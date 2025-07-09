“Banks Don’t Just Close... Unless They’re Told To”
An Urgent Wake-Up Call from Andrew Sleigh of Sprott Money
Click on the image above to watch the full interview.
What would you do if you woke up tomorrow and couldn’t access your bank account?
Your debit card fails.
Your mortgage lender isn’t picking up the phone.
And the contents of your safety deposit box?
“Temporarily inaccessible” — or worse, quietly bailed in to cover someone else’s bad bets.
Sounds like dystopian fiction? Not according to former financial advisor Andrew Sleigh, now with Sprott Money — and ringing alarm bells louder than most dare.
We sat down with Andrew to dig into the financial reset Canada isn’t talking about — but absolutely should be.
Canadians Are Asking the Right Questions:
If banks shut down under a sunset clause, what happens to our savings?
Are safety deposit boxes protected — or at risk of seizure or bail-in?
Could our dollars be converted to Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) without consent?
What happens to jobs, homes, pensions, and small businesses if the stock market collapses?
And what role is Mark Carney playing in all of this?
Andrew breaks it down — no fluff, no fantasy. Just straight talk from someone who used to be on the inside.
This Is About More Than Money.
It's About Control.
We’re watching the infrastructure of freedom erode under the guise of “financial innovation”:
Programmable money
ESG-based compliance systems
Centralized banking legislation
And the slow disappearance of cash, autonomy, and accountability
If You’re Awake — You Need to Watch This
Andrew Sleigh delivers what few others will: a clear, blunt, financial decoding of Canada’s great economic trap.
Share this interview with everyone you know — because the system counts on you being unprepared.
Watch here on X (Twitter)
And drop your thoughts in the comments: what’s your plan to protect your savings, your assets, and your freedom?
Feel free to contact Andrew for one on one consultation …
Connie’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Don't comply with digital ID
The BAIL-IN has already started!
Rightfully non-compliant federal government workers who were coerced during the Covid-19 FAKE PANDEMIC into taking multiple doses of experimental modified mRNA Gene Therapy platform injections under threat of job loss, wearing harmful masks for a fake virus and taking genetic tests were suspended without pay, wrongfully fired, lost years of future income, their benefits and fully half of their pensions. Moreover, seniors were murdered in "care" facilities. Conveniently, these wages, benefits and pensions no longer have to be paid. This was textbook DISASTER CAPITALISM USING MKULTRA SHOCK THERAPY for asset-stripping of Canadians thus, ERASING THOSE GOVERNMENT/CROWN CORPORATION LIABILITIES and maximizing stakeholder profits. Then, despite having paid into that compulsory program for 30 years, I was banned from collecting Employment Insurance. I lost approximately $1 million dollars in future income. I am just one worker in one department in one city. I had several coworkers who felt forced to quit because they couldn't wear a mask. Many more retired years earlier than planned.
Now add up THE PROCEEDS OF CRIME STOLEN FROM RIGHTFULLY NON-COMPLIANT WORKERS AND MURDERED SENIORS. These thieving psychopaths have been robbing us for decades.
https://thenationaltelegraph.com/national/canadian-crown-corporations-coerced-employees-with-fake-vaccine-mandate/
https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/article/top-court-sides-with-feds-in-57b-ei-surplus-case/
https://torontosun.com/2012/12/19/jean-chretiens-govt-ok-to-take-from-pension-plan-surplus-to-pay-down-deficit-top-court