The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines was hailed as a triumph of modern science. Trumps “4 beautiful vaccines” of which he often touted as the "greatest miracles in the history of modern-day medicine." but in hindsight, it appears to have been much more sinister. What was presented as a lifesaving measure to combat a global “crisis” now reveals itself as part of a carefully orchestrated bioweapon agenda. As turbo cancers, aggressive, fast-growing cancers emerge in the wake of vaccination, it becomes clear that these vaccines were never about protecting humanity. They were a tool to alter our very biology and usher in a transhumanist future.

I encourage you all to explore Dr. William Makis' Substack for In-Depth Analysis on Turbo Cancers and COVID-19 Vaccines

Dr. Makis Substack https://substack.com/@makismd

Dr. William Makis, a Canadian physician with expertise in oncology, has been a vocal advocate for investigating the link between COVID-19 vaccines and the emergence of aggressive cancers, often referred to as "turbo cancers." Through his Substack, Dr. Makis provides detailed analyses, case studies, and research findings on this critical issue.

In addition to his Substack, Dr. Makis has been featured in various media outlets discussing his findings and experiences. For instance, he was interviewed on the "BSFreeMD" podcast in July 2024, where he delved into the topic of turbo cancers and their potential association with COVID-19 vaccinations.

No more candy coating,

The COVID-19 vaccine was never about saving lives. From the outset, the global push for mass vaccination should have raised red flags. When in our history was a pharmaceutical ever pushed on the public so fiercely? NEVER! From million dollar lotteries to ice cream cones for kids and yet the fear instilled in the public was so effective that millions were able to overlook this little tidbit. The mRNA technology behind these vaccines, while celebrated as a medical breakthrough, was experimental, with no track record of human use. Yet millions were coerced into taking these shots under the banner of "public health, for the public good". Again when did me taking a medicine help you?

What we were never told is that these vaccines are far more than a quick fix for a virus, they are the introduction of a biological weapon, designed not to combat disease, but to change the very DNA of those who received them. The spike protein created by the mRNA vaccines doesn’t simply trigger an immune response; it may actively alter human cells in unforeseen ways. This is not just an oversight, it’s part of a deliberate agenda to create a world where human biology is no longer natural, but engineered by those in power.

For many around the world, Donald Trump appeared to be the beacon of hope in the fight against the globalist agenda, a figure who could not only pull America back from the brink of globalism but potentially guide other nations, including Canada, toward sovereignty and independence. His charisma and bold rhetoric made him a hero for millions who were sick and tired of the overreach of international organizations like the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO). Trump’s stance on pulling the U.S. out of WHO and challenging globalist policies seemed like a victory for national sovereignty. His populist platform resonated deeply with those yearning for a return to traditional values and local governance, and many believed he could steer the world away from the dangerous path of a one world government. (Have a familiar ring … kinda like Danielle Smith on her white horse, or Pierre Poilievre riding his rock start like fame).

January 20, 2025 just minutes after taking office, we could hear the cheers up here in Canada, people rejoicing in the streets, many making plans to “head South young man, Head South”… Why ? Well because Trump took centre stage and announce he “intended” to leave the WHO.

DOES ANYONE READ THE FINE PRINT ANYMORE?

ARE WE ALL OVERDOSED ON HOPIEM?

WHAT HAVE THEY PUT IN THE WATER?

Well the party was short lived!!! If you kept your TV on that is. Yup, out one side of his mouth was hope but out the other side he was announcing his partnership with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison. They all appeared at the White House Tuesday afternoon alongside President Donald Trump to announce the company, Stargate, which Trump called the “largest AI infrastructure project in history.”

It is becoming increasingly evident (TO ME THAT IS), that Trump’s actions may have been far more calculated and duplicitous than initially realized. His seeming opposition to the WHO and other international entities now appears to have been little more than political theater, a grand illusion crafted to gain the trust of his base. Now, with his apparent alignment with the emerging AI and transhumanist agenda, his true loyalties seem to lie in pushing society toward technological control and integration. This shift represents a betrayal of the very principles he once appeared to champion. What was once seen as a fight for individual freedom now risks transforming into a push toward a high-tech global order, with AI, surveillance, and the erosion of personal autonomy at its core.

Trump's manipulation of the masses with promises of sovereignty and independence has taken a dark turn, leaving many wondering if the world has been deceived into supporting a new kind of global control, this time masked under the guise of technological advancement.

HOW IS THIS ANY DIFFERENT THAN THE WHO, WEF AND THEIR PARENT THE UNITED NATIONS?

It isn’t, it is exactly the same only Trump just crowned himself King of the Castle

Trump presents himself as a challenger to the global elite, yet his actions reveal a more complex reality. While he publicly opposes figures like Bill Gates and organizations promoting centralized control, projects like the Stargate initiative suggest that the infrastructure for digital identities, AGI governance, and surveillance technologies is advancing regardless of political leadership. The financial and corporate alliances behind these efforts, including OpenAI, Microsoft, Oracle, and NVIDIA, indicate that the consolidation of power continues unchecked. Raising questions about whether his opposition is genuine, or just another layer of deception.

I’ve had about all the theatre I can take for one lifetime…

