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Dr Monica's avatar
Dr Monica
7h

Of course it is all immense hypocrisy- it is ALL about and only about population surveillance, control, servitude and maintaining the status quo: a very few control the very many. With all means and by all ways, including "net zero" = just another reason to impoverish and over-tax people so they can never achieve a state of well being, happiness and content, so they are always enslaved to those low paying jobs and in perpetual debt. Humans are the only species on earth that has to pay for a simple living/home, no other animal does that. Humans are the only and main slaves of this prison planet. The controllers will always find a way to justify their crimes and push their criminal agenda on humans.

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Anthony James Hall's avatar
Anthony James Hall
6hEdited

I recall when Danielle Smith was campaigning to replace Kenney to become UCP Leaders she reached out to groups who were organizing to fend off the Covidian madness including forced lockdowns, masking, distancing, school closures, kill shot injections that were later defined as bioweapons disguised as a remedy for viral contagions. We took the bait and helped elect Smith who successfully sold us on the idea that she would make Alberta a world leader in medical public health that transcended the Covidian hoaxes establishing precedents that are still killing and injuring many people. After period with Smith at the healm we ended up with AHS Covid shots for babies. Smith walked away from her promises. Now we are getting this AI hustle that seems to originate with the more-or-less insider trading of O'Leary that he initiated with Smith in Mar-a-lago. What could go wrong? The usual plan seems underway... build it real quick before the public catches on and then have the debate after the worst of the damage is done.

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