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Lullybird's avatar
Lullybird
1dEdited

Excellent Connie. I’ve been yelling for months. No one listens. But you have the ears and eyes of people. Forward forward forward subscribers. Alberta is the slaughterhouse and because it’s Alberta we say yes to Nat gas. But this isn’t for us, this Nat gas isn't for our stoves and furnaces. It will take all the water, all the Nat gas to imprison us in a prison

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Beth's avatar
Beth
1d

Just as I thought. The incessant pipeline battle has been another ruse, a distraction, to purposefully keep everyone's full attention AWAY from the immense data centers and their inevitable destruction of humanity as we know it. Beyond the surveillance issues, the environmental impacts will be devastating. But just like Barbara here has noted, no one questioned her! There are too many people both unwilling to engage in any conversation about the absolute evil that's befallen us, or they actually do not care and continue to put their trust in everything the mainstream media tells them. There was a clip on You Tube today of citizens in a town somewhere in Utah who had ALL turned out to engage with their city councillors and vehemently state their non-compliance to having a data center built there. The discussion was heated, the councilors shut it down, and held a private session whereby THEY approved the center. It's clearly evident citizens do not have any say in what their town, city, or province plans to do, both above and below our borders, that will have an enormous negative impact on humanity. There's evil afoot and appears, sadly, to be unstoppable.

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