The same governments and councils that locked you down, threatened your job, and coerced you into taking an experimental injection knew exactly what they were doing !

They weren’t just “following orders” — they were enforcing them.

In Alberta, that included municipal councils that pushed mask mandates, vaccine mandates, and segregation policies onto their own communities. Your local representatives stood by while friends, neighbors, and family members were forced into a medical experiment under the threat of losing their livelihoods.

Turbo Cancers, Suppressed Cures, and the Premeditated War on Humanity

In a recent explosive interview, (click the image above and watch the full interview), Alex Jones guest is Alberta’s own Dr. William Makis — one of the world’s most successful cancer doctors — they laid out what mainstream media refuses to touch:

We are witnessing an unprecedented, exponential rise in aggressive, fast-moving “turbo cancers” in young people, pregnant women, and even unborn babies. The timing? Within months of the COVID-19 mRNA “vaccine” rollout.

Prestigious medical studies, ignored or buried by health agencies, are showing the surge is real — and it’s accelerating.

According to Dr. Makis, this is no coincidence. The pattern, the data, and the policy framework point to a premeditated program of mass sterilization and depopulation, disguised as a public health campaign.

The Evidence They Don’t Want You to See

Turbo Cancers : Rare, aggressive cancers are appearing in demographics that should be virtually cancer-free.

Pregnancy Risks : Miscarriages, stillbirths, and fetal cancers are appearing in mothers who took the shot while pregnant.

Suppressed Cures : Dr. Makis says he has personally seen cancer treatments with high success rates sidelined or hidden because they don’t fit Big Pharma’s billion-dollar “manage, not cure” business model.

Coordinated Silence: Government, media, and medical boards work in lockstep to intimidate whistleblowers and shield vaccine manufacturers from liability.

Why This Matters Now

We aren’t talking about a statistical blip. This is a generational health crisis that could shape the demographic future of nations. The public health establishment is acting as though they can simply pretend it’s not happening, hoping we’ll accept a “new normal” where cancer diagnoses in teenagers and stillbirths in vaccinated mothers are just shrugged off.

If what Dr. Makis says is accurate — and the data strongly suggests it is — then the COVID mRNA program wasn’t just a failed experiment.

It was the execution phase of a state-directed medical genocide.

Connecting the Dots

This isn’t happening in isolation. The same institutions pushing the shots are the ones promoting:

WHO pandemic treaties and global health governance .

Restricting natural remedies and banning alternative treatments.

“One Health” policies that merge human, animal, and environmental health — giving bureaucrats total control over what we eat, grow, and inject into our bodies.

The Bottom Line

You can dismiss Dr. Makis as “controversial” if you want.

But the medical records, insurance data, and cancer ward occupancy rates don’t lie.

The rise in aggressive cancers started when the shots rolled out — not before.

And the people responsible are counting on silence, distraction, and fear to keep you from noticing.

This is bigger than one doctor, one interview, or one political movement.

It’s about whether humanity survives the century — or gets walked quietly into a sterilized, medicated, state-controlled future.

Look Around You — It’s Happening in Real Time

Dr. Makis is exposing the explosion of turbo cancers in children, teenagers, and young adults — the very people who should be the healthiest among us.

You don’t need a medical degree to see it.

I see it almost daily on my local Facebook community page — post after post:

“RIP”

Another young face. Another life gone far too soon.

These aren’t elderly people at the end of a long battle with illness.

They’re in their teens, 20s, 30s, sometimes even younger.

Ask yourself:

How many people in your circle have died suddenly or been diagnosed with cancer in the last three years?

How many were perfectly healthy until recently?

How many are living with injuries or illness that came on out of nowhere?

And were they mandated to take the damn shot?

If you start counting, you may be shocked — and that’s the point.

This is no coincidence. It’s a pattern.

Now, as Alberta heads into the October elections , you have to remember:

Who stood for your rights, and who trampled them.

Who defended your freedom, and who sold it to bureaucrats and global health bodies.

Who told you the mandates were “for your safety” while people around you were dying, being maimed, or developing cancers at unprecedented rates.

They will ask for your vote again. You should be asking them a question in return:



“Why did you mandate the damn shot, and how many people in our community have paid the price?”

When the reckoning comes, many will hide behind the excuse:

“We were just following orders.”

Well, order this — We the People give the orders now.

And here’s the next question they should be forced to answer, in public, before they get a single vote:

Will you swear your oath to the people you serve — or to the corporate entity and the office that protects itself at our expense?

No more hiding behind job titles.

No more “just doing my job.”

No more mandates from faceless bureaucrats rubber-stamped by compliant councils.

This October, the choice is clear:

Either they answer to us, or they don’t serve at all.

And to Dr. William Makis — thank you for your courage to keep shedding light in dark, dark corners. Your voice is a reminder that there is no time for fear. We must band together now and say, in one voice the establishment cannot ignore:

NO MORE….

