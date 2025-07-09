Click on the image above to watch the full interview.

What would you do if you woke up tomorrow and couldn’t access your bank account?

Your debit card fails.

Your mortgage lender isn’t picking up the phone.

And the contents of your safety deposit box?

“Temporarily inaccessible” — or worse, quietly bailed in to cover someone else’s bad bets.

Sounds like dystopian fiction? Not according to former financial advisor Andrew Sleigh, now with Sprott Money — and ringing alarm bells louder than most dare.

We sat down with Andrew to dig into the financial reset Canada isn’t talking about — but absolutely should be.

Canadians Are Asking the Right Questions:

If banks shut down under a sunset clause , what happens to our savings?

Are safety deposit boxes protected — or at risk of seizure or bail-in?

Could our dollars be converted to Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) without consent?

What happens to jobs, homes, pensions, and small businesses if the stock market collapses?

And what role is Mark Carney playing in all of this?

Andrew breaks it down — no fluff, no fantasy. Just straight talk from someone who used to be on the inside.

This Is About More Than Money.

It's About Control.

We’re watching the infrastructure of freedom erode under the guise of “financial innovation”:

Programmable money

ESG-based compliance systems

Centralized banking legislation

And the slow disappearance of cash, autonomy, and accountability

If You’re Awake — You Need to Watch This

Andrew Sleigh delivers what few others will: a clear, blunt, financial decoding of Canada’s great economic trap.

