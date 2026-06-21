Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

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Kara's avatar
Kara
2d

Thankyou Connie. Great questions. There are so many issues at hand, it’s hard to keep up…I think that is the strategy here. Keep everyone looking over here and over there, confuse the masses, then be controlled by digital id.

Many thanks for all your great inquiries and posts.

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The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
2d

Similar to the U.S where the Driver's licence is no longer just about driving. We now have to get a Real ID, which can now be used to track us in many ways as well.

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