Beginning July 2, 2026, Alberta driver’s licences and identification cards will undergo one of the most significant changes in their history. According to the Government of Alberta, new licences and ID cards will display:

• A Canadian citizenship marker (where applicable)

• An Alberta Personal Health Number (PHN)

• Additional information related to legal entitlement to remain in Canada

The government describes these changes as a matter of convenience, security, and streamlined access to services.

But many Albertans are asking an important question:

When were we consulted?

A Driver’s Licence Is No Longer Just a Driver’s Licence

Historically, a driver’s licence served a simple purpose: proving identity and demonstrating that a person was licensed to operate a motor vehicle.

Under the new system, Albertans will be required to:

• Revalidate Alberta Health Care Insurance Plan (AHCIP) eligibility

• Provide proof of legal entitlement to remain in Canada

• Have a Personal Health Number displayed on their licence or identification card

This represents a significant expansion in the purpose of the document.

A driver’s licence is routinely shown to employers, retailers, banks, hotels, landlords, security personnel, and many others. It is one of the most commonly presented pieces of identification in daily life. How many times have you checked into a hotel and they take photos front and back of your license and credit card? Or renting a vehicle?

Many Albertans should now be asking why a health identifier must be displayed on a document that is regularly shared with third parties who have no need to know it.

The Missing Opt-Out

One of the most striking aspects of the government’s announcement is what it does not say. The Alberta government states that beginning July 2, 2026, driver’s licences and identification cards will display a Personal Health Number for eligible Albertans.

However, nowhere in the public information provided does the government clearly state:

• That participation is voluntary

• That Albertans may opt out

• That Albertans may continue to maintain separate health and identification credentials

If this initiative is truly about convenience, why is there no clearly stated choice?

The Question Nobody Is Asking

Buried within the government’s announcement is a statement that deserves far greater scrutiny:

“The expiry date for health insurance coverage will be the same as the driver’s licence or identification card expiry date for those who have their PHN on one of these cards.”

Albertans should pause and consider the implications.

Under existing Alberta law, driver’s licence renewals can be denied or delayed for reasons entirely unrelated to health care.

Examples include:

• Unpaid provincial fines

• Maintenance Enforcement Program restrictions

• Other registry-related compliance issues

This raises an obvious question:

If a driver’s licence cannot be renewed, what happens to the health coverage that is now being administratively linked to that licence?

The government’s website does not clearly answer that question…actually it doesn’t even attempt to answer that question, were they hoping you wouldn’t either?

To be clear, I am not suggesting that Albertans will automatically lose access to health care because of a parking ticket or unpaid fine. I am asking the government to explain precisely how these systems will interact and what protections exist to ensure that health coverage remains completely independent from unrelated licensing issues.

Albertans deserve a clear answer before implementation begins.

Privacy Concerns Already Raised

The Alberta Information and Privacy Commissioner has publicly expressed concerns regarding the inclusion of Personal Health Numbers on driver’s licences and identification cards.

The Commissioner warned of increased risks associated with identity theft, misuse of personal information, and the broader disclosure of health identifiers in everyday transactions. These concerns should not be dismissed. They should be debated openly and transparently.

Why Were Albertans Not Consulted?

Perhaps the most important question is the simplest.

Neither the UCP election platform nor the last provincial election campaign informed Albertans that their Personal Health Number would be displayed on their driver’s licence. There was no referendum. There was no province-wide consultation. There was no public debate prior to implementation.

Yet on July 2, every Albertan renewing a licence or identification card may be affected.

Regardless of political affiliation, Albertans should be asking whether a change of this magnitude should proceed without meaningful public consultation and informed consent.

And So You Ask What Can I Do?

If you have concerns like I do or just want to better understand what is coming I suggest contacting the following:

• Premier Danielle Smith

• Your local MLA

• Ministers

• The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Alberta

I would also contact your local news reporter, both mainstream and independent journalists. Ask them:

Is participation voluntary? Is there an opt-out? What happens if a driver’s licence cannot be renewed due to fines or enforcement actions? Why was there no public consultation? Will the government release all privacy impact assessments related to this initiative?

This is not a partisan issue. It is a question of privacy, transparency, informed consent, and democratic accountability.

What safeguards exist to ensure that integrated identity systems cannot be used in the future to condition access to services on compliance with unrelated government requirements? To me the issue is not whether Alberta has a social credit score today. The issue is whether we are eroding the separation between health, identity, and government services without clear limits, transparency, and informed consent.

Let’s not give the barcode on the back a free pass…

The government has told Albertans what is printed on the new driver's licence. It has not told Albertans everything that may be encoded within it. Most people assume a barcode simply stores the information visible on the card, but modern identification systems can also contain unique identifiers, authentication keys, document history, and links to external databases. The real concern is not what the barcode contains today; it is what could be added tomorrow without public debate or informed consent. If the government expects Albertans to accept a licence that now combines identity, citizenship verification, and health information, then Albertans deserve full transparency regarding every data field stored on the card, every system capable of reading it, and every database that can be accessed through it.

Afterthought:

I had to add one more nagging thought…The government has suggested that “There are roughly five million Albertans but there are five and a half million health cards in circulation,” Nally said. “That comes at a cost… we feel strongly (the cards) will pay for itself just for the security.” To which I ask, of the 5.5 million health cards reportedly in circulation, how many represent active eligible Albertans, how many are duplicates, how many belong to deceased individuals, how many belong to people no longer residing in Alberta, and how many represent other administrative categories. Why do they jump straight to health care fraud? If the problem is duplicate or outdated health cards, why not clean up the health-card database instead of integrating health identifiers with driver's licences?

Albertans have not been provided with evidence demonstrating that the alleged problem stems from the health card itself. If in fact they can show that the alleged 500,000 extra cards were actually obtained fraudulently I ask: if fraudsters can obtain health cards using false information, what prevents them from obtaining driver's licences or identification cards using the same fraudulent documents? Before combining multiple identifiers onto a single card, Albertans deserve a clear explanation of how this change addresses the root cause of the problem rather than simply shifting it from one credential to another.

And so I will leave you with one last thought…Many government programs are never technically mandatory, look back just a few years ago. Instead, compliance is encouraged by gradually linking more services, benefits, and administrative functions to a single system. Citizens are told they remain free to opt out, (not seen here as of now), yet opting out becomes increasingly inconvenient or impractical. This is why Albertans should pay close attention to the integration of health identifiers, citizenship verification, and government-issued identification. The question is not whether the government is forcing participation today. The question is whether a framework is being created in which participation becomes the path of least resistance and non-participation becomes progressively more difficult. True choice requires meaningful alternatives, not merely the theoretical ability to decline.

Albertans deserve answers before July 2, not after.

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