expertise or interfering with municipal employees. It is an argument for elected representatives exercising independent judgment and lawful oversight. An administrator’s recommendation is not automatically a council decision.

The decision belongs to the people legally authorized to make it. And those people are accountable to the public…that means you, newly elected people

Following the Policies Back to Their Source

My Cage of Consent research examined another dimension of this problem.

Where do the ideas and policies presented to municipal councils originate? Consider the influence of international sustainable-development frameworks, municipal associations, professional networks and government funding programs.

The United Nations’ Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 are not, by themselves, Canadian municipal laws. But policy objectives can travel through multiple layers of government and through organizations that provide municipalities with guidance, training, planning tools and funding opportunities. Organizations such as ICLEI and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities participate in parts of that broader municipal policy environment.

The question is not whether every sustainability initiative is improper. The question is whether elected representatives understand the origins, costs, commitments and consequences of the programs they are being asked to approve.

For example:

Did a particular municipal initiative originate with residents, council, administration or an external program?

What funding is being offered, and what conditions accompany it?

Does participation involve long-term reporting obligations or policy commitments?

What alternatives were considered?

Can the municipality withdraw or change direction, and at what cost?

Were residents meaningfully consulted before decisions were made?

These are not unreasonable questions.

They are questions that should be asked before public money is committed and long-term obligations are accepted.

If councillors do not understand the machinery influencing their decisions, how can they exercise effective oversight of it?

British Columbia Has Changed Its Mayors. What Happens Next?

The October 17 election results offer an opportunity to examine these questions in real communities.

In Vancouver, Pete Fry replaces Ken Sim following a substantial change in the composition of council.

In Surrey, former mayor Doug McCallum returns after defeating Brenda Locke.

In New Westminster, Daniel Fontaine replaces Patrick Johnstone.

In Langley Township, Jay Lundgren replaces Eric Woodward.

In Kamloops, Mike O’Reilly defeated Reid Hamer-Jackson.

In Prince George, Garth Frizz defeated Simon Yu.

Other municipalities also experienced leadership changes, while communities such as Richmond elected successors to mayors who chose not to run again.

These incoming leaders have different backgrounds, priorities and political experiences. Some have previously served on council. Others have held the mayor’s office before. They are not all newcomers to municipal government. Nor can we assume that they share the same views about Agenda 2030, municipal administration or regional governance. But we can examine what they promised and what they do.

Will newly elected councils review inherited financial commitments?

Will they examine major contracts and development agreements?

Will they insist on understanding the origins of policies brought forward for approval?

Will they request alternatives rather than accepting a single administrative recommendation?

Will they improve public access to reports and supporting documents before important votes?

And will they exercise their authority when they believe a different course is justified?

Those are the questions I intend to follow.

Councillors Are Not Powerless

One of the most important messages in Shelagh McFarlane’s presentation was that candidates need to understand their roles before taking office.

Municipal councillors are not elected to manage individual employees or personally direct daily operations. Their responsibilities are established by provincial legislation. But within that legal framework, councils have substantial responsibilities for policy, budgets, bylaws, strategic direction and oversight.

They can question recommendations.

They can request additional information.

They can direct administration through lawful council decisions.

They can review delegated authorities, examine financial commitments and reconsider policies where legislation and existing obligations permit.

And they can hold their chief administrative officer accountable through the governance processes established by law.

These responsibilities are exercised by council collectively, not by individual councillors issuing personal orders to staff. Understanding that distinction is essential.

Standing up to administration does not mean disregarding professional advice. It means being prepared to examine it, challenge it when necessary and make an independent decision.

That is what responsible governance requires. And it is why simply replacing a mayor is not enough to tell us whether a municipality’s direction will change.

The Test Is Not Election Night…It Is What Happens at the Council Table.

I have not yet established that any of the newly elected B.C. mayors explicitly challenged Agenda 2030 during their campaigns. I would like to know whether any have questioned their municipalities’ involvement with ICLEI, examined funding relationships through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities or called for reviews of existing regional and administrative commitments.

What interests me now is what happens when they begin governing.

Will they ask questions that previous councils did not?

Will they examine inherited policies and commitments?

Will they insist that administrative recommendations be supported by complete information?

Will they make their reasoning available to the people?

And when they disagree with a recommendation, will they exercise their lawful authority to pursue another course?

Because that is where we will begin to see whether these elections represent more than a change of personnel.

Ontario Is Next

On October 26, Ontario voters will choose their municipal representatives. And the questions raised by British Columbia’s results are just as relevant there.

Candidates should understand the difference between the elected council and the unelected administration.

They should know what authority the law gives them, what authority it does not give them, and how to exercise effective oversight.

They should also understand the financial, contractual and policy commitments they may inherit.

That was a central reason Shelagh and I presented Cage of Consent. Not merely to identify the organizations influencing municipal policy, but to encourage a deeper understanding of how local government actually functions.

You cannot meaningfully change a system you do not understand.

So, Has British Columbia Really Changed?

Why do we keep changing our elected officials, yet so often nothing really changes?

My concern is that too many people underestimate the influence of the unelected administration and overestimate what an election alone can accomplish. The answer is not to eliminate professional administration. It is to ensure that elected representatives understand their responsibilities and exercise meaningful oversight.

The people elect the council. Council sets the lawful direction. Administration carries it out.

When that relationship functions properly, the public has a clearer path to accountability. And when it does not, replacing elected officials may leave much of the existing direction untouched.

British Columbia has changed the faces at City Hall. Now we get to see who is setting the direction.

Watch: Cage of Consent and Shelagh Mcfarlane presentation … Understanding the System Behind Local Government

In our recent presentation, Shelagh McFarlane and I explored the influence of outside policy frameworks on municipal government and the responsibilities of elected representatives.

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Sources

Election results discussed in this article reflect reporting available as of October 20, 2026, and should be checked against final official declarations.

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