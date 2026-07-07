Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
12h

Yes - they are pushing fiber optic here in the states. Only I knew guys in the AF (FTD & OSI) who gave me insight into fiber back in the 80's - 90's. I also knew a guy in FL in the 90's who retired from AT&T (had a scary story about a worker who died, but that's another story). I can tell you that data centers etc. are all tied together with this. So far, you have to give them permission to install the stuff in your house. That ain't happening. Remember "My body; my choice"? My home; my choice.

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Vivian's avatar
Vivian
12h

Excellent piece Connie. It appears that Do Not Comply applies to pretty much everything these days.

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