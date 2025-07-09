Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wayne MacKenzie's avatar
Wayne MacKenzie
16h

Don't comply with digital ID

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Angie's avatar
Angie
15hEdited

The BAIL-IN has already started!

Rightfully non-compliant federal government workers who were coerced during the Covid-19 FAKE PANDEMIC into taking multiple doses of experimental modified mRNA Gene Therapy platform injections under threat of job loss, wearing harmful masks for a fake virus and taking genetic tests were suspended without pay, wrongfully fired, lost years of future income, their benefits and fully half of their pensions. Moreover, seniors were murdered in "care" facilities. Conveniently, these wages, benefits and pensions no longer have to be paid. This was textbook DISASTER CAPITALISM USING MKULTRA SHOCK THERAPY for asset-stripping of Canadians thus, ERASING THOSE GOVERNMENT/CROWN CORPORATION LIABILITIES and maximizing stakeholder profits. Then, despite having paid into that compulsory program for 30 years, I was banned from collecting Employment Insurance. I lost approximately $1 million dollars in future income. I am just one worker in one department in one city. I had several coworkers who felt forced to quit because they couldn't wear a mask. Many more retired years earlier than planned.

Now add up THE PROCEEDS OF CRIME STOLEN FROM RIGHTFULLY NON-COMPLIANT WORKERS AND MURDERED SENIORS. These thieving psychopaths have been robbing us for decades.

https://thenationaltelegraph.com/national/canadian-crown-corporations-coerced-employees-with-fake-vaccine-mandate/

https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/article/top-court-sides-with-feds-in-57b-ei-surplus-case/

https://torontosun.com/2012/12/19/jean-chretiens-govt-ok-to-take-from-pension-plan-surplus-to-pay-down-deficit-top-court

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Connie Shields
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Connie Shields
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture