Albertans are being told two things at the exact same time.

On one hand, we are told we must:

reduce emissions,

accept carbon taxes,

electrify everything,,,, cars, heat, cooking (get rid of wood stove etc.)

transition our economy,

and move toward “net zero.”

On the other hand, Alberta is now racing to become one of the largest AI infrastructure and industrial-compute hubs in North America, powered largely by natural gas, massive electrical expansion, and industrial-scale infrastructure projects few citizens fully understand.

So let’s ask the obvious question:

What exactly is being built here?

Because when you step back and connect the dots, a very different picture begins to emerge.

Not isolated projects. Not random investments.

But an integrated corridor of:

AI data centres,

gas-fired electricity generation,

carbon capture systems,

CO2 pipelines,

industrial transmission infrastructure,

and centralized digital systems.

And much of it appears to be happening with remarkably little or NO public discussion.

The Same People Who Warned About Carbon Now Need Massive Energy Expansion

This is the contradiction many Albertans are finally noticing.

For years, governments, corporations, banks, and environmental groups told ordinary people: reduce consumption, drive less, heat differently, pay carbon taxes, accept higher energy costs, and prepare for a lower-carbon future.

But suddenly, when AI entered the conversation, the rules changed.

Now governments and corporate investors are demanding:

enormous new power generation,

giant industrial facilities,

new transmission systems,

and massive natural gas expansion.

Why?

Because AI consumes staggering amounts of electricity.

The proposed Beacon AI Centers Heartland Project near Gibbons, Alberta includes:

a proposed 920 MW natural gas power facility,

approximately 200 gas reciprocating generators,

and a long-term industrial AI data centre campus expected to operate for decades.

This is not a small warehouse with a few servers. This is industrial-scale energy consumption.

And where is this project being built?

Right inside Alberta’s Industrial Heartland … the same region already tied to… Fasten your seatbelts:

carbon capture,

hydrogen projects,

petrochemicals,

CO2 pipelines,

and heavy industrial infrastructure.

The CO2 Pipeline Nobody Voted For

Most Albertans have never even heard of the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line (ACTL), despite it being one of the largest carbon infrastructure projects in the country.

The ACTL is a massive CO2 pipeline system designed to transport captured carbon dioxide from Alberta’s industrial heartland to underground storage and enhanced oil recovery operations.

The project involved:

hundreds of millions in public funding,

institutional investment,

pension capital,

and long-term infrastructure agreements.

And now the next phase is even larger.

The Pathways Alliance carbon capture network … backed by major oil sands companies, proposes an enormous CO2 transportation and storage system linking northern Alberta oil sands production to centralized carbon storage infrastructure.

So now ask yourself:

Why are:

AI data centres,

carbon capture systems,

natural gas generation,

and industrial transmission corridors

all clustering in the same geographic regions?

Because these systems are not separate anymore. They are becoming interdependent.

The Risks Few Politicians Want to Discuss

CO2 pipelines are not harmless infrastructure.

Unlike natural gas, carbon dioxide is odorless and heavier than air. In the event of a rupture, dense CO2 clouds can settle in low-lying areas, displacing oxygen and creating serious risks for nearby communities, livestock, wildlife, and first responders.

Yet most Albertans were never given a meaningful public debate about:

long-term safety,

emergency response capability,

environmental liability,

land impacts,

or who ultimately carries the risk if something goes wrong.

Instead, these projects are often framed simply as “green infrastructure” or “climate solutions.”

Follow the Incentives

This is where the conversation gets uncomfortable. Because the same institutional players repeatedly appear:

infrastructure funds,

pension investments,

major banks,

utilities,

engineering firms,

global asset managers,

and government-backed industrial partnerships.

Meanwhile, ordinary Albertans are left asking:

Will electricity costs rise?

Who gets priority access to power?

Who pays for transmission upgrades?

What happens during shortages?

Who owns the infrastructure?

Who profits from the carbon economy?

And why were communities barely consulted?

This is not “conspiracy theory.”

These are legitimate governance questions.

The Double and Triple Dip

What makes this even more concerning is how the same institutional players can profit at multiple levels of the system.

They can:

invest in the natural gas production,

finance the power generation,

build the AI infrastructure,

receive carbon credits through carbon capture,

own or finance the CO2 pipeline,

profit from underground carbon storage,

and benefit from the long-term data economy powered by that infrastructure.

Every layer becomes another revenue stream.

Meanwhile:

the public pays higher utility bills,

taxpayers help subsidize infrastructure,

communities absorb land and environmental impacts,

and Albertans are told it is all necessary for “net zero.”

The public carries the burden.

The institutional networks capture the upside.

The Political Web

Several Alberta political figures are openly promoting Alberta as an AI and energy superpower.

Premier Danielle Smith has simultaneously:

promoted Alberta’s industrial growth,

defended oil and gas,

spoken about carbon neutrality,

and supported Alberta’s push into AI and advanced infrastructure.

Energy Minister Brian Jean has openly promoted Alberta’s AI/data-centre expansion, repeatedly emphasizing that “AI needs power … Alberta delivers.”

Technology and Innovation Minister (like wtf is that in the first place) Nate Glubish has been tied to Alberta’s strategy to attract massive data-centre investment into the province.

Meanwhile, former ethics disclosures involving Ric McIver revealed historical connections through his wife’s electricity retail company, Brighter Futures Energy Inc., illustrating just how closely Alberta politics and energy markets can intersect.

None of this proves corruption. But it absolutely reveals alignment.

The Bigger Question Nobody Wants to Ask

What if “net zero” does not actually mean de-industrialization?

What if it means:

centralized electrification,

AI-managed infrastructure,

carbon-accounting systems,

industrial monitoring,

smart-grid integration,

and massive compute expansion?

Because that future still requires:

pipelines,

gas plants,

industrial corridors,

transmission systems,

mining,

data processing,

and surveillance-capable infrastructure.

It is not less industrial. It is differently industrial.

The Public Was Never Really Invited Into This Conversation

That may be the most important point of all.

Albertans never had a full public debate about:

transforming the province into a major AI compute hub,

integrating carbon infrastructure with digital infrastructure,

or building one of the most energy-intensive industrial systems in modern history.

Instead, these projects arrive piecemeal:

one regulatory filing,

one “innovation” announcement,

one infrastructure project,

one carbon initiative,

one data centre proposal at a time.

Until suddenly the entire landscape has changed.

Final Thought

This article is not anti-technology.

It is pro-transparency.

Albertans deserve to know:

who profits,

who pays,

who controls the infrastructure,

and what kind of future is being built in their name.

Because once the power systems, data systems, carbon systems, and AI systems become fully integrated, reversing course may no longer be easy.

And by then, the decisions will already have been made.

This is how and why Regulatory Capture works.

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