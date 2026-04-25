Connie’s Substack

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Andy Akey's avatar
Andy Akey
1d

Data centers require megawatts of power along with massive amounts of cooling water. Ontario is building SMR's (small modular reactors) more as a marketing project to sell to places that need power for data centers. Proof is Ontario approved refurbishment of Pickering B four reactors that are about 600 megawatts per unit. SMR's are about 250 megawatts per unit, too small for what Ontario needs but suitable for data centers. And PNGS B is a VERY expensive and challenging project to refurb. No problem for provincial and federal gov's that borrow on behalf of the taxpayer money printed out of thin air. Result will be increasing inflation and control systems in the hands of Agenda 2030 that want you locked and controlled in 15 minute stack and packs. I have no problem with technology. My issue is who controls it and for what purpose.

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Leeyan's avatar
Leeyan
1d

The AI World Society 7-Layer Model to build Next Generation Democracy and the UN Pact for the Future's Global Digital Compact's 5 objectives must be met AND are their guiding documents.

https://www.un.org/sites/un2.un.org/files/sotf-pact_for_the_future_adopted.pdf

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