Alberta scraps environmental assessment for Kevin O’Leary’s ‘world’s largest’ data centre

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April 3rd 2026

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Most people in Alberta are busy living their lives.

They’re working, raising families, managing businesses, trusting the system is operating in their best interest.

Or they’re being pulled into the rising “grassroots” movement for Alberta separation; signing petitions, feeling like something is finally being done, and slipping back into the comfort of thinking someone else is going to fix it.

That feeling has a name: hopium.

And while people are distracted, either by trust or by hope … decisions are being made quietly, with little to NO public attention, that will shape the future of this province for decades.

And almost no one is talking about it !!!

Have you heard about this …?

The government led by Danielle Smith has cleared the way for what is being described as one of the largest AI data centre developments in the world. IN THE WORLD!

A massive industrial complex, requiring enormous amounts of electricity and water, is being planned in northern Alberta.

This isn’t a small facility. At full scale, it is expected to require roughly 7.5 gigawatts of power …an amount that rivals major hydroelectric infrastructure.

Let that sink in.

This is not just a building. This is a new layer of industrial demand being added to Alberta’s grid.

BUT wait that’s not all

The project is also expected to use tens of millions of cubic meters of water annually.

And it’s being planned in regions that have already experienced:

Drought conditions

Water stress

Overdrawn river systems

This raises a very real question:

Who gets priority when resources become scarce?

Agriculture?

Communities?

Or industrial computing infrastructure?

Now layer in something else.

Recently, Alberta passed Alberta Bill 7.

This legislation expands the authority of government over water management, including how water can be allocated, transferred, and directed.

In simple terms: It gives government more centralized control over water decisions

Put the Pieces Together

Let’s connect this logically:

Massive new infrastructure requiring huge amounts of water and energy

Environmental oversight being reduced or bypassed

Legislative changes increasing government control over water allocation

This is not random. This is alignment.

No Environmental Assessment Required

Here’s where things take a turn.

The province has determined that this project does not require a provincial environmental impact assessment.

No full review. No formal screening report.

A decision has been made that further assessment is simply not required.

Think about that.

A project of this scale, involving energy, water, land, and emissions, is being allowed to proceed without the level of scrutiny many would assume is standard.

This Isn’t Random, It’s a Strategy

This isn’t an isolated decision. There is a broader push underway to turn Alberta into a hub for AI infrastructure:

Billions in projected investment

Massive expansion of computing capacity

Policy adjustments to support rapid development

This is industrial planning. This is economic direction.

And it is happening with increasing speed!

The Question No One Wants to Ask

I have heard people make excuses for the Smith government over and over again

“Leaders don’t know everything” “Danielle is not aware of the AI data centres”

“They’re overwhelmed.” “They’re navigating a complex system.” “we need to get her up to speed on AI centres”.

and I call…

This isn’t a minor file buried in a department.

This is:

Energy policy

Land use

Water allocation

Environmental oversight

Economic strategy

All rolled into one, so the real question becomes:

Are these decisions being made intentionally, or is leadership not in control?

Because it cannot be both ways.

This Is About Accountability

This is not about personalities. It is not about political teams.

It is about responsibility. When decisions of this magnitude are made:

Without broad public discussion

Without full transparency

Without standard review processes

People have a right to ask questions.

And more importantly, to expect answers.

This Is Not Political for me, It’s Personal

For me, this isn’t abstract. I’ve stood in the middle of decisions that didn’t make sense…decisions that affected real lives, real animals, real property. I’ve seen what happens when systems stop listening to people on the ground.

So when I see:

massive infrastructure projects moving forward

environmental reviews being bypassed

legislation expanding centralized control

I don’t see progress.

I see a system accelerating.

Alberta is changing. Not loudly. Not transparently.

But steadily.

And if we don’t start asking hard questions now, we may wake up one day to find that the decisions have already been made for us. This isn’t about stopping progress. It’s about making sure the future being built is one we actually chose.

When control over water, land, and power shifts … everything changes. And once it changes there is no do over. Are you ok with that?

If the system making these decisions stays the same…

what does independence really change?

… are you starting to see the bigger picture?