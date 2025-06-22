For many freedom-loving Canadians, Alberta has long represented the last stand against federal overreach and globalist control, a firewall of sorts. But a deeper look reveals something far more unsettling: while Albertans rally around slogans of sovereignty and independence, their own provincial government may be ushering in the very systems they claim to resist — and this is not unique to Alberta. From coast to coast, Canadian laws are quietly being harmonized under foreign influence.

And it knows no party lines. Whether Liberal, Conservative, NDP, or Green — our elected officials are marching in lockstep with an agenda not made in Canada.

These Bills Are Not Standalone — They Are Pieces of a Global Puzzle

Canadians must understand: none of these bills — local, provincial, or federal — exist in isolation. Each one is crafted to fulfill a broader, coordinated agenda. This is not domestic policy creation. This is the architecture of global governance, drafted abroad and implemented through cooperative legislation.

Let’s start with the legislative sleight of hand: Bill 50. Or rather, two Bill 50s in Alberta

.

In 2023 , Bill 50 amended Alberta's electricity statutes, allowing major energy infrastructure to bypass public hearings.

In 2025, a new Bill 50 — the Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act — gives sweeping authority to the provincial minister to override municipal bylaws, elections, and planning decisions without council consent and worse without public consent.

The reuse of bill numbers isn't a coincidence — it's a deliberate tactic of confusion, (also employed by the federal government). While the public is distracted or misled, sweeping power grabs are codified into law. This is legislation by Trojan Horse.

From Ottawa to Edmonton: Centralization Disguised as Sovereignty

Pair Alberta’s bills with federal legislation like Bill C-2 (Strong Borders Act) and Bill C-5 (One Canadian Economy Act), and a troubling pattern emerges:

The Quiet Supremacy Clause: C-5’s Legal Power Grab Hidden in Plain Sight

Tucked away in Section 3(1) of Bill C-5 is a clause that should stop every Canadian in their tracks:

“The provisions of this Act and the regulations made under it prevail over the provisions of any other Act of Parliament… to the extent of any conflict.”

This isn’t just legal housekeeping — this is a supremacy clause. It means that any federal law protecting your rights, land, or labour freedoms can be overridden by this Act. With this one clause, Parliament effectively hands unchecked power to future regulations under the C-5 framework — regulations that could be drafted behind closed doors, and never debated on the floor of the House.

This is how central planning becomes absolute. And it’s how foreign-aligned agendas move from optional guidance… to enforced law. Together, these bills create the framework for top-down governance, mirroring global frameworks like Agenda 2030, the One Health agenda, and UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These agendas are not Canadian-made. They are being imported, embedded, and enforced — often without public knowledge or consent.

Planning for Control: The MDP Guidebook Exposed

Alberta’s Municipal Development Plan (MDP) Guidebook is just one example of how globalist doctrine enters local law.

"Respecting the landowner’s right to the use and enjoyment of their land and restricting those rights only to the extent necessary for the greater public good and public health."

This sentence alone captures the shift: land rights are now conditional — on government definitions of “health” and “greater good.”

The guidebook also repeats language directly lifted from UN texts:

"Sustainable development" from the 1987 Brundtland Report

"Inclusive communities" , "shared prosperity" , and "equity" — buzzwords of SDG-aligned planning

"Environmental impacts" used as justification for rezoning or seizure

Even culture and heritage preservation is repurposed to enforce global UNESCO standards, not local priorities.

Federal Sustainable Development Act: The Blueprint for National Capture

Passed in 2008, the Federal Sustainable Development Act (FSDA) legally binds all departments to uphold a vision shaped by the UN’s Agenda 2030. This act:

Requires federal departments to report progress toward SDG-aligned targets.

Embeds sustainable development as a performance metric in governance.

Mandates policy alignment across the board — including health, energy, immigration, transport, and agriculture.

This law effectively turned Ottawa into the Canadian enforcement branch of a foreign agenda..

Danielle Smith: Savior or Trojan Horse?

Danielle Smith talks tough on Ottawa, but her government is passing laws that line up perfectly with global goals:

Centralized infrastructure planning

Suppression of municipal autonomy

Biosecurity and climate justifications for land control

While Albertans are cheering for the white horse, they may be blind to the Trojan horse beneath it — delivering 15-minute cities, digital ID enforcement, and ESG land governance right through the provincial back door.

And it’s not just Alberta. Every province is playing its part. Municipal guidelines are nearly identical across Canada. Public health regulations follow WHO frameworks. Infrastructure priorities are written by the UN, WEF, and World Bank. This is a unified march into global control — not a scattered coincidence.

This is exactly how global control takes root: not with tanks or weapons, but with false hope and emotional loyalty. Leaders are propped up as heroes while wrapping legislative bows around our necks — and by the time we realize it’s a noose, the trap has already closed. They divide us not by policy, but by getting us to defend the very people and systems enslaving us.

Wake Up, Canada: You’re Funding Your Own Submission — and Bill 50 Will Seal It

Let’s stop pretending this is accidental. Your municipal government — whether in Fort McMurray, Kelowna, or Kingston — is knowingly funding programs rooted in UN ideology, disguised as “community wellness,” “equity,” or “anti-racism.”

Millions of your tax dollars are being funneled into globally engineered social reprogramming you never asked for, written by committees you never elected, and embedded into law by bureaucrats who answer to international frameworks — not to you. Your only involvement is YOU PAID FOR IT

As citizens across Canada begin pushing back, it's vital to understand how globalist control creeps in through local doors. These programs aren’t simply created behind closed doors — they’re strategically engineered in plain sight, cloaked in comforting language like inclusion, equity, resilience, and public good. The deception isn’t that we don’t see them — it’s that we’re conditioned not to question them. Bureaucrats wrap global agendas in feel-good buzzwords, slipping them into municipal plans, funding applications, and “community engagement” frameworks. It’s not transparency — it’s propaganda by design, where the public foots the bill for programs they would reject outright if they knew what they really meant.

Programs like KICLEA, led by brave advocates like Maggie Braun, are invaluable — but they risk being neutered if municipal policy continues to be written behind closed doors and hidden. Residents must dig into their own city’s budgets, advisory committees, and “community wellness” initiatives. Look for vague line items like equity, inclusion, resilience, social sustainability, or public safety and belonging.

BUT, even when communities push back, speak out, or manage to reverse a bylaw — Alberta’s Bill 50 is designed to wipe that all away. It gives the provincial minister power to override elected councils, repeal municipal bylaws, and bulldoze local governance under the guise of “streamlining progress.” That means every grassroots win — every repeal, every town hall, every protest — can be nullified with the stroke of a pen.

This isn’t governance. It’s occupation by legislation. And if you don’t expose and defund it now at the municipal level, you’ll wake up in a community that’s no longer yours — and you funded the takeover.

The Path Forward for All Canadians

Demand full transparency on all legislation that affects local governance, property, or mobility.

Expose the cross-provincial and federal harmonization of laws.

Call out the recycling of bill numbers as a deceptive tactic.

Educate others on how globalist language is embedded in local documents.

Refuse to be divided by party colors. The agenda has no loyalty — and neither should our resistance.

Because the truth is: the global agenda is already here. And no matter where you live in Canada, (or anywhere else) you’re already living under its shadow.

"They say they respect your rights... until the 'greater good' says otherwise. That’s not sovereignty. That’s submission."

The Ultimate Goal: Canadian Sovereignty, Not Global Submission

