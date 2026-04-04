Connie’s Substack

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Bird's Brain's avatar
Bird's Brain
4d

People so badly want to believe that against the odds, one honest politician somehow manages to make it through the ranks - someone who cares about them and will defy the powers that be so we little people can finally prosper from our nation's wealth of natural and human resources. But it's a fantasy. If they've made it to that position, they do what they're told.

Aside from facing that, what we can do is organize and try to prevent these damaging projects and policies from coming to fruition. And once we accept that our governments aren't interested in looking after our needs and interests, we can work towards becoming more self-sufficient by growing at least some of our own food, buying from local farmers and generally ensuring that our communities are as insulated from bad policy makers as possible.

There is hope. But it doesn't lie with politicians.

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Elsa's avatar
Elsa
4d

Yes, this is personal, what is happening. And for the government, I believe the key word is "quietly" - getting things done without drawing any attention. Look there, Epstein files. Look there, war in Iran, whatever. Don't notice this absolutely huge thing.

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