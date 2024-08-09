Share

WANT TO ASK A POLITICIAN QUESTIONS? WHERE THE QUESTIONS ARE NOT CENSORED AND THE ANSWERS ARE NOT SCRIPTED?

Then join us at Catalytic Conversations tomorrow, Saturday Aug 10, 2024 @ 5:00 pm EST as we welcome People’s Party of Canada leader, Maxime Bernier to the table.

In recent years, we've witnessed the political theater surrounding the three major parties in Canada—Liberal, Conservative, and NDP—parties that often seem to have more in common than differences, especially when it comes to their alignment with the UN agenda.

I have watched as the Premier of Alberta attends (pay to get in, by way of membership in the party) town halls across the province where the narrative is ask your questions…but questions are submitted (and chosen by who) not live. Which leaves a critical thinker asking why?

Catalytic Conversations is a live podcast produced out of Scotland by PeopleforPeople.ning.com and streamed globally, hosted by Rima E. Laibow MD better known as Dr. Rima. If you know Dr. Rima you know it is NOT censored! Nor is it scripted.

This is your opportunity to get involved—ask your questions live, or drop them here in the comments. We're excited to hear what you have to say, and even more excited to hear Maxime Bernier's take on the issues that matter most to Canadians. Leave no rock unturned. Ask the tough questions that others won’t allow.

There are many platforms it is being streamed on but my favorite place to participate live is on Rumble https://rumble.com/user/PeopleForPeople2022

In the comments ask questions in all CAPS so the moderator can pick them out and forward to the panel.

You can also text your questions to 1-780-792-1577

