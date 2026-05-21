While Utah fights back, Premier Danielle Smith and our own local MLA & Energy Minister Brian Jean are removing red tape and exempting massive projects from proper review. Albertans will pay the real price.

Most people still picture data centres as harmless warehouses full of blinking servers.

They are not.

They are the physical backbone, the central nervous system, of a new global control grid. Without them, the systems we’ve watched unfold over the last several years (digital IDs, mass surveillance, predictive policing, programmable money, smart cities, and automated governance) simply cannot operate at scale.

And right now, Alberta is being fast-tracked to become one of the biggest hubs in North America.

The Same Playbook, Different Provinces

Kevin O’Leary is pushing massive AI data centre projects in both Utah and Alberta.

In Utah, residents are protesting a 9-gigawatt project on 40,000 acres near the shrinking Great Salt Lake. They’re gathering signatures for a ballot referendum to overturn approval.

In Alberta? O’Leary’s Wonder Valley project (7.5 GW, $70 billion) near Grande Prairie was exempted from a full provincial Environmental Impact Assessment. Just “standard technical permits.” No comprehensive review.

This is not coincidence. This is policy.

How the UCP Government Is Fast-Tracking the Sell-Out

Premier Danielle Smith and our own local MLA and Minister of Energy and Minerals, Brian Jean, have made this a top priority:

Bill 8 creates special fast-track rules for data centres, including “Bring Your Own Power” and priority grid access.

Bill 30 (the Expedited 120-Day Approvals Act) forces major projects through the system in months.

The province’s own AI Data Centre Strategy is openly chasing $100 billion in investment, actively marketing our land, energy, and cold climate to Big Tech.

Smith and Jean rarely, if EVER, acknowledge the real downsides; noise, water consumption, health effects, permanent land loss, or the control implications. The focus is almost entirely on money, jobs albeit temporary) , tax revenue, and “beating China.” When concerns are raised, the response is usually “new technology will fix it” or “they’ll do technical assessments.”

This is a deliberate political choice by the UCP government, and by our own representative Brian Jean, to prioritize corporate investment over Alberta communities.

What We Will Actually Pay

Massive energy and water consumption

24/7 noise pollution (70–96+ dB) causing chronic stress, sleep disruption, hypertension, and other health issues

Hundreds or thousands of acres of land permanently locked up

Limited long-term local jobs while control and profits flow out to distant corporations

Fort McMurray and Wood Buffalo are being lined up as prime targets with “shovel-ready” land. We know what rapid industrialization feels like … this is something far more permanent and dangerous.

The Bigger Picture: Agenda 2030’s Control Grid

These data centres are not neutral infrastructure. They are the central nervous system that makes the full Agenda 2030 vision possible, tying together surveillance, digital IDs, smart cities, carbon tracking, behavioural prediction, and automated enforcement.

China has already shown us the endgame. Without massive compute power, that system collapses. That is why the global push is so aggressive.

The “insanity” we’ve seen over the last several years, the coordinated erosion of freedoms, the digital control systems, the loss of privacy, etc. starts to make perfect sense when you see the physical layer being built underneath it all.

Time to Take Action, Starting with Our Own Representatives

We cannot just complain locally. The real pressure is coming from Edmonton.

It is time to hold Premier Danielle Smith, Energy Minister Brian Jean, and the entire UCP caucus accountable.

Here’s what we must do right now:

Contact Brian Jean directly (your MLA and the Minister driving this file). Demand he stop fast-tracking these projects and reinstate full Environmental Impact Assessments. Flood the phones and inboxes of every UCP MLA, especially Smith and Jean. Demand a full public inquiry into the AI Data Centre Strategy and all related bills (Bill 8, Bill 30, etc.). Push RMWB Council hard, demand they amend Land Use Bylaw 26/001 to prohibit large AI data centres outright. Build broad coalitions, connect with First Nations, farmers, energy workers, parents, and concerned Albertans. Make noise and prepare for the next election, support or run candidates who will put Alberta communities and sovereignty first.

Fort McMurray was built by strong, independent, hard-working people who never backed down from a fight. We do not need to become a sacrifice zone for Big Tech and globalist agendas.

Other communities are already fighting back. Utah is mobilizing. Maine is looking at bans. We must do the same … and more.

Final Word

The railroads shaped nations. Oil reshaped geopolitics.

AI data centres are shaping humanity itself.

If we allow Danielle Smith, Brian Jean, and the UCP to sell our land, energy, and future to the highest bidder, we will wake up one day and realize the control grid was built on Alberta soil, with our resources, without our consent… or is your silence your consent?

This is not inevitable.

Stand together. Speak up. Take action.

Say HELL NO to the sell-out.

Share this widely. Talk to your neighbours. Contact Brian Jean and your other representatives today.

We are not for sale, nor will we agree to passive enslavement!!!

Share