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Richard Blackwell's avatar
Richard Blackwell
Oct 20

Connie, a good question re the municipal bureaucrats. Far too many programs from Federal level agreements have found their way down to the grassroots. UN policies being used against citizens.

IMO Trudeau opened the gates with his signing off on agreements with the UN and WHO. I don’t remember getting a vote on that ! Same with Carney. That signing with the EU this month is going right down the grassroots also ! More costs for taxpayers as he gives away Canada to the globalists.

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
Oct 20

Who Holds the Hammer? People who think that all the citizens look like nails.

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