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Barbara Bond's avatar
Barbara Bond
5h

People still believe the conservatives will save the day so delusional

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C Taylor's avatar
C Taylor
6hEdited

I would agree: nothing I've seen suggest data centers—a plague that is expanding at an accelerating rate—are anything but the backbone of the digital control grid. Equally concerning is the window of opportunity to do anything about it is diminishing rapidly. Sadly, most still seem to be completely oblivious to what is happening—and not just regarding data centers.

[Correction: I had forgotten about a Silicon Valley (insider) whistleblower who once said that there are no server racks in the data centers being built (I don't know what percentage he was referring to) and that they are instead being filled with docking ports that he claims will be used to charge a robot army... for obvious purposes. Who knows if any of that is true, but it would better explain the massive scale of the centers being built. While I haven't heard anything further about that from anyone one else, if it is true it would still be just another aspect of the same agenda.]

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