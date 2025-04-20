We were told Trudeau was the problem. But what if the real power is behind the curtain?

I’m a senior. I’ve lived through the highs and lows of this country and I’ve never seen anything like the coordinated, soulless control operation we’re living through now.

At the center of it all? Mark Carney…Trudeau’s handler, Klaus Schwab’s golden boy, and the WEF’s pick to turn Canada into a programmable, surveilled testing ground.

In the video below, that oozes insincerity, Carney claims to "support seniors" by reducing RRIF withdrawal rates and boosting the GIS by 5%.

WHAT A JOKE…for God Sake don’t fall for ANYMORE propaganda, they have robbed you blind and never had to hold a gun to your head or wear a mask to do it.

The government wants to pat itself on the back for temporarily increasing GIS by 5% like that’s some big favor to seniors.

Meanwhile, let’s talk real numbers:

Essential Item

Price Increase Since 2020

Eggs 50-65%

Chicken 35-45%

Ground Beef 40%

Rent/Mortgage 20-30% in most areas

Utilities & Fuel Up dramatically

Home insurance Skyrocketing if you can even get it as a senior

These aren’t inflation problems. These are engineered collapses of core living standards.

What he doesn't mention?

I had to drain my RRSP when COVID hit, and paid taxes through the nose.



Seniors across this country are being told they can’t get their OAS unless they enroll in Digital ID.



The banking system itself is scheduled to come to an end by June 30, 2026 — just extended from June 2025. A system Carney helped build. Look it up for yourself (1) Subject to subsections (2) and (4), banks shall not carry on business, and authorized foreign banks shall not carry on business in Canada, after June 30, 2026. What exactly is supposed to happen by then?

Could it be the end of traditional banking and the start of full Digital ID + CBDC rollout?…YOU BET IT COULD

While Carney blabs about "protecting seniors," banks in Canada have a bail-in policy that lets them seize your savings including your RRSP’s.

Think Venezuela — only this time, it’s dressed up in Canadian politeness.

Let’s stop pretending this is just the market. It’s policy — planned, coordinated, and enforced by:

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) under Liberal leadership



Global agreements tied to the UN , WHO , and WEF



The “One Health” agenda that uses fake pandemics to justify mass culls of poultry, beef, and natural protein



Every time CFIA declares an “outbreak,” they cull millions of birds, most of them perfectly healthy, antibody-positive animals like the ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farm,

They’re destroying supply to drive up prices, make meat unaffordable, and push you toward lab-grown bugs and climate rations. Click on the image below and get it from the horse’s mouth (I mean the jackasses mouth)

They are trying to sell us the illusion of security. But what we’re waking up to is coercion disguised as care.

RRSPs? Worthless when the market crashes and the tax man comes calling.

Digital ID? A leash — not access.

Temporary GIS increases? A short-term bribe to pull us into a long-term trap.

Funny, isn’t it?

You can’t say Indian. You can’t say woman. You can’t even say mother without offending someone.

But you can still call it Old Age Security — like we’re some burden to be managed.

Where’s DEI for us?

SENIORS AREN’T STUPID CARNEY

We see past your drug pushers, your aluminum filled products for seniors and thanks but in the future put politicians as the most in need of vaccines. Keep your troops out of seniors homes and your eyes off our purses and plates.

Carney is counting on our silence. On our confusion. On our decline.

But we’re not fading — we’re waking up and seeing what Liberals are really doing :

Pushing euthanasia as “healthcare”

Promoting assisted death while withholding real care

Treating seniors as a burden on the system

Let me tell you what it's like being a senior in Canada today.

You work your whole damn life, you save what you can (pay taxes 30-40% of what you earn), you play by the rules — and now, here comes Mark Carney acting like we should thank him for tossing us a few crumbs from the system he helped design to enslave us. Sorry Crisis Carney but we remember real freedom. We earned our pensions. And we will not be digitally erased by your bribes, programmable money, and surveillance state.

My letter To Mr. Mark Carney and his WEF partners in control, feel free to copy it and send it to:

Office of the Prime Minister

80 Wellington Street

Ottawa, ON K1A 0A2

Mr. Carney,

You may have fooled the media. You may have propped up Trudeau as your public face.

But Canadians, Especially seniors, are not blind.

We know you stood behind the bank account freezes during the trucker convoy.

We see your fingerprints on Digital ID coercion.

We hear your doublespeak about “inclusive capitalism” while you design systems to track, punish, and ultimately replace us.

Some of us have even read your book, Value(s), the road map to tyranny

You offer conditional “benefits” tied to digital obedience.

But we built this country. We earned our pensions. And we reject your terms.

We will not scan our faces to access our money.

We will not surrender our privacy to your programmable currencies.

We will not comply with a system that treats dissent as terrorism.

You may control the banks, the bureaucrats, and the media.

But you don’t control us.

It is time to truly save Granny and all her descendants…

What Can We Do?

Refuse the Digital ID — Call it what it is: a gateway to digital enslavement.

Expose the Link — Connect Carney’s platform with:

WEF’s vision for “own nothing”

SDG-aligned control of population and spending

Climate restrictions that will limit heating, mobility, and food

Support Parallel Systems — Encourage communities to support seniors directly, offline and in cash.

Share this with every senior you know.

Talk to your kids and grandkids.

Print it out and drop it at coffee shops, legions, and churches.

Tell Your Story — Share how OAS is being withheld until you submit to digital compliance. Real stories make it undeniable.

WHATEVER YOU DO PLEASE DO NOT FALL FOR HIS …

AND NEVER GIVE THIS CARBON CRISIS CARNEY YOUR VOTE