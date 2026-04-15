Connie’s Substack

Connie’s Substack

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Billy Field's avatar
Billy Field
7h

Cheers, yup, selective prosecutions and selective interpretations....with laws that are totally ambiguous and also un-understandable. Insensible. It IS authoritarian. What kind of a sick freak would want to "control" other peoples (and ALL other peoples) reasonable speech and learning pursuits, and ..,add to this CONTROL medical interventions, travel, and rights to work and trade, and everything else? AND ALSO SPY on us all the time? These kind of things are the hallmarks of psychopaths and megalomaniacs who want to indoctrinate and, control everybody with fear and rules of only their own making & interpretation ...sick stuff but they get control of folks by their "Big Bros pay packets" & too many of these folks just tow the line to save their meal tickets. Terrible stuff! Suggest read up on the Bolshevik Revolution because it looks like it is is all happening again. Cheers Connie, thankyou. Great work!

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SYLVIA BOCHART's avatar
SYLVIA BOCHART
8h

Thank You for Your Insight.

Thank You for stating the real truth inherent in the rhetoric of the nebulous wording.SB

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