For years Albertans have been told that our province stands for freedom, independence, small government, and resistance to centralized control.

But what if Alberta is quietly becoming something very different?

What if, under the banner of “innovation,” “economic diversification,” and “AI opportunity,” Alberta is being positioned as the backbone infrastructure for one of the most centralized technological transformations in modern history?

Because that is exactly what recent government announcements reveal.

The Alberta government is now openly pursuing what officials describe as up to $100 billion in AI and data-centre investment. Premier Danielle Smith and Minister Nate Glubish have publicly stated they want Alberta to become a destination of choice for massive AI infrastructure projects. They are actively working with global technology companies, streamlining approvals, coaching municipalities on how to attract projects, restructuring energy planning, and accelerating industrial development tied directly to AI expansion.

This is no longer speculation. It is official policy.

And buried inside the government’s own language are some deeply revealing admissions:

the electrical grid was never designed for this scale of industrial demand;

Alberta’s energy infrastructure will need to be fundamentally restructured;

approvals are being accelerated;

municipalities are being encouraged to reduce barriers; (incentivized?)

and AI infrastructure is being tied directly to long-term economic planning.

The government insists this will bring jobs, investment, and lower power costs “if we get it right.”

“If we get it right”.

That single phrase should stop every Albertan in their tracks. Because what they are describing is not simply a few harmless server buildings tucked away in industrial zones. They are describing the creation of a province-wide AI ecosystem involving:

massive data centres,

dedicated gas-fired power plants,

transmission expansion,

smart-grid integration,

industrial-scale cooling systems,

autonomous technologies,

centralized computing infrastructure,

and deep partnerships between government, utilities, municipalities, and global tech corporations.

And once that infrastructure is built, Alberta does not become more independent.

It becomes more dependent.

History teaches us that centralized systems are always sold to the public as progress, convenience, efficiency, affordability, safety, and economic opportunity. But once societies become deeply dependent on centralized infrastructure, ordinary people slowly lose meaningful control over the systems governing their daily lives.

We already saw a preview during COVID. Neighbours monitored neighbours.

Businesses were reported. Citizens were encouraged to shame one another in the name of “protecting the community.” Compliance became social currency. And now governments are openly building the technological backbone capable of scaling centralized control to levels never before possible.

This is why the AI Data center conversations matters.

AI itself is not the enemy. Most of us already use AI-assisted technology every single day:

GPS,

online banking,

fraud protection,

search engines,

smartphones,

modern medical systems,

and farming technologies.

The issue is not innovation.

The issue is concentration of power.

Because once power generation, communications, transportation, financial systems, behavioural analytics, surveillance capabilities, and digital identity systems all become interconnected through centralized AI infrastructure, reversing course becomes incredibly difficult.

And politicians supporting these projects should remember something history repeatedly proves:

systems built around centralized control never stop with ordinary citizens.

Eventually, the system controls everyone inside it … including the politicians, bureaucrats, corporations, and useful idiots who helped build it.

That is the true danger hiding beneath the smiling language of “innovation” and “economic opportunity.”

Alberta may believe it is building the future.

But the real question is:

who will ultimately control that future once the infrastructure is complete?

look up Regulatory Capture…

Share