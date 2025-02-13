When the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) ordered an ostrich farm in Edgewood, B.C., to separate the birds by age and sex, they might as well have posted an ad for the first Government sanctioned cockfight.

Anyone familiar with ostrich behavior knows that forcing large numbers of male ostriches into confined spaces, especially during mating season, (which it is NOW), results in extreme aggression, injury, and death. And yet, that’s exactly what CFIA is demanding, under the guise of disease control.

I ask, how is CFIA’s order any different from organizing a state-run cockfight? Will there be bookies taking bets on which bird survives the longest? Will government officials sell tickets to the event to fund their next round of overreach?

But let’s get one thing straight-- this isn’t disease control, it’s cruelty to animals.

Shall we have a look at the law on Animal Cruelty?

CFIA’s order appears to violate Section 445.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada, which makes it illegal to “willfully cause, or, being the owner, willfully permit to be caused, unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to an animal.” By forcing farmers to separate ostriches in a way that ensures fighting, stress, and possible death, CFIA is potentially guilty of institutionalized cruelty.

Unethical you say…and if I were a betting gal I’d lay odds it’s illegal.

SIDENOTE: Even humans on death row are given certain privileges, a final meal, visits from loved ones, and basic dignity before their sentence is carried out. Yet CFIA wants these ostriches to be thrown into a pit to tear each other apart with no regard for their suffering. PAY ATTENTION boys and girls… if we follow the logic of One Health, (CFIA follows their insanity as does bill C-293), which dictates that animals, humans, and even the environment must be treated as one, then shouldn’t a human who contracts avian flu have their entire circle of friends and family “stamped out'“ as well? According to CFIA, those seem to be the rules. One Health treats all living and even non-living things as equal, so every chick, rock, and sprout (see song below), is now just a data point in their system. Click here to hear the song by Rima E Laibow MD

Back to the Ostriches

What could possibly be the motivation to separate these birds while they wait for their execution? Please someone explain how that would reduce the risk of disease…

So if by chance a male sneaks out at night and a hen lays an egg, or if a few were laid BEFORE these ridiculous quarantine orders were added… well they got that covered too. One of CFIA’s most baffling demands is the prohibition of egg production while the birds are in quarantine awaiting execution day. The agency has even stated that they will take custody of any eggs produced.

How does egg production spread disease? Avian flu is typically spread through respiratory secretions and feces, not eggs . If biosecurity is a concern, why not simply restrict the sale of eggs, (which this farm DOES NOT even do, eggs are for RESEARCH) rather than stop their production altogether?



Is CFIA afraid of what’s inside these eggs? The farm in question has reportedly inoculated their birds with bacteria and viruses to produce antibodies in their eggs , oops does that mean they may have develop alternative treatments. If these birds have naturally recovered from avian flu , could their eggs contain valuable avian flu antibodies ? Is CFIA worried that independent testing could reveal a natural immunity that contradicts their official policies? …

Who benefits from stopping these eggs from being studied? If ostrich eggs hold medical potential, wouldn’t that challenge the pharmaceutical industry’s monopoly on treatments?

Is This Just Bureaucratic Overreach or Something More? Let me know what you think in the comments…

CFIA’s demand to separate the birds in a way that ensures they cull themselves is either gross incompetence or a calculated move ( to me it is a calculated move). Either way, it proves that this agency thinks it has unchecked power over Canadian farmers, with no obligation to justify their decisions through science or ethics.

So what can we do, and by we I mean you and me, yes everyone of us are stakeholders in this because as mentioned above One Health is pushing for the same rules to apply to you, your pets, your children and even your kids rock collection.

Legal Grounds to Challenge CFIA

Now I’m no lawyer but I do still have the ability to think rationally and these are my thoughts, if ya know a lawyer who might offer advise by all means ask them…

Argument: CFIA assumes responsibility when issuing a quarantine order. If their directives directly caused harm to animals, they could be held negligent under Canadian law.

The Health of Animals Act does not exempt CFIA from ensuring humane treatment, and provincial animal welfare laws could apply.

To gather evidence, we can help, by reach out to veterinarians and/or animal behaviorists to provide testimony that corralling male ostriches together in mating season is dangerous and inhumane.

Gather documentation of industry standards proving CFIA's orders violated basic animal welfare principles.

Reach out to Animal rights activists like Jan Arden from World Animal Protection demand they get involved…after all they are the group fighting to pass C-293, they need to see what they are pushing for, can’t have it both ways.

Worth noting here, the owners submitted the Distinct Unit Assessment request package and filed for exemption as having rare and valuable poultry genetics …having antibodies to Ebola, MERS, Covid 19 one might think would bump them into this category. They were denied on both requests. To make matters worse, the owners were told they have no option for appeal. If true, this sets an alarming precedent: that government agencies can make irrational, destructive decisions without accountability.

But not so fast THEY LIED and THEY BULLIED!!! A judicial review is their appeal!

CFIA states in a letter to the owners dated January 10, 2025, “It is critical that, in honouring requests for exemptions from depopulation, we at CFIA remain aligned with our World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) obligations to Canada’s stamping-out policy with regards to the detection of HPAI. We take these requests seriously and give each request that meets our initial screening criteria due consideration.”

____________________________________________________________________________SIDE NOTE: click here to find out who WOAH is and what they do

At WOAH, “We work to improve animal health and welfare across the globe. By collecting, analysing and disseminating veterinary scientific information, we encourage international solidarity in the control of animal health risks. Furthermore, we work across borders to foster a One Health approach, recognising that the health of animals, humans and the environment are interdependent. Go back to top of this article and replay Dr. Rima’s song

That aside it is worth digging into WOAH and I sure hope Universal Ostrich Farms Inc legal team has done this because look what I found

POULTRY as defined by WOAH

means all birds reared or kept in captivity for the production of any commercial animal products or for breeding for this purpose, fighting cocks used for any purpose, and all birds used for restocking supplies of game or for breeding for this purpose, until they are released from captivity.

Birds that are kept in a single household, the products of which are used within the same household exclusively, are not considered poultry, provided that they have no direct or indirect contact with poultry or poultry facilities.

Birds that are kept in captivity for other reasons, including those that are kept for shows, racing, exhibitions, zoological collections and competitions, and for breeding or selling for these purposes, as well as pet birds, are NOT considered poultry, provided that they have no direct or indirect contact with poultry or poultry facilities.

Seems like it may be back to the drawing board CFIA

So the more I dig the more CFIA falls into the hole…

According to my research if CFIA cannot produce direct evidence from WOAH confirming their claim about ostriches being classified as poultry under the stamping-out policy, this could be a case of misinformation or misleading the public. The legal basis for their actions would be severely weakened if they cannot provide official documentation or guidance from WOAH to substantiate their classification of ostriches as poultry for the purposes of disease control.

But let’s say they convince WOAH to back them up well not sure how they can change the following:

WOAH Chapter 7.6. Killing of animals for disease control purposes Article 7.6.1.

All of it is relevant but especially #3. Following the decision to kill the animals, killing should be carried out as quickly as possible, and normal husbandry should be maintained until the animals are killed. Given that the CFIA and WOAH guidelines emphasize maintaining normal husbandry during the culling process, any separation of animals such as the CFIA new orders to separate by age and sex, would not be considered a regular part of standard husbandry care.

So one must ask why does CFIA want them separated until kill day?

I don’t really think it is to be the first to offer a Government sponsored cockfight, it is actually much more sinister than that IMO.

Separating the birds might indeed be a strategy used by the CFIA (and/or other “authorities”) to prevent egg production, which could be used as evidence in research or testing for antibodies related to HPAI and/or other diseases.

Let’s think logically here, if the ostriches are being used for research , particularly related to antibody production , their eggs could contain valuable information about the immune response to certain pathogens, like but not limited to HPAI.

If the CFIA is aware, (and they are), that these eggs could be tested for antibodies to HPAI or other diseases, they could be trying to prevent the birds from laying eggs to avoid evidence gathering that might challenge or complicate their actions (such as culling or disease management strategies).

From a scientific perspective, stopping the testing of these eggs could be seen as undermining important research opportunities that could potentially benefit the broader agricultural industry AND public health. These birds are part of a research program aimed at creating immunity and/or producing antibodies, which means their value extends far beyond being merely "poultry" to something that could play an important role in disease mitigation or future vaccines. Ya know treatment without side effects, hmmm what a novel idea.

So is there a potential legal challenge ?

If the birds are part of a research program and not part of the commercial food chain, I would think there could be legal arguments to challenge the CFIA's orders to separate the animals and restrictions on gathering and/or testing of any eggs that manage to be laid before the separation.

I would also be pushing this to reopen the request to be exempt on the basis of the value of these birds to the future of mankind.

One would think this would involve property rights, research freedoms, and public health considerations.

I think I have been down enough legal holes for one night. The manipulation of words is enough to drive ya nuts… Click here for a little comedy relief

Please take action demand answers:

