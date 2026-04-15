A Big Win in Alberta? Let’s Read the Fine Print First
What’s written, what’s missing, and who decides next...
This morning, I opened my emails to see something unfold that should concern everyone… no matter what side you’re on.
A major advocacy group declared a “massive victory” in Alberta.
They claimed:
SOGI is being removed
Pornographic books are gone
Ideology has been eliminated from classrooms and libraries
It sounded decisive. Final. Done.
There’s just one problem.
None of that is actually written in the law.
And to be clear, I have the utmost respect for Tanya Gaw and the team at Action4Canada. They’ve worked tirelessly to raise concerns that many Canadians share, and they’ve mobilized people who felt like no one was listening.
But respect doesn’t mean we stop asking questions. And when I saw that headline, I did what more of us need to do: I went to the source.
Because here’s the problem: When something is framed as a “massive win”…
but the legislation doesn’t actually say what’s being claimed, we need to pause.
So I read the bills. Not the summaries. Not the posts. Not the emails, the actual text. And what I found was not what was being celebrated.
The first thing that stood out wasn’t what was in the bills…
It was what wasn’t… Definitions.
Because in law, definitions are everything. Yet the key terms driving this entire conversation are never clearly defined:
“Ideology”
“Neutrality”
“Bias”
“Sexually explicit”
“Inappropriate material”
Why does that matter?
Because when terms aren’t defined:
They become subjective
They become flexible
They become enforceable by interpretation
The law doesn’t decide. People do… and that power is concentrated within the ministry.
Let’s look at Bill 25.
This is the one being promoted as removing politics and ideology from classrooms.
Here’s what it actually says.
It calls for:
a wide range of perspectives
critical thinking
alignment with Alberta’s “common values and beliefs”
It also requires content to be:
impartial
fair
neutral
free of personal bias
All of that sounds reasonable. Until you ask the obvious question:
Who decides what “neutral” means?
Because the bill doesn’t.
It also:
does not define ideology
does not name SOGI
does not list any banned materials
What it does do is allow government to set provincial strategic priorities for education. Direction is moving upward, not outward.
Now let’s look at Bill 28.
This one is being framed as removing inappropriate materials from libraries. Here’s what it actually does. It gives the Minister power to:
appoint inspectors
review materials
question staff
access records
It allows rules to:
restrict access based on age
And most importantly: The Minister can make any order they consider appropriate
Again, sounds strong. Until you notice what’s missing:
No definition of “explicit”
No list of books
No automatic removals
This is not a ban.
This is discretionary authority.
What exists is not removal.
It’s interpretation.
And this is where it clicked for me.
Because this isn’t the first time I’ve seen this pattern.
I stood at a Fort McMurray city council meeting and raised concerns about how inclusion frameworks were being introduced locally. What I found wasn’t random. It was structured. There were clear connections between:
policy frameworks developed outside the municipality
and how local programming and strategy were being implemented
And then something interesting happened. After those concerns were raised publicly…that same individual later transitioned out of municipal administration and into a role at a local college.
I’m not here to speculate. But I am here to say this: When policy, influence, and implementation intersect that closely,
people deserve transparency.
So why are so many calling this a win?
Because it feels like one. We all want:
clarity
progress
change
So when something complex shows up, most people don’t read it. They look for a signal: Is this good… or bad? And once that answer is given, by a headline, a group, or someone they trust, the details stop mattering.
Most people aren’t reading the bill.
They’re reading the reaction to it.
And that’s where this becomes dangerous.
Because when we believe we’ve already won … we stop paying attention.
Meanwhile, the real shift happens quietly.
This didn’t start with these bills.
Across multiple areas, we’ve seen the same movement:
public health decisions centralized
municipal authority increasingly directed
education frameworks guided from above
critical resources like water firmly controlled at the provincial level
The power has always existed. What’s changed is how directly, and how often, it’s being used.
This creates a pipeline:
Framework to Policy to Implementation to Regulation
This isn’t left vs right.
One side says:
“We’ve won”
The other says:
“We’re losing”
But neither outcome is actually written.
What is written:
broad authority
undefined terms
discretionary enforcement
So what does this really mean?
When definitions are missing: Power shifts from clear law TO human interpretation
And that interpretation depends on:
who is in power
who is making decisions
and how rules are applied later
This isn’t a victory. This isn’t a loss. This is a restructuring.
Before we celebrate what’s been removed…we should probably understand what’s actually been written. And maybe more importantly:
When definitions disappear, power doesn’t go away,
it just becomes harder to see
.
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Cheers, yup, selective prosecutions and selective interpretations....with laws that are totally ambiguous and also un-understandable. Insensible. It IS authoritarian. What kind of a sick freak would want to "control" other peoples (and ALL other peoples) reasonable speech and learning pursuits, and ..,add to this CONTROL medical interventions, travel, and rights to work and trade, and everything else? AND ALSO SPY on us all the time? These kind of things are the hallmarks of psychopaths and megalomaniacs who want to indoctrinate and, control everybody with fear and rules of only their own making & interpretation ...sick stuff but they get control of folks by their "Big Bros pay packets" & too many of these folks just tow the line to save their meal tickets. Terrible stuff! Suggest read up on the Bolshevik Revolution because it looks like it is is all happening again. Cheers Connie, thankyou. Great work!
Thank You for Your Insight.
Thank You for stating the real truth inherent in the rhetoric of the nebulous wording.SB